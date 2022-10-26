Panoramic Health Launches Clinical Research Division to Drive Discovery of Novel Kidney Disease Therapies

Clinical Research Division to Offer Full-Service Support, Removing Barriers to Kidney Care Innovation by Providing Access to Large Patient Populations, Trial-Ready Sites, Principal Investigators

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Panoramic Health℠, the nation's leading integrated value-based kidney care platform, announced the launch of its clinical research division dedicated to advancing kidney care innovation and improving patient outcomes.

The new division, branded as Panoramic Science, will drive the discovery of cutting-edge treatments for patients with kidney disease.

"Panoramic Health improves patient outcomes through its superior platform fueled by data and analytics, nephrology practices nationwide, and value-based care solutions, which will now spearhead clinical research innovation," said Rajiv Poduval, M.D., FASN, CEO and co-founder of Panoramic Health. "As the largest integrated value-based kidney care platform developing new, research-driven kidney-care solutions, we are deepening our pledge to enhance quality of life for patients."

Uniquely positioned to remove barriers to kidney care clinical trials, Panoramic Health's clinical research division provides access to large, representative patient populations and a national platform of Principal Investigators at trial-ready sites, including ambulatory surgery centers.

Partnering with independent researchers, pharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and clinical research organizations, Panoramic Health will conduct research with more than 800 providers across 19 states, leveraging the largest real-time patient database of more than 630,000 CKD-ESKD patients.

"Clinical research is an exciting step forward for Panoramic Health," said Nick Carlucci, Senior VP of Growth Operations and Ancillary Services. "This launch is proof that we deliver on our commitment to advance kidney disease therapies to serve patients, physician partners, and the overall kidney care ecosystem."

Panoramic Health assembled a clinical research leadership team with extensive expertise in clinical trial management including the regulatory and start-up process, budget and contracting, compliance, site training, and protocol implementation.

Ann Mooney, MSN, RN, CNN will function as the Vice President of Clinical Research.

Ann has more than 25 years of nephrology experience in several leadership positions in clinical research and 30+ years as a clinical nurse. She holds an MSN in Adult Health from the MGH Institute of Health Professionals, a BSN from Regis College (Summa Cum Laude), and a diploma in Nursing from Mount Auburn Hospital. Ann has had founding roles in the establishment and growth of research programs at both Frenova Renal Research, a subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care, and American Renal Associates.

"Our training and oversight, paired with the strengths of Panoramic Health's platform, will close the gap between research and clinical care while also driving quality," said Ann Mooney. "We look forward to streamlining kidney care clinical trials through centralized support services that reduce the administrative burden on research sites and allow them to focus on what is import - improving patient outcomes."

Katie DiTomaso, MBA will work with Ann as Panoramic Health's Director of Research Operations, handling overall project management, including study start-up, contracting, budgeting, and financial oversight.

Experienced in all phases of clinical trial management, Katie brings over eight years of project management experience, working directly with research sites, sponsors, and CROs in the nephrology space. Katie earned a bachelor's degree in business management from Bentley University and her MBA from Southern New Hampshire University.

About Panoramic Health

Panoramic Health is the nation's leading integrated physician-led value-based kidney care organization, with more than 800 providers across 19 states. The company remains committed to keeping nephrologists independent, relevant, and at the center of patient-care delivery. Panoramic Health's value-based care delivery platform is driven by proprietary, predictive data analytics and clinical workflows underpinned by one of the world's largest clinical chronic kidney disease ("CKD") data warehouses that enable nephrologists to deliver better patient outcomes through value-based care and clinical research. Panoramic Health's Clinical Research division partners with sponsors and clinical research organizations to bring cutting-edge treatments to patients with kidney disease. For more information, visit panoramichealth.com. For information about clinical research, visit panoramichealth.com/clinicalresearch.

Contact Information:

Panoramic Health Media

media@panoramichealth.com



Related Images











Image 1: Panoramic Health









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment