Productivity Software Publishing Global Market Estimated To Grow At 10% Rate

Productivity Software Publishing Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Productivity Software Publishing Global Market Report 2022”, the productivity software publishing market is expected to grow from $81.16 billion in 2021 to $91.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The productivity software publishing market size is expected to reach $132.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.7%. The productivity software publishing global market is driven by cloud-based technology.

Key Trends In The Productivity Software Publishing Market

The advancements in technologies using productivity software is aimed at delivering better consumer satisfaction, decreasing human effort, and ensuring work efficiency. These advancements developed new tools to collaborate and provide round-the-clock opportunity to engage. Productivity software tools allow to communicate/comment on each task. Some even give you the ability to assign comments to a team member, which then turns into a subtask.

Overview Of The Productivity Software Publishing Market

The Productivity Software Publishing global market consists of sales of productivity software. Productivity software is an application dedicated to producing information, such as documents, presentations, worksheets, databases, charts, graphs, digital paintings, electronic music, and digital video, excluding operating systems.

By Application: Usage Tracking, License Management, Advanced Reporting, Others

By Deployment Type: Cloud based, On-Premises

By End User: BFSI, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media & Entertainment, Transportation, Retail

Major market players such as Microsoft Corporation, IDoneThis, Oracle, Google, IBM, Apple, SAP SE, Amzaon, Apache Software Foundation, Adobe Systems, CA Technologies, Astro Technology, ProofHub, Kdan Mobile Software, Dell, Techwise, CDC Software, Cisco, Outcess, ROEING CORPORATION, OfficeTimer, TrackTik, Kingsoft Office Software and Statdash.

