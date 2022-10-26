At 8.2% CAGR, Humanized Mouse Model Market Size Worth US$86.98 Million by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Aging Population and Rising Number of Diagnostic Imaging are Amongst the Major Factor Projected To Impel Growth of Humanized Mouse Model Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Humanized Mouse Model Market size was valued at $83.29 million in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $86.98 million by the end of 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The humanized mouse model industry growth rate is attributed to the growing incidences of chronic disorders and increasing demand for effective therapeutic drugs and is anticipated bringing new opportunities. Basic science, safety evaluation for large molecule therapeutics, simulation of some human-specific infectious diseases, and efficacy testing of immunotherapy approaches all use humanised mouse models. In both cells and tissues, the human protein is expressed, while the mouse protein is silenced. Humanized mouse models are used to study cancer genetics, Auto immune diseases, regenerative medicine, human hematopoiesis, infectious diseases, transplantation, and autoimmunity. They improve the translational value of preclinical research by allowing researchers to gain a better understanding of disease pathways. Apart from this, the model requires accurate risk assessment and thorough analysis to preserve the physiological expression and regulation of the human gene inserted into the mouse genome. The genes and proteins of both the mouse and the human are examined for accuracy and structure in order to determine the optimum expression and functionality of the human protein in a mouse environment. Nonetheless, speedy technological advancements have been seen in the area, leading to the development of transgenic mouse, knock-in mouse, and knock-out mouse.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the Humanized Mouse Model market with a share of 35.60% in the year 2020.

The factors such as growing aging population and rising number of diagnostic imaging are amongst the major factor projected to impel growth of Humanized Mouse Model market.

Additionally, factors such as development of automated diagnostic imaging systems for laboratories and hospitals to provide efficient, accurate, and error-free diagnosis and increasing government investments are to create opportunities paving a way for the growth in the market during forecast period 2021-2026.

Segmental Analysis:

Humanized Mouse Model Market Segment Analysis - By Application: In 2020, on the basis of application, oncology segment accounted for the largest segmental revenue of the humanized mouse model market. The oncology segment held the largest market on account of the rising number of cancer research activities. This segment is projected to witness healthy growth throughout the forecast period 2021-2026 with a CAGR of 8.80%. This is owing to its vast range of applications in a variety of oncological fields coupled with advanced healthcare facilities and growing healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, there is an increasing innovation to develop humanized mouse models tailored to meet the specific needs of cancer research. All these factors are anticipated to fuel market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Humanized Mouse Model Market Segment Analysis - By End Users: On the basis of end users, contract research organizations (CROs) segment accounted for the largest segmental revenue of the humanized mouse model market in 2020. The largest share can be attributed to the rise in the number of pharmaceutical companies outsourcing their preclinical studies to CROs. In addition, contract research organisations (CROs) are focusing on using these models to produce new drugs in order to gain a profitable market share. They are also interested in drug toxicity assessment and preclinical analysis. Furthermore, biotechnology corporations fund basic and advanced medical and veterinary research programs. On the other hand, academic & research institutes segment is projected to dominate over the forecast period 2021-2026 with a CAGR of 8.50%.

Humanized Mouse Model Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: North America is the major region dominating the Humanized Mouse Model market with a market share of 35.60% in the year 2020. This can be attributed to the growth in this regional segment and can primarily be attributed to growing biomedical research, preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical R&D, continued and responsible use of animals ensured by animal care organizations, increasing monoclonal antibody production in the US along with growing stem cell research, and government support for the development of protein drugs in Canada have fueled the regional market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the humanized mouse model industry are -

1. The Jackson Laboratory

2. Harbour BioMed

3. Vitalstar Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

4. Crown Bioscience, Inc.

5. Axenis S.A.S.

