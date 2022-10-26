Submit Release
Sarepta Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, will report third quarter 2022 financial results after the Nasdaq Global Market closes on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Subsequently, at 4:30 p.m. E.T., the Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results.

The event will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Sarepta's website at https://investorrelations.sarepta.com/events-presentations and following the event a replay will be archived there for one year. Interested parties participating by phone will need to register using this online form. After registering for dial-in details, all phone participants will receive an auto-generated e-mail containing a link to the dial-in number along with a personal PIN number to use to access the event by phone.

About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold leadership positions in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), and we currently have more than 40 programs in various stages of development. Our vast pipeline is driven by our multi-platform Precision Genetic Medicine Engine in gene therapy, RNA and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Internet Posting of Information
We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'For Investors' section of our website at www.sarepta.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us.

Investor Contact:
Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052
iestepan@sarepta.com

Media Contact:
Tracy Sorrentino, 617-301-8566
tsorrentino@sarepta.com


