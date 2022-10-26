Caleres Selects Ceridian to Deliver On-Demand Pay to its North American Workforce

Dayforce Wallet to make any day payday for Caleres’ employees with on-demand pay

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced today that Caleres (NYSE: CAL) is rolling out Dayforce Wallet, Ceridian's market-leading on-demand pay solution, to more than 9,000 full- and part-time employees in the United States and Canada.



Caleres, a global footwear company, is home to a diverse portfolio of admired brands, including Famous Footwear, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, and Sam Edelman. Caleres wanted to deliver an innovative employee pay experience while continuing to maintain pay accuracy and compliance. The Caleres team currently relies on Dayforce Payroll, Ceridian’s award-winning payroll solution, to manage its complex pay. With the addition of Dayforce Wallet, Caleres will elevate its payroll capabilities by offering its workforce on-demand access to earned wages.

“At Caleres, we believe in the power of investing in our employees’ well-being, so we knew Dayforce Wallet would be a great addition to our overall employee experience,” said Doug Koch, CHRO, Caleres. “Dayforce Wallet has given our employees the ability to pay for unexpected expenses without relying solely on credit cards or other forms of debt. As existing Dayforce customers, implementation has been seamless so far, and we’re excited to leverage Dayforce Wallet to make Caleres the best place to work in retail.”

Caleres began a pilot program with Dayforce Wallet in March, followed by a full, company-wide rollout of the program this summer. Within six months of implementation, over 25% of Caleres’ eligible employees have registered for Dayforce Wallet, with a total of over $3.2M of earned wages paid out on-demand.

“Early wage access is no longer just an option – it’s an essential benefit that helps employers stand out against competitors, especially in hyper-competitive industries like retail,” said Seth Ross, General Manager, Dayforce Wallet and Consumer Services, Ceridian. “Employers like Caleres that have implemented Dayforce Wallet have seen great results in their recruitment and retention efforts. We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Caleres and bring on-demand pay to its workforce.”

Caleres will also be on stage at Ceridian’s annual INSIGHTS conference on Nov. 7-10 at Wynn Las Vegas to discuss the company’s implementation of Dayforce and Dayforce Wallet.

Dayforce Wallet is available in the United States and Canada. As of the end of Q2 2022, Ceridian has over 1,200 customers signed with Dayforce Wallet, with over 650 of them live on Dayforce Wallet. For more information, visit: DayforceWallet.com

