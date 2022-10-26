Norwood Financial Corp Announces Third Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- HONESDALE, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James O. Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp. (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2022 of $8,109,000, which represents an increase of $1,128,000, or 16.2%, over the $6,981,000 earned in the same three-month period of 2021. The increase in earnings was due to a $1.2 million increase in net interest income, and a $750,000 reduction in the provision for loan losses during the three-months ended September 30, 2022. Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $1.00 in the three-months ended September 30, 2022, which represents an increase from the $0.85 earned in the same period of 2021. The annualized returns on average assets and average tangible equity for the current three-month period were 1.57% and 21.48%, respectively, compared to 1.36% and 15.78% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, totaled $22,093,000, which is $3,816,000, or 20.9%, higher than the same period of 2021. The increase in net income includes a $2,347,000 increase in net interest income, a $3,150,000 reduction in the provision for loan losses, and a $1,671,000 increase in total other income during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Earnings per share (fully diluted) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, totaled $2.71 per share compared to $2.23 per share in the same 2021 period.



Total assets as of September 30, 2022 were $2.019 billion, with loans receivable of $1.432 billion, deposits of $1.769 billion and stockholders’ equity of $158.8 million.



For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis (fte), totaled $18,369,000, which represents an increase of $1,183,000, compared to the same period in 2021. A $157.7 million increase in average securities contributed to the increased income. Net interest margin (fte) for the 2022 period was 3.74%, compared to 3.61% for the similar period in 2021. Net interest income (fte) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $51,734,000, an increase of $2,305,000, compared to the same period in 2021, due primarily to a $174.6 million increase in average securities. The net interest margin (fte) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.52%, compared to 3.54% for the same period of 2021.



Total other income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $2,178,000, compared to $2,159,000 for the same period in 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, total other income was $8,006,000, compared to $6,335,000 in the same period of 2021. The increase was due primarily to income recognized on previously acquired purchased impaired loans that were carried at a discount.



Total other expenses were $10,139,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $9,623,000 in the same period of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, total other expenses were $30,768,000, compared to $28,567,000 for the same period in 2021. The increase was due primarily to a $1,208,000 increase in salaries and employee benefit costs during the nine months ended September 30, 2022.



Mr. Donnelly commented, “Our results for the first nine months of 2022 reflect increasing net interest spreads due to rising interest rates, the higher level of interest earning assets, and reduced loan loss provisions related to our improved credit quality metrics. Our return on average assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 1.44%, our fully-diluted earnings per share improved 21.5% compared to the same nine-month period of last year, and our credit quality metrics remain strong, which should bode well for future performance. We appreciate the opportunity to serve our expanded base of stockholders and customers.”



Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fourteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fifteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.



Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, the risks and uncertainty posed by, and the effect and impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release references tax-equivalent net interest income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Tax-equivalent net interest income was derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.



The following reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis:

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net interest income $ 18,170 $ 16,989 $ 51,164 $ 48,817 Tax equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate 199 197 570 612 Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 18,369 $ 17,186 $ 51,734 $ 49,429

This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data.

The following reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Average equity $ 179,398 $ 205,848 $ 187,183 $ 201,102 Average goodwill and other intangibles (29,605

)

(29,712 ) (29,630 ) (29,757 ) Average tangible equity



$ 149,793 $ 176,136 $ 157,553 $ 171,345







NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) September 30 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 23,092 $ 28,353 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 17,785 191,580 Cash and cash equivalents 40,877 219,933 Securities available for sale 427,287 361,988 Loans receivable 1,432,288 1,371,002 Less: Allowance for loan losses 16,931 16,103 Net loans receivable 1,415,357 1,354,899 Regulatory stock, at cost 2,220 3,898 Bank premises and equipment, net 17,427 17,364 Bank owned life insurance 43,169 39,864 Foreclosed real estate owned 346 1,876 Accrued interest receivable 6,303 6,049 Goodwill 29,266 29,266 Other intangible assets 329 434 Other assets 36,289 18,120 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,018,870 $ 2,053,691 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 453,560 $ 442,534 Interest-bearing 1,315,236 1,279,988 Total deposits 1,768,796 1,722,522 Short-term borrowings 71,754 78,246 Other borrowings - 33,136 Accrued interest payable 1,425 1,341 Other liabilities 18,046 15,838 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,860,021 1,851,083 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares - - Common Stock, $.10 par value per share, authorized: 20,000,000 shares, issued: 2022: 8,275,901 shares, 2021: 8,245,951 shares 828 825 Surplus 96,785 96,100 Retained earnings 125,243 105,668 Treasury stock, at cost: 2022: 130,046 shares, 2021: 51,568 shares (3,442 ) (1,423 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (60,565 ) 1,438 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 158,849 202,608 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,018,870 $ 2,053,691 NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 17,114 $ 16,859 $ 48,203 $ 49,107 Securities 2,473 1,468 6,564 3,936 Other 245 72 504 174 Total Interest income 19,832 18,399 55,271 53,217 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,557 1,167 3,699 3,627 Short-term borrowings 88 71 196 214 Other borrowings 17 172 212 559 Total Interest expense 1,662 1,410 4,107 4,400 NET INTEREST INCOME 18,170 16,989 51,164 48,817 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $ - 750 600 3,750 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 18,170 16,239 50,564 45,067 OTHER INCOME Service charges and fees 1,346 1,485 4,292 4,268 Income from fiduciary activities 219 209 634 550 Net realized gains on sales of securities - 35 - 56 Gains on sales of loans, net 1 39 1 177 Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned - 31 427 31 Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 267 200 892 767 Other 345 160 1,760 486 Total other income 2,178 2,159 8,006 6,335 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 5,553 5,491 16,824 15,616 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 1,191 1,163 3,704 3,568 Data processing and related operations 736 594 2,031 1,760 Taxes, other than income 240 229 773 763 Professional fees 354 189 1,336 1,072 FDIC Insurance assessment 143 177 468 512 Foreclosed real estate 4 16 66 58 Amortization of intangibles 24 28 78 96 Other 1,894 1,736 5,488 5,122 Total other expenses 10,139 9,623 30,768 28,567 INCOME BEFORE TAX 10,209 8,775 27,802 22,835 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 2,100 1,794 5,709 4,558 NET INCOME $ 8,109 $ 6,981 $ 22,093 $ 18,277 Basic earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 0.85 $ 2.71 $ 2.23 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 0.85 $ 2.71 $ 2.23 NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended September 30 2022 2021 Net interest income $ 18,170 $ 16,989 Net income 8,109 6,981 Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 3.61 % 3.49 % Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.74 % 3.61 % Return on average assets 1.57 % 1.36 % Return on average equity 17.93 % 13.50 % Return on average tangible equity 21.48 % 15.78 % Basic earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 0.85 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 0.85 For the Nine Months Ended September 30 2022 2021 Net interest income $ 51,164 $ 48,817 Net income 22,093 18,277 Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 3.41 % 3.43 % Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.52 % 3.54 % Return on average assets 1.44 % 1.23 % Return on average equity 15.73 % 12.19 % Return on average tangible equity 18.67 % 14.31 % Basic earnings per share $ 2.71 $ 2.23 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.71 $ 2.23 As of September 30 2022 2021 Total assets $ 2,018,870 $ 2,053,691 Total loans receivable 1,432,288 1,371,002 Allowance for loan losses 16,931 16,103 Total deposits 1,768,796 1,722,522 Stockholders' equity 158,849 202,608 Trust assets under management 172,037 187,689 Book value per share $ 19.92 $ 24.90 Tangible book value per share $ 16.29 $ 21.27 Equity to total assets 7.87 % 9.87 % Allowance to total loans receivable 1.18 % 1.17 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.04 % 0.14 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 % 0.18 % NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 23,092 $ 29,931 $ 22,394 $ 21,073 $ 28,353 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 17,785 79,735 143,632 185,608 191,580 Cash and cash equivalents 40,877 109,666 166,026 206,681 219,933 Securities available for sale 427,287 440,877 434,924 406,782 361,988 Loans receivable 1,432,288 1,404,317 1,371,645 1,354,931 1,371,002 Less: Allowance for loan losses 16,931 17,017 16,660 16,442 16,103 Net loans receivable 1,415,357 1,387,300 1,354,985 1,338,489 1,354,899 Regulatory stock, at cost 2,220 2,396 3,423 3,927 3,898 Bank owned life insurance 43,169 43,167 40,215 40,038 39,864 Bank premises and equipment, net 17,427 17,032 17,022 17,289 17,364 Foreclosed real estate owned 346 346 590 1,742 1,876 Goodwill and other intangibles 29,595 29,619 29,646 29,673 29,700 Other assets 42,592 35,981 30,867 23,883 24,169 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,018,870 $ 2,066,384 $ 2,077,698 $ 2,068,504 $ 2,053,691 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 453,560 $ 442,991 $ 438,979 $ 440,652 $ 442,534 Interest-bearing deposits 1,315,236 1,356,839 1,342,798 1,316,141 1,279,988 Total deposits 1,768,796 1,799,830 1,781,777 1,756,793 1,722,522 Borrowings 71,754 74,839 90,466 90,820 111,382 Other liabilities 19,471 17,884 18,649 15,629 17,179 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,860,021 1,892,553 1,890,892 1,863,242 1,851,083 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 158,849 173,831 186,806 205,262 202,608 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,018,870 $ 2,066,384 $ 2,077,698 $ 2,068,504 $ 2,053,691 NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 Three months ended 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 17,114 $ 15,714 $ 15,375 $ 16,149 $ 16,859 Securities 2,473 2,197 1,894 1,612 1,468 Other 245 182 78 92 72 Total interest income 19,832 18,093 17,347 17,853 18,399 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,557 1,083 1,059 1,130 1,167 Borrowings 105 116 187 227 243 Total interest expense 1,662 1,199 1,246 1,357 1,410 NET INTEREST INCOME 18,170 16,894 16,101 16,496 16,989 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES - 300 300 450 750 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 18,170 16,594 15,801 16,046 16,239 OTHER INCOME Service charges and fees 1,346 1,475 1,470 1,425 1,485 Income from fiduciary activities 219 214 202 198 209 Net realized gains on sales of securities - - - 36 35 Gains on sales of loans, net 1 - - - 39 Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned - - 427 - 31 Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 267 449 176 174 200 Other 345 351 1,063 188 160 Total other income 2,178 2,489 3,338 2,021 2,159 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 5,553 5,840 5,431 4,992 5,491 Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net 1,191 1,206 1,307 1,254 1,163 Foreclosed real estate 4 10 53 88 16 FDIC insurance assessment 143 142 183 169 177 Other 3,248 3,274 3,183 3,539 2,776 Total other expenses 10,139 10,472 10,157 10,042 9,623 INCOME BEFORE TAX 10,209 8,611 8,982 8,025 8,775 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 2,100 1,756 1,854 1,387 1,794 NET INCOME $ 8,109 $ 6,855 $ 7,128 $ 6,638 $ 6,981 Basic earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 0.84 $ 0.87 $ 0.81 $ 0.85 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 0.84 $ 0.87 $ 0.81 $ 0.85 Book Value per share $ 19.92 $ 21.65 $ 22.99 $ 25.24 $ 24.90 Tangible Book Value per share 16.29 18.02 19.37 21.63 21.27 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.57 % 1.35 % 1.39 % 1.26 % 1.36 % Return on average equity (annualized) 17.93 % 15.19 % 14.22 % 12.84 % 13.50 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) 21.48 % 18.16 % 16.65 % 15.02 % 15.78 % Net interest spread (fte) 3.61 % 3.40 % 3.22 % 3.29 % 3.49 % Net interest margin (fte) 3.74 % 3.49 % 3.32 % 3.39 % 3.61 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.18 % 1.21 % 1.21 % 1.21 % 1.17 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.02 % -0.02 % 0.02 % 0.03 % -0.00 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.20 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.12 % 0.22 %

Contact:

