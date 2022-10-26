Flow Cytometry Market to Witness US$ 11.4 Billion Revenue by 2032 Owing to Rising Number of Immunoassay Techniques in the Industry – Future Market Insights, Inc.

US accounts for the largest revenue share of the global flow cytometry market. Life Science Tools Market is to grow at 11.5% during the forecast period 2022 -2032. Gas Chromatography Market is predicted to be valued at US$ 3.6 Billion in 2022

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWARK, Del: The global flow cytometry market is expected to enjoy a lucrative growth opportunity with an expanded CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2032. The global market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 5.6 Billion by the end of the year 2022 and reach an estimation of nearly US$ 11.4 Billion by the year 2032. According to the reports conducted by Future Market Insights on the flow cytometry market, the reagents, consumables & accessories are leading the market by product, with a share of about 44.3% in the year 2021, within the global market. Global flow cytometry is expected to become even more vital in medicine because of high-throughput quantitative analysis, developments in vivo flow cytometry, and assessments of minimal residual diseases.



The demand for flow cytometry is anticipated to surge strong, offsetting any industry margin compressions. The flow cytometry techniques offer impressive diagnostic opportunities in the majority of oncologic and hematologic diseases by providing multiple molecular and cellular knowledge within an individual cell. The flow cytometry market comprises some specific applications of the benchtop, specifically in hematology and oncology areas, in addition to general limitations that have proved lucrative for the said market.

The flow cytometry market share is expected to benefit from surging healthcare spending and increased public awareness. Cell sorting, immunophenotyping, intracellular calcium flux, and cell proliferation assays are a few of the numerous applications of the FASCaliber flow cytometer. This technique accounts for several benefits such as its user-friendliness, which are further projected to boost its demand during the forecasted years. For all the cytometry market participants, this method is increasingly used in clinical studies and research which has opened up a variety of new growth prospects all over the world.

A rising number of immunoassay techniques are rapidly being developed including the Accuri flow cytometer attributed to the recombinant antibody technology. Recombinant antibodies are extensively being used during the development of more sophisticated panels that come with affordable flow cytometer prices.

By combining the high specificity and affinity of monoclonal antibodies with recombinant technology, monoclonal antibodies incorporate a stronger ability to detect subtle antigenic alterations and small targets comprising epitope variants, post-translational modifications, and conformational changes.

Furthermore, nowadays it has become very common to change the flow cytometry region in order to avoid clashes with several other antibodies within a flow cytometry panel. By decreasing the high background which commonly takes place when antibodies bind to Fc receptors, recombinant antibodies have reduced the flow cytometry cost. As a result, varieties of market opportunities are now being established by the introduction of recombinant DNA technology for antibody production in flow cytometry.

The development of monoclonal antibodies, fluorescence, and laser technology has managed to diversify by adding new options for developing the best flow cytometers to investigate intracellular compartments for the determination of cellular functionality. In addition to that, the expansion of business over digital distribution channels has proven to be groundbreaking development for several small flow cytometer manufacturers with a limited and dispersed customer base.

Several key companies in the flow cytometry production sphere are witnessing fierce competition and the overall market is highly fragmented due to the presence of local and regional players in the market. In order to expand the consumer base and meet the demands of consumers, the prominent flow cytometry market players are implementing methods such as acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and partnerships, and new product launches.

The U.S. is expected to dominate the North American flow cytometry market as it accounted for a total market share of around 92.0% in 2021 and is anticipated to continue to experience the same growth across the forecast period.

China is the second leading country dominating the East Asian flow cytometry market as it accounted for around 42.1% share in 2021 and is projected to display growth at a lucrative CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

