Dr. Kristine Lalley joins United Planet as the newest member of its International Board of Advisors

Dr. Kristine Lalley joins United Planet’s International Board of Advisors as its newest member.
United Planet represents a truly exemplary approach to facilitating meaningful global community engagement among students and educators."BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kristine Lalley joins United Planet's International Board of Advisors as its newest member. United Planet's International Board of Advisors is composed of professionals and community leaders from various fields across the world. Advisors act as mentors and ambassadors to assist the organization with strategy, partnership development, resource development, and program innovation and effectiveness.
Dr. Kristine Lalley currently serves as the Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships for Asia-Pacific Academic, a global education organization dedicated to facilitating a variety of educational opportunities for college and university students, faculty, and staff.
Dr. Lalley has dedicated her career to supporting the learning and development needs of tens of thousands of college and university students and was one of the early pioneers of global education for STEM students in the U.S.
Additionally, she has extensive experience in academic advising, teaching and learning, course development, student and academic affairs, and crisis management in education abroad.
"United Planet represents a truly exemplary approach to facilitating meaningful global community engagement among students and educators,” Dr. Lalley commented. “Being able to serve alongside other committed advocates to support United Planet is something I deeply appreciate. I look forward to supporting the growth of this incredible organization!"
Dr. Lalley is passionate about high impact practices in higher education where students can engage in challenging experiences such as project-based learning, field work, internships, and global community engagement. Her scholarship focuses on processes of learning in global education, and she is committed to helping others create high impact practices for their own students.
ABOUT UNITED PLANET
United Planet is a non-profit organization with a mission to create a global community, one relationship at a time. Established in 2001, United Planet offers personalized, immersive, service-learning, project-based learning, and experiential learning programs, including volunteer abroad, virtual internships, internships abroad, gap year volunteering, and global virtual classroom exchange in more than 30 countries. Volunteers and interns have helped address important global issues—such as health, children and education, and environmental sustainability while developing leadership and other 21st century skills, building bridges across divides, and forging cohesive and productive cross-border relationships both in-person and online.
