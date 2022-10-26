Submit Release
Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- COLDWATER, Mich., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced third quarter 2022 net income of $3,613,000, or $0.79 per share, compared to net income of $3,138,000, or $0.69 per share, for the third quarter of 2021. Southern earned $9,907,000, or $2.18 per share, for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2022 compared to $9,235,000, or $2.02 per share, for the same nine-month period a year ago.   

Consolidated assets at September 30, 2022 totaled $1.243 billion compared to $1.161 billion at December 31, 2021.   Loan totals grew 11.1%, from December 31, 2021 levels of $741.4 million to $823.4 million. Deposits totaled $1.092 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $117.6 million or 12.1%, as compared to year end 2021.

John H. Castle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. stated, “We are pleased to report our third quarter 2022 results which reflect continued loan growth, strong asset quality and record profitability. Net income for the third quarter increased 15.1% over third quarter 2021; loans totaled $823.4 million at the end of the third quarter, growing $90.1 million, or 12.3% compared to September 30, 2021; and loan delinquencies total just 0.16% of gross loans as of September 30, 2022. Additional loan growth is expected during the fourth quarter of 2022 as we continue to expand in the Jackson market and approved loans in the commercial pipeline fund.”    

The allowance for loan losses totaled $9,331,000, or 1.13% of loans at September 30, 2022. Net loan recoveries totaled $11,000 for the first nine months of 2022, compared to net loan recoveries of $40,000 during the first nine months of 2021. No provision for loan loss expense was required during the first nine months of 2022. This contrasts with $1,050,000 of provision for loan loss expense during the first nine months of 2021.

The annualized return on average assets for the nine-month periods ending September 30, 2022 and 2021 was 1.09% and 1.13%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 15.14% for the first nine months of 2022 compared to 13.02% for the first nine months of 2021. The tax equivalent net interest margins for the nine-month periods ending September 30, 2022 and 2021 was 3.25% and 3.27%, respectively.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 14 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, and a loan production office Jackson County, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “anticipated,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment), involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. There can be no assurance that future loan losses will be limited to the amounts estimated. Our ability sell other real estate owned at its carrying value or at all, successfully implement new programs and initiatives, increase efficiencies, maintain our current level of deposits and other sources of funding, respond to declines in collateral values and credit quality, and improve profitability is not entirely within our control and is not assured. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.


Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

  September 30,
2022		   December 31,
2021		  
ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 89,299   $ 119,389  
Federal funds sold   260     271  
Investment securities   269,896     245,846  
Loans held for sale   200     1,146  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $9,331 - 2022 ($9,320 – 2021)   814,029     732,088  
Premises and equipment, net   14,791     13,115  
Accrued interest receivable   4,922     4,193  
Net cash surrender value of life insurance   18,849     18,671  
Goodwill   13,422     13,422  
Other intangible assets, net   192     219  
Other assets   17,552     12,794  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,243,412   $ 1,161,154  
             
LIABILITIES            
Deposits :            
Non-interest bearing $ 272,688   $ 262,980  
Interest bearing   819,271     711,372  
Total deposits   1,091,959     974,352  
             
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings   12,467     20,609  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   12,924     13,930  
Other borrowings   10,000     20,000  
Subordinated debentures   34,566     34,514  
Total liabilities   1,161,916     1,063,405  
             
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding         -  
Common stock, $2.50 par value:            
Authorized - 10,000,000 shares            
Issued and outstanding – 4,544,944 shares in 2022
(4,516,377 shares in 2021)		   11,358     11,287  
Additional paid-in capital   14,386     14,235  
Retained earnings   79,711     71,581  
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss), net   (23,778 )   856  
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares   (181 )   (210 )
Total shareholders’ equity   81,496     97,749  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,243,412   $ 1,161,154  
             

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.
condensed consolidated statements of income (unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  
  2022   2021   2022   2021  
Interest income:                        
Loans, including fees $ 9,369   $ 8,591   $ 25,781   $ 24,058  
Federal funds sold and balances with banks   473     37     759     107  
Securities:                        
Taxable   1,396     892     3,421     2,487  
Tax-exempt   299     282     953     800  
Total interest income   11,537     9,802     30,914     27,452  
                         
Interest expense:                        
Deposits   987     508     2,073     1,783  
Other   452     459     1,359     1,093  
Total interest expense   1,439     967     3,432     2,876  
Net interest income   10,098     8,835     27,482     24,576  
Provision for loan losses   -     650     -     1,050  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   10,098     8,185     27,482     23,526  
                         
Non-interest income:                        
Service charges on deposit accounts   403     345     1,115     913  
Trust fees   542     587     1,675     1,681  
Net gains on loan sales   70     470     565     1,912  
Earnings on life insurance assets   119     124     347     511  
ATM and debit card fee income   454     470     1,319     1,360  
Other   204     174     554     472  
Total non-interest income   1,792     2,170     5,575     6,849  
                         
Non-interest expense:                        
Salaries and employee benefits   4,681     4,047     12,972     11,880  
Occupancy, net   410     388     1,244     1,197  
Equipment   338     274     954     861  
Printing, postage and supplies   100     93     307     290  
Telecommunication expenses   83     82     240     266  
Professional and outside services   519     441     1,292     1,218  
Software maintenance   470     434     1,420     1,228  
ATM expenses   184     173     547     493  
Other   711     627     2,114     1,799  
Total non-interest expense   7,496     6,559     21,090     19,232  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   4,394     3,796     11,967     11,143  
Federal income tax provision   781     658     2,060     1,908  
NET INCOME $ 3,613   $ 3,138   $ 9,907   $ 9,235  
                         
Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.80   $ 0.69   $ 2.19   $ 2.02  
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share   0.79     0.69     2.18     2.02  
Dividends Declared Per Common Share   0.13     0.12     0.39     0.36  

CONTACT:  John H. Castle, CEO 
(517) 279-5500


