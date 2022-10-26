Food Waste Management Market expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% by 2022-2027 | Forecast Report

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global food waste management market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Food Waste Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global food waste management market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global food waste management market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2022-2027).

Food waste management involves various activities that are important for disposing of food waste. It also includes the waste collection, treatment, prevention, recovery, transportation, and recycling with the use of several control procedures. Some of these disposal techniques include composting, landfills, and anaerobic digestion of the developed wastes that are being utilized across the commercial and residential segments. In addition, food waste management finds widespread applications in animal feed, fertilizers, biofuel, and power generation across the globe.

Food Waste Management Market Trends:

The escalating consumption of convenience meals by the masses has led to the generation of large volumes of garbage from hotels, restaurants, and fast-food joints, which is among the primary factors driving the food waste management market. Besides this, the launch of several policies by the government bodies for the introduction of efficient control solutions at residential and commercial levels to reduce the generation of garbage at the source and spread awareness regarding recycling, owing to the rising amount of meal rubbish being dumped in open landfills, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as automated waste collections, novel sensor-based technology, and enzyme-based food management techniques, are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing usage of biomass waste for energy generation is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the emerging trend of industrialization and the elevating requirement for organic debris for the production of fertilizers and animal feeds are anticipated to propel the food waste management market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Clean Harbors Inc.

Covanta Holding Corporation

FCC Environment (UK) Limited

Hulsey Environmental Services Inc.

Remondis SE and Co. KG

Republic Services Inc.

Stericycle Inc.

Suez (Sofina)

Veolia and Waste Management Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on waste type, process, source and application.

Breakup by Waste Type:

Cereals

Dairy Products

Fruits and Vegetables

Fish and Sea Food

Processed Food

Others

Breakup by Process:

Aerobic Digestion

Anaerobic Digestion

Combustion/Incineration

Others

Breakup by Source:

Primary Food Producers

Food Manufacturers

Food Distributors and Suppliers

Food Service Providers

Municipalities and Households

Breakup by Application:

Animal Feed

Fertilizers

Biofuel

Power Generation

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

