Real-Time Innovations to Exhibit and Present at Aerospace Tech Week 2022

RTI Experts to Showcase How RTI Connext Safely and Securely Integrates Mission-Critical Systems

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, will be exhibiting and presenting at Aerospace Tech Week 2022 , held November 8 – 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. At this year’s booth, RTI will demonstrate how RTI Connext® Transport Services Segment (TSS) , the certified Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE™) conformant TSS, enables the rapid integration of open, data-centric avionics systems while providing fast, scalable, and reliable connectivity within and between land, sea, air, space and cyber systems.



Connext TSS accelerates safety certification and airworthiness with commercial RTCA DO-178C and EUROCAE ED-12C DAL A certification evidence, while embracing open A&D industry standards such as the OMG Data Distribution Service (DDS™) and FACE. Additionally, Connext TSS has a wide partner ecosystem with over 15 avionics partners supporting pre-integrated hardware and software solution stacks that reduce both program risk and cost. RTI technology and expertise have been proven in over 1,800 global design wins.

RTI will be demonstrating interoperability between industry-leading Cockpit Display Systems (CDS) suppliers – Ansys, Ensco, and Presagis – and RTI Connext® TSS at Booth A6. In addition, join RTI experts at the following sessions:

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, from 4:00 - 5:30 PM EDT in Room Atlanta Avionics Session 3, Visualization Display Challenges - Future Cockpit/Avionics Technology

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, from 9:00 - 10:30 AM EDT in Room Frankfurt MOSA Session 1, Open Architectures for Military Aviation Platforms



Event Details

What: Aerospace Tech Week 2022

When: November 8 – 9, 2022

Where: Booth A6, JW Marriott Atlanta Buckhead, 3300 Lenox Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326

For more information about RTI at Aerospace Tech Week, including how to schedule a meeting with executives, please visit: https://bit.ly/3ed99FF .

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers’ success in deploying production systems. With over 1,800 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.

Download a free 30-day trial of the latest, fully-functional Connext software today: www.rti.com/downloads

