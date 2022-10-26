Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,974 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 278,901 in the last 365 days.

Top Ten Shoe Brands Power Up with Bridgeline in Indonesia

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that their site search product has been chosen by MAP Aktif Adiperkasa to power on-site search for ten leading shoe brands.

The leading Indonesian retailer MAP Aktif Adiperkasa has selected Bridgeline to power site search for ten brands, including New Balance, Reebok, Converse, Skechers, and Foot Locker. The retailer distributes products from 150 leading brands to 280 million people in Indonesia, with over 2,600 physical locations throughout the country.

These brands will use Bridgeline across 15 total sites to power relevant search results, category pages, autocomplete, facets, filters, merchandising rules, and product recommendations in multiple languages. The retailer will improve conversions in high-SKU catalogs across several languages by relying on Bridgeline’s Natural Language Processing (NLP). Bridgeline’s NLP product enhances the user experience across all ten brands by recognizing nuances in search queries.

"Bridgeline's powerful site search solution is uniquely qualified to handle the needs of international leaders like MAP Aktif Adiperkasa," says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, "I look forward to seeing how Bridgeline can provide value to their customers and grow their revenue."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. Bridgeline's partnerships include Salesforce B2B Commerce, BigCommerce, Magento, and Progress Sitefinity.

To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Erwin
VP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital 
press@bridgeline.com  

  

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Top Ten Shoe Brands Power Up with Bridgeline in Indonesia

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.