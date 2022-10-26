Food Service Market Industry Report On Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global food service market to reach US$ 3,629 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.85%.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Food Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” the global food service market size reached US$ 2,750 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3,629 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.85% during 2022-2027.

Food service represents the sale of food and beverages that are prepared for takeaways, home deliveries, or immediate consumption. In terms of the systems, it can be categorized into conventional, centralized, ready-prepared, and assembly-serve categories. These food service variants prove extremely beneficial for individuals who have a fast lifestyle as they ensure a variety of menus, cost-effectiveness, supply of real-time palatable food under acceptable sanitation standards, etc. Consequently, they find widespread applications across numerous sectors, including education, government, healthcare, etc.

Food Service Market Trends:

The growing urbanization and the shifting preferences toward customization and innovation in food menu options, where consumers are provided with an extensive range of alternatives to customize their meals according to their taste, dietary habits, and budget, are primarily driving the food service market. Furthermore, the expanding working population who need hassle-free, hygienic, and nutritious food that is instantly available is also positively influencing the global market. In addition to this, the rising number of commercial restaurants and cafés that have emerged as convenient places for young professionals, teenagers, and families, to socialize and relax and the elevating usage of advanced technologies by the food service providers to enhance their production and streamline the overall efficacy are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the development of e-commerce or online platforms and on-the-go food services that facilitate improved distribution is further stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of low-fat beverages and vegetarian and gluten-free food products and the launch of innovative packaging are expected to propel the food service market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on sector, systems and types of restaurants.

Breakup by Sector:

Commercial

Non-commercial

Breakup by Systems:

Conventional Foodservice System

Centralized Foodservice System

Ready Prepared Foodservice System

Assembly-Serve Foodservice System

Breakup by Types of Restaurants:

Fast Food Restaurants

Full-Service Restaurants

Limited-Service Restaurants

Special Food Services Restaurants

Breakup Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

