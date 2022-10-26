Learn a Language Online with Lingoda to Celebrate International Internet Day

With International Internet Day coming up on Oct. 29, the award-winning online language school celebrates the advantages of e-learning.

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingoda, one of the top global online language schools, is celebrating International Internet Day on Oct. 29. Because the platform offers language courses online, students can learn English, Spanish, French, German and Business English at any time, from anywhere around the world.

Online learning has become much more popular in the last decade, which was only accelerated by the Covid pandemic. In fact, since the year 2000, there has been a 900% increase in the e-learning industry. And even before the pandemic, the online education market was estimated to grow to $350 Billion by 2025.

One of the biggest advantages that online learning has to offer is flexibility and time. People can easily access their desired classes whenever suits them best without even having to leave the comfort of their own homes. In Lingoda's case, the online language school has language teachers based all around the world, which makes it possible to offer live online language courses 24/7 without having to sacrifice educational quality for convenience.

And, with so many people accessing the online language classes from around the world, one class with Lingoda can take you on an international trip without leaving home. In any given class, you may join students signing in from Tokyo, London or Berlin, while the instructor teaches the lesson from Ecuador.

"Having students and teachers from all around the world learning together only enhances our focus on teaching real-life language and cultural context," says Philippa Wentzel, Lingoda's Curriculum Team Lead. "With such a diverse range of voices in every class, and different teachers every lesson, you're effortlessly exposed to a wide range of backgrounds, speaking styles and authentic regional variations."

Aside from the cultural advantages, being an online language school allows Lingoda to integrate feedback from students and teachers faster and much more easily than in an offline setting. On this International Internet Day, Lingoda is grateful that online learning allows it to offer language learners the best of both worlds: flexibility and quality.

ABOUT LINGODA

Lingoda is one of the top online language schools. Founded in Berlin, Germany in 2013, we provide convenient and accessible online language courses in German, English, Business English, French and Spanish to over 100,000 students worldwide. With almost 550,000 classes available per year and accessible 24/7, our mission is to build bridges around the world through language learning.

Visit Lingoda.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Susanne Börensen

International PR Manager

press@lingoda.com



Related Images











Image 1: Learn a Language Online with Lingoda









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment