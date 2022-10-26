DOZR Empowers Rental Suppliers as the First Marketplace to Integrate with Existing ERP Systems

The first ever marketplace to integrate with enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, DOZR's partnership with InTempo changes the game for heavy equipment rentals.

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, Florida, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DOZR, the leader in online heavy equipment rentals, today announced their partnership with top rental equipment software provider InTempo. As the first ever marketplace to integrate with enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, this newest update empowers suppliers listed on DOZR with comprehensive data and reporting capabilities.

“DOZR is an obvious choice for us because they are building complementary products that will considerably benefit our customers,” said Matt Hopp, General Manager, InTempo Software. “We share many of the same values and I look forward to empowering even more rental houses with DOZR.”

The real time availability provided by this integration is a game changer for the heavy equipment rental industry. Much like how travelers can book flights knowing how many seats are left on a plane, this new partnership provides renters with clear availability into equipment inventory.

“We’re thrilled to be working with InTempo. Integrating with rental companies’ existing ERPs is something that has never been done before,” Kevin Forestell, DOZR CEO and co-founder. “Empowering our users and fueling their growth has always been our primary goal. Now DOZR suppliers can easily track inventory, manage reservations, returns and transfers, and write quotes and contracts all from one straightforward platform - without changing their existing ERP software.”

The partnership puts real-time availability, rates, upcoming reservations and pickups right into the hands of those who need it most to enable suppliers to do their best work. Rental houses are now equipped to manage their business and customer relationships with streamlined, straightforward resources.

“We are extremely excited to be working with Dozr as our preferred e-commerce platform. Their solutions already provide a best-in-class e-commerce platform for many of our customers, and we’re looking forward to developing an even tighter integration with InTempo Enterprise. Together, we’ll be able to help local and regional rental businesses create modern, convenient e-commerce solutions that work seamlessly with their core rental software,” said Scott Alexander, Chief Operating Officer at InTempo Software.

The InTempo partnership punctuates a year of massive development and growth for DOZR. An earlier collaboration with Flexbase enables DOZR renters to rent equipment with 60 days of 0% interest free credit. Moving into 2023 DOZR looks to continued advancement in the heavy equipment rental space.

###

About DOZR:

DOZR is the leader in marketplace and ecommerce solutions for heavy equipment rentals. DOZR.com offers the world’s largest fleet of heavy equipment and has quickly become the contractor’s first choice for online equipment rentals. DOZR-powered solutions including WebStores enable equipment suppliers and rental houses the opportunity to digitize their businesses through ecommerce. Founded by experienced construction and technology veterans, DOZR connects contractors and rental companies, ensuring a seamless, touchless equipment rental experience.

About InTempo Software:

InTempo Software Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical technology solutions for regional and local independent equipment, tool, event and specialty rental businesses. The company’s portfolio of rental business management systems includes RentalMan® (InTempo Enterprise™), Enfinity® (InTempo Core™) and CounterPro® product lines. Learn more at intemposoftware.com







Rachel Doornekamp DOZR rdoornekamp@dozr.com Rebecca Grieb DOZR rgrieb@dozr.com