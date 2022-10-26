With 8.8% CAGR, Pulse Oximeter Market Size is Expected to Reach $4.3 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report " Pulse Oximeter Market by Product (Equipment, Sensor), Type (Portable/Table-Top Pulse Oximeters), Technology (Conventional, Connected), Age Group (Adult, Infant, Neonatal), End Users (Hospitals, Home Care, Ambulatory Care Centers) - Global Forecast to 2027", the global pulse oximeters market is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2027 from USD 2.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pulse Oximeter Market"

260 - Tables

47 - Figures

296 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=68168578

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 4.3 billion by 2027 CAGR 8.8% Historical Data 2020-2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Type, By End User, By Age Group, By Technology Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Medtronic plc (Ireland), Masimo Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Nonin Medical Inc. (US), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO., LTD. (China), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), OSI Systems, Inc. (Spacelabs Healthcare) (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), MEDITECH Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Medline Industries, LP (US), ChoiceMMed (China), Dr Trust (US), Shanghai Berry Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Promed Group. Co., Ltd. (China), Tenko Medical System Corp. (US), HUM GmbH (Germany), Beurer GmbH (Germany), Shenzhen Aeon Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Bitmos GmbH (Germany), Tecno-Gaz S.P.A. (Italy), Shenzen Unicare Electronic Co., Ltd (Germany), and Visionflex Pty., Ltd (Australia). Key Market Opportunities Expansion of medical device companies in emerging economies Key Market Drivers Rising incidence of respiratory diseases

Growth in this market is majorly driven by the technological advancements in pulse oximeter devices, rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, and growing number of surgical procedures and hospitalizations. The growing investments to improve healthcare infrastructure is also responsible for driving the growth of this market. However, the poor healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries along with regulations and accuracy concerns for OTC pulse oximeters are expected to limit market growth to some extent in the coming years.

Based on product, the pulse oximeter market is segmented into sensors and equipment. The equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the pulse oximeters market in 2022. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing hospital admissions leading to higher demand for patient monitoring devices such as pulse oximeters.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=68168578

Based on type, the pulse oximeters market is segmented into portable pulse oximeters and bedside/tabletop pulse oximeters. In 2021, the bedside pulse oximeters segment accounted for the largest share of the pulse oximeters market. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases leading to rising hospitalisation numbers are responsible for the higher adoption of bedside pulse oximeters across healthcare facilities for continuous patient monitoring.

Based on technology, the pulse oximeter market is segmented into conventional and connected devices. In 2021, the conventional devices segment accounted for the largest share of the pulse oximeters market. Use of wired pulse oximeters in conjunction with EKG sensors and other status monitors in hospital settings with the increasing need to monitor patients continuously will drive the adoption of conventional pulse oximeters.

Based on age group, the pulse oximeters market is segmented into adults (18 and over) and pediatrics (neonates under 1 month, infants between 1 month and 2 years of age, children between 2 and 12 years, and adolescents between 12 and 16 years). In 2021, the adults segment accounted for the larger market share of the market. The growing incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, the rapid increase in the geriatric population, and the growing demand for home care monitoring and therapeutic devices will drive the pulse oximeters market for adults segment.

Based on end users, the pulse oximeter market has been segmented into hospitals, home care settings, and ambulatory care centers. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the pulse oximeters market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the widespread adoption of pulse oximeters for the evaluation of oxygen saturation in patients affected by chronic lung diseases.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=68168578

Geographical Growth Scenario:

In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the pulse oximeter market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of the North American market is attributed to the surge in the geriatric population and with and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of respiratory diseases leading to an increased need for respiratory monitoring devices. The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the US and Canada, and the increased funding for research and development are also expected to drive the growth of the pulse oximeters market in the region.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global pulse oximeters market are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Masimo Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Nonin Medical Inc. (US), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO., LTD. (China), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), OSI Systems, Inc. (Spacelabs Healthcare) (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), MEDITECH Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Medline Industries, LP (US), ChoiceMMed (China), Dr Trust (US), Shanghai Berry Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Promed Group. Co., Ltd. (China), Tenko Medical System Corp. (US), HUM GmbH (Germany), Beurer GmbH (Germany), Shenzhen Aeon Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Bitmos GmbH (Germany), Tecno-Gaz S.P.A. (Italy), Shenzen Unicare Electronic Co., Ltd (Germany), and Visionflex Pty., Ltd (Australia).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Respiratory Care Devices Market

Sleep Apnea Devices Market

Wearable Healthcare Devices Market

Home Healthcare Market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com