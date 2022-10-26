Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 278,767 in the last 365 days.

Pharmazz Inc. Announces Two Presentations on Sovateltide as a Treatment for Acute Ischemic Stroke at the 14th World Stroke Congress

/EIN News/ -- WILLOWBROOK, Ill., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmazz, Inc. (“Pharmazz”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients in critical care, announced two presentations on sovateltide as a treatment for acute ischemic stroke at the 14th World Stroke Congress October 26-29, 2022, in Singapore.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Title: A Randomized Multicenter Study to Determine The Efficacy of Sovateltide (Tycamzzi™) in Patients With Cerebral Ischemic Stroke
Presentation: Oral Presentation, #1714
Authors: A. Gulati (presenter), S. Adwani, V. Pamidimukkala, N. Agrawal, T. Ramakrishnan, H. Rai, D. Jain, N.Sundarachary, J. Pandian, V. Sardana, M. Sharma, G. Sidhu, S. Anand, D. Vibha, S. Aralikatte, D. Khurana, D. Joshi, U. Karadan, M. Imam
Session: 1200 - Free Communications 18: Clinical Trials I
Time/Date: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. GMT+8, Saturday, October 29, 2022 (Singapore) / 11:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. EDT, Friday, October 28, 2022 (U.S.)
   
Title: Sovateltide (Tycamzzi™) Induces Neuronal Regeneration in The Adult Mammalian Cerebral Ischemic Brain By Stimulating Endothelin B Receptors
Presentation: E-Poster Presentation, #1763
Authors: A. Gulati (presenter), A. Ranjan, S. Briyal
Session: 0150 - Short Communications 02: Etiology and Clinical Presentations 02
Time/Date: 10 – 11:30 a.m. GMT+8, Wednesday, October 26, 2022 (Singapore) / 10 – 11:30 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 (U.S.)

About Pharmazz, Inc. 
Pharmazz, Inc. is a privately held company engaged in developing novel products in critical care medicine. Additional information may be found on the Company’s website, www.pharmazz.com.  

Media contacts:
Katie Larch / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.
Burns McClellan, Inc.
Email: klarch@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com

Investor contacts:
Eric Ando
Burns McClellan, Inc.
Email: eando@burnsmc.com

Shruti Gulati
Pharmazz Inc.
Email: shruti.gulati@pharmazz.com 
Phone: (630) 780-6087

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Pharmazz Inc. Announces Two Presentations on Sovateltide as a Treatment for Acute Ischemic Stroke at the 14th World Stroke Congress

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.