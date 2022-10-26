Submit Release
Norwood Financial Corp Announces Third Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- HONESDALE, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James O. Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp. (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2022 of $8,109,000, which represents an increase of $1,128,000, or 16.2%, over the $6,981,000 earned in the same three-month period of 2021. The increase in earnings was due to a $1.2 million increase in net interest income, and a $750,000 reduction in the provision for loan losses during the three-months ended September 30, 2022. Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $1.00 in the three-months ended September 30, 2022, which represents an increase from the $0.85 earned in the same period of 2021. The annualized returns on average assets and average tangible equity for the current three-month period were 1.57% and 21.48%, respectively, compared to 1.36% and 15.78% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, totaled $22,093,000, which is $3,816,000, or 20.9%, higher than the same period of 2021. The increase in net income includes a $2,347,000 increase in net interest income, a $3,150,000 reduction in the provision for loan losses, and a $1,671,000 increase in total other income during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Earnings per share (fully diluted) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, totaled $2.71 per share compared to $2.23 per share in the same 2021 period.

Total assets as of September 30, 2022 were $2.019 billion, with loans receivable of $1.432 billion, deposits of $1.769 billion and stockholders’ equity of $158.8 million.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis (fte), totaled $18,369,000, which represents an increase of $1,183,000, compared to the same period in 2021. A $157.7 million increase in average securities contributed to the increased income. Net interest margin (fte) for the 2022 period was 3.74%, compared to 3.61% for the similar period in 2021. Net interest income (fte) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $51,734,000, an increase of $2,305,000, compared to the same period in 2021, due primarily to a $174.6 million increase in average securities. The net interest margin (fte) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.52%, compared to 3.54% for the same period of 2021.

Total other income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $2,178,000, compared to $2,159,000 for the same period in 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, total other income was $8,006,000, compared to $6,335,000 in the same period of 2021. The increase was due primarily to income recognized on previously acquired purchased impaired loans that were carried at a discount.

Total other expenses were $10,139,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $9,623,000 in the same period of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, total other expenses were $30,768,000, compared to $28,567,000 for the same period in 2021. The increase was due primarily to a $1,208,000 increase in salaries and employee benefit costs during the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Mr. Donnelly commented, “Our results for the first nine months of 2022 reflect increasing net interest spreads due to rising interest rates, the higher level of interest earning assets, and reduced loan loss provisions related to our improved credit quality metrics. Our return on average assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 1.44%, our fully-diluted earnings per share improved 21.5% compared to the same nine-month period of last year, and our credit quality metrics remain strong, which should bode well for future performance. We appreciate the opportunity to serve our expanded base of stockholders and customers.”

Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fourteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fifteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.

Forward-Looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, the risks and uncertainty posed by, and the effect and impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release references tax-equivalent net interest income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Tax-equivalent net interest income was derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.

The following reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis:

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30
    2022   2021   2022   2021
Net interest income $ 18,170 $ 16,989 $ 51,164 $ 48,817
Tax equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate   199   197   570   612
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 18,369 $ 17,186 $ 51,734 $ 49,429

This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data.

The following reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:
    Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30
(dollars in thousands)     2022     2021     2022     2021  
           
Average equity   $ 179,398   $ 205,848   $ 187,183   $ 201,102  
           
Average goodwill and other intangibles     (29,605
 )
   (29,712 )   (29,630 )   (29,757 )
Average tangible equity

  $ 149,793   $ 176,136   $ 157,553   $ 171,345  



                               
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.                              
Consolidated Balance Sheets                              
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)                              
 (unaudited)                              
    September 30                      
      2022     2021                        
ASSETS                              
   Cash and due from banks  $   23,092    $ 28,353                        
   Interest-bearing deposits with banks     17,785     191,580                        
          Cash and cash equivalents     40,877     219,933                        
                               
  Securities available for sale     427,287     361,988                        
  Loans receivable     1,432,288     1,371,002                        
  Less: Allowance for loan losses     16,931     16,103                        
     Net loans receivable     1,415,357     1,354,899                        
  Regulatory stock, at cost     2,220     3,898                        
  Bank premises and equipment, net     17,427     17,364                        
  Bank owned life insurance     43,169     39,864                        
  Foreclosed real estate owned     346     1,876                        
  Accrued interest receivable     6,303     6,049                        
  Goodwill     29,266     29,266                        
  Other intangible assets     329     434                        
  Other assets     36,289     18,120                        
          TOTAL ASSETS  $   2,018,870    $ 2,053,691                        
                               
LIABILITIES                              
   Deposits:                              
     Non-interest bearing demand  $   453,560    $ 442,534                        
     Interest-bearing     1,315,236     1,279,988                        
          Total deposits     1,768,796     1,722,522                        
  Short-term borrowings     71,754     78,246                        
  Other borrowings     -     33,136                        
  Accrued interest payable     1,425     1,341                        
  Other liabilities     18,046     15,838                        
            TOTAL LIABILITIES     1,860,021     1,851,083                        
                               
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                              
  Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares   -     -                        
  Common Stock, $.10 par value per share,                              
         authorized: 20,000,000 shares,                              
         issued: 2022: 8,275,901 shares, 2021: 8,245,951 shares     828     825                        
  Surplus     96,785     96,100                        
  Retained earnings     125,243     105,668                        
  Treasury stock, at cost: 2022: 130,046 shares, 2021: 51,568 shares   (3,442 )   (1,423 )                      
  Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     (60,565 )   1,438                        
           TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     158,849     202,608                        
                               
          TOTAL LIABILITIES AND                              
                 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  $   2,018,870    $ 2,053,691                        
                               
                               
                               
                               
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.                              
Consolidated Statements of Income                              
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                              
  (unaudited)                              
    Three Months Ended September 30,       Nine Months Ended September 30,          
      2022     2021         2022     2021            
INTEREST INCOME                              
    Loans receivable, including fees $   17,114   $ 16,859       $ 48,203   $ 49,107            
    Securities     2,473     1,468         6,564     3,936            
    Other     245     72         504     174            
         Total Interest income     19,832     18,399         55,271     53,217            
                               
INTEREST EXPENSE                              
   Deposits     1,557     1,167         3,699     3,627            
   Short-term borrowings     88     71         196     214            
   Other borrowings     17     172         212     559            
        Total Interest expense     1,662     1,410         4,107     4,400            
NET INTEREST INCOME     18,170     16,989         51,164     48,817            
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES   $ -     750         600     3,750            
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES   18,170     16,239         50,564     45,067            
                               
OTHER INCOME                              
    Service charges and fees     1,346     1,485         4,292     4,268            
    Income from fiduciary activities     219     209         634     550            
    Net realized gains on sales of securities     -     35         -     56            
    Gains on sales of loans, net     1     39         1     177            
    Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned     -     31         427     31            
    Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies     267     200         892     767            
    Other     345     160         1,760     486            
           Total other income     2,178     2,159         8,006     6,335            
                               
OTHER EXPENSES                              
      Salaries and employee benefits     5,553     5,491         16,824     15,616            
      Occupancy, furniture and equipment     1,191     1,163         3,704     3,568            
      Data processing and related operations     736     594         2,031     1,760            
      Taxes, other than income     240     229         773     763            
      Professional fees     354     189         1,336     1,072            
      FDIC Insurance assessment     143     177         468     512            
      Foreclosed real estate     4     16         66     58            
      Amortization of intangibles     24     28         78     96            
      Other     1,894     1,736         5,488     5,122            
             Total other expenses     10,139     9,623         30,768     28,567            
                               
INCOME BEFORE TAX     10,209     8,775         27,802     22,835            
INCOME TAX EXPENSE     2,100     1,794         5,709     4,558            
NET INCOME  $   8,109    $ 6,981        $ 22,093    $ 18,277            
                               
Basic earnings per share $   1.00   $ 0.85       $ 2.71   $ 2.23            
                               
Diluted earnings per share $   1.00   $ 0.85       $ 2.71   $ 2.23            
                               
                               
                               
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.                              
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)                              
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                              
                               
For the Three Months Ended September 30     2022     2021                        
                               
Net interest income  $   18,170    $ 16,989                        
Net income     8,109     6,981                        
                               
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)     3.61 %   3.49 %                      
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)     3.74 %   3.61 %                      
Return on average assets     1.57 %   1.36 %                      
Return on average equity     17.93 %   13.50 %                      
Return on average tangible equity     21.48 %   15.78 %                      
Basic earnings per share  $   1.00    $ 0.85                        
Diluted earnings per share  $   1.00    $ 0.85                        
                               
For the Nine Months Ended September 30     2022     2021                        
                               
Net interest income  $   51,164    $ 48,817                        
Net income     22,093     18,277                        
                               
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)     3.41 %   3.43 %                      
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)     3.52 %   3.54 %                      
Return on average assets     1.44 %   1.23 %                      
Return on average equity     15.73 %   12.19 %                      
Return on average tangible equity     18.67 %   14.31 %                      
Basic earnings per share  $   2.71    $ 2.23                        
Diluted earnings per share  $   2.71    $ 2.23                        
                               
As of September 30     2022     2021                        
                               
Total assets  $   2,018,870    $ 2,053,691                        
Total loans receivable     1,432,288     1,371,002                        
Allowance for loan losses     16,931     16,103                        
Total deposits     1,768,796     1,722,522                        
Stockholders' equity     158,849     202,608                        
Trust assets under management     172,037     187,689                        
                               
Book value per share  $   19.92    $ 24.90                        
Tangible book value per share  $   16.29    $ 21.27                        
Equity to total assets     7.87 %   9.87 %                      
Allowance to total loans receivable     1.18 %   1.17 %                      
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.04 %   0.14 %                      
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.05 %   0.18 %                      
                               
                               
                               
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.                              
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)                              
(dollars in thousands)                              
       September 30    June 30      March 31      December 31      September 30        
      2022     2022     2022     2021     2021            
ASSETS                              
   Cash and due from banks  $   23,092    $ 29,931    $ 22,394    $ 21,073    $ 28,353            
   Interest-bearing deposits with banks     17,785     79,735     143,632     185,608     191,580            
        Cash and cash equivalents     40,877     109,666     166,026     206,681     219,933            
                               
  Securities available for sale     427,287     440,877     434,924     406,782     361,988            
  Loans receivable     1,432,288     1,404,317     1,371,645     1,354,931     1,371,002            
   Less: Allowance for loan losses     16,931     17,017     16,660     16,442     16,103            
     Net loans receivable     1,415,357     1,387,300     1,354,985     1,338,489     1,354,899            
  Regulatory stock, at cost     2,220     2,396     3,423     3,927     3,898            
  Bank owned life insurance     43,169     43,167     40,215     40,038     39,864            
  Bank premises and equipment, net     17,427     17,032     17,022     17,289     17,364            
  Foreclosed real estate owned     346     346     590     1,742     1,876            
  Goodwill and other intangibles     29,595     29,619     29,646     29,673     29,700            
  Other assets     42,592     35,981     30,867     23,883     24,169            
          TOTAL ASSETS  $   2,018,870    $ 2,066,384    $ 2,077,698    $ 2,068,504    $ 2,053,691            
                               
LIABILITIES                              
   Deposits:                              
     Non-interest bearing demand  $   453,560    $ 442,991    $ 438,979    $ 440,652    $ 442,534            
     Interest-bearing deposits     1,315,236     1,356,839     1,342,798     1,316,141     1,279,988            
          Total deposits     1,768,796     1,799,830     1,781,777     1,756,793     1,722,522            
   Borrowings     71,754     74,839     90,466     90,820     111,382            
   Other liabilities     19,471     17,884     18,649     15,629     17,179            
            TOTAL LIABILITIES     1,860,021     1,892,553     1,890,892     1,863,242     1,851,083            
                               
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     158,849     173,831     186,806     205,262     202,608            
                               
          TOTAL LIABILITIES AND                              
                 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  $   2,018,870    $ 2,066,384    $ 2,077,698    $ 2,068,504    $ 2,053,691            
                               
                               
                               
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.                              
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)                              
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                              
       September 30    June 30      March 31      December 31      September 30        
Three months ended     2022     2022     2022     2021     2021            
INTEREST INCOME                              
    Loans receivable, including fees  $   17,114    $ 15,714    $ 15,375    $ 16,149    $ 16,859            
    Securities     2,473     2,197     1,894     1,612     1,468            
    Other     245     182     78     92     72            
         Total interest income     19,832     18,093     17,347     17,853     18,399            
                               
INTEREST EXPENSE                              
    Deposits     1,557     1,083     1,059     1,130     1,167            
    Borrowings     105     116     187     227     243            
        Total interest expense     1,662     1,199     1,246     1,357     1,410            
NET INTEREST INCOME     18,170     16,894     16,101     16,496     16,989            
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES     -     300     300     450     750            
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                              
     FOR LOAN LOSSES     18,170     16,594     15,801     16,046     16,239            
                               
OTHER INCOME                              
    Service charges and fees     1,346     1,475     1,470     1,425     1,485            
    Income from fiduciary activities     219     214     202     198     209            
    Net realized gains on sales of securities     -     -     -     36     35            
    Gains on sales of loans, net     1     -     -     -     39            
    Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned     -     -     427     -     31            
    Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies     267     449     176     174     200            
    Other     345     351     1,063     188     160            
           Total other income     2,178     2,489     3,338     2,021     2,159            
                               
OTHER EXPENSES                              
    Salaries and employee benefits     5,553     5,840     5,431     4,992     5,491            
    Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net     1,191     1,206     1,307     1,254     1,163            
    Foreclosed real estate     4     10     53     88     16            
    FDIC insurance assessment     143     142     183     169     177            
    Other     3,248     3,274     3,183     3,539     2,776            
             Total other expenses     10,139     10,472     10,157     10,042     9,623            
                               
INCOME BEFORE TAX     10,209     8,611     8,982     8,025     8,775            
INCOME TAX EXPENSE     2,100     1,756     1,854     1,387     1,794            
NET INCOME  $   8,109    $ 6,855    $ 7,128    $ 6,638    $ 6,981            
                               
Basic earnings per share  $   1.00    $ 0.84    $ 0.87    $ 0.81    $ 0.85            
                               
Diluted earnings per share  $   1.00    $ 0.84    $ 0.87    $ 0.81    $ 0.85            
                               
Book Value per share $   19.92   $ 21.65   $ 22.99   $ 25.24   $ 24.90            
Tangible Book Value per share     16.29     18.02     19.37     21.63     21.27            
                               
Return on average assets (annualized)     1.57 %   1.35 %   1.39 %   1.26 %   1.36 %          
Return on average equity (annualized)     17.93 %   15.19 %   14.22 %   12.84 %   13.50 %          
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)     21.48 %   18.16 %   16.65 %   15.02 %   15.78 %          
                               
Net interest spread (fte)     3.61 %   3.40 %   3.22 %   3.29 %   3.49 %          
Net interest margin (fte)     3.74 %   3.49 %   3.32 %   3.39 %   3.61 %          
                               
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     1.18 %   1.21 %   1.21 %   1.21 %   1.17 %          
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)     0.02 %   -0.02 %   0.02 %   0.03 %   -0.00 %          
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.04 %   0.04 %   0.05 %   0.05 %   0.20 %          
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.05 %   0.05 %   0.06 %   0.12 %   0.22 %          
                               

William S. Lance
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
570-253-8505
www.waynebank.com


