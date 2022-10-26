Fresh Food Packaging Market Size Expected to Reach $165.2 Billion with CAGR of 6.1% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Consumer Awareness and Demand for Fresh Food Packaging Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Fresh Food Packaging Market Size is estimated to reach $165.2 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Fresh Food Packaging is a technique used to prevent food from any unnecessary changes after packaging. The changes might be related to color, odor, taste, and texture, and contamination by any external source. It helps to store food in a convenient size & shape and also gives some basic information about stored food on the external coat of the packed container. Innovative, attractive, and convenient to store packaged food always attract customers. Different materials are used for different packaging food products. Packaging materials are classified into categories depending on the material used for packaging which are paper (Kraft paper, sulfite paper, greaseproof paper, parchment paper, flexible paper) plastic (polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, biodegradable plastic, and others), metal, glass, gusseted bags, the corrugated box used in the Fresh Food Packaging industry. Such Fresh Food Packaging material is used for packaging various types of items like dairy products, beverages, fruits, meat and seafood, pet food, and other types of consumables. The increasing population and demanding need for fresh and organic food all over the world drive the Fresh Food Packaging Market over the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in the year 2021, expanding the demand for fresh food and products.

2. Sustainable packaging solutions with cost-effective technology help to grow the Fresh Food Packaging Market over the forecast period 2022-2027.

3. Fluctuation in prices owing to various factors like imbalance of demand & supply chain will impact Fresh Food Packaging Market in the projected forecast period.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Fresh Food Packaging Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Fresh Food Packaging Market based on type can be further segmented into Rigid, Flexible, and Semiflexible. Rigid Fresh Food Packaging segment held a dominant share in the year 2021.

2. Flexible packaging is estimated to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Flexible packaging is further categorized as films – shrink film, stretch film, and pouches. They are lightweight, easy to handle and carry and occupy less space.

3. In April 2019, Amcor launched sustainable high-barrier polyolefin film with the name Amite Ultra Recyclable which can help to reduce carbon footprint by up to 64%.

4. The meat is highly perishable in nature and posses a high risk of contamination if not packed and stored properly. According to Pew Research, 78% of the global population is non-vegetarian and America was first in consumption of meat in 2020, which is an average of 252 pounds per person, and chicken is held first place followed by beef. Such a huge number of non-veg consumers increases the demand for meat products and their packaging which helps to drive the segment.

5. vegetables are estimated to grow by 7.0% in the forecast period of 2022-2027 owing to the increasing trend of preferring a veganism diet. In 2021, the total number of vegans, vegetarians, and related categories population reached up to 14% of the global population. Also, recommended consumption of vegetables by WHO is 400 grams per person per day but world consumption is 267 grams per person per day which results in market scope for fresh vegetable supply, such factors help to grow Fresh Food Packaging Market over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Fresh Food Packaging industry are -

1. Ultimate Packaging

2. Mondi Group

3. International Paper Company

4. PP Global

5. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

