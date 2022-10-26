Pan American Energy Partners with RESPEC Consulting Inc. to Prepare Drill Program at its Horizon Lithium Project, Nevada, USA

RESPEC is a global leader that integrates geoscience, engineering, data and technology to provide cutting-edge outcomes

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan American Energy Corp. (the “Company” or “Pan American”) (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FRA: SS6) is pleased to announce it has executed an agreement (the “Agreement”) with RESPEC Consulting Inc. (“RESPEC”), a leader in geoscience, engineering, data, and integrated technology solutions for industry, to prepare drilling plans and permit applications at the Horizon Lithium Project (the “Project”) located 7.5 km from Tonopah, Nevada.



“We are excited to continue building our relationship with RESPEC as our trusted partner for exploration work in the United States,” comments Jason Latkowcer, Chief Executive Officer. “RESPEC is an expert in the region and will add tremendous value in the thoughtful execution of the planning, permitting and advancement of our drilling strategy at the Horizon Lithium Project. Their team of multi-disciplinary staff have the right tools and experience to evaluate publicly available datasets, geologic data, reports, and previous work and investigations performed pertaining to lithium exploration within and adjacent to the Project, including American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) and American Lithium. We believe Pan American is in the right place, at the right time, to advance domestic-U.S. lithium resources with the ultimate goal of improving the security of supply for the U.S. battery manufacturing supply chain.”

“It is fantastic to continue developing our relationship with the team at Pan American on the Horizon Lithium Project,” comments Tabetha Stirrett, VP with RESPEC. “Our Grand Junction and Reno teams have the experience and local connections in the area to ensure that the project moves forward in an efficient and cost-effective manner. RESPEC has leveraged our vast expertise in the industrial minerals markets and is well positioned to assist clients developing in the rapidly expanding critical minerals market.”

Pan American has entered into a property option agreement with FMS Lithium Corporation (FMS) and Horizon Lithium LLC (Horizon Lithium), pursuant to which Pan American has been granted the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Horizon Lithium Project. The Project is comprised of 839 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 17,334 acres of land, located in the Big Smoky and Monte Cristo Basins of Esmeralda County, Nevada.

The Property borders American Battery Technologies Corp’s Tonopah Flats project, that was recently awarded $57 million by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to design, construct, commission, and operate a first-of-kind commercial scale facility to demonstrate its novel process for the manufacturing of battery cathode grade lithium hydroxide from unconventional Nevada-based lithium-bearing sedimentary resources.

About RESPEC Consulting Inc.

RESPEC was founded in Rapid City, South Dakota in 1969 and operates in 14 states and two Canadian provinces. RESPEC’s projects and products have been completed for clients in seven continents and 50 countries. Underground. Aboveground. Natural. Technical. Digital. Inside. Outside. On-Site. No matter the market, RESPEC integrates solutions tailored to clients’ and communities’ needs. RESPEC unites engineering and applied sciences with technology, professional, and creative services so that everyone gets cutting-edge outcomes. RESPEC finds answers that work for the needs at hand. RESPEC’s diversified team can handle projects ranging from early-stage exploration to multi-disciplinary feasibility studies.

About Pan American Energy Corp.

Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FSE: SS6) is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties containing battery metals in North America.

The Company’s flagship asset is the 100% owned Green Energy Lithium Project, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah, USA. The Company has also entered a property option agreement with Horizon Lithium LLC with the right to acquire 100% interest in the Horizon Lithium Project, located within the Clayton Valley – Tonopah Lithium Belt, Nevada, USA.

The Company executed an option agreement in Canada with Magabra Resources with the right to acquire up to 90% interest in the drill-ready Big Mack Lithium Project, 80 km north of Kenora, Ontario.

