Impertech is making Personal Protection Equipment accessible for civilians worldwide

In the event of a nuclear disaster – how can a state protect its citizens and armed forces, and what are the most critical behavior guidelines for citizens?TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During 2022, the usually calm and serene skies of Europe got covered by clouds of war. As citizens living in countries surrounding Russia and Ukraine hear implied threats regarding the use of "tactical weapons", Impertech decided to offer the needed information and equipment, that reassure civilian safety and sense of security.
It's fair to say that a radioactive disaster can occur at any given time, however, during war involving nuclear – armed countries, the fear of such a disaster increase. Unstable conditions, shelling and firing of weapons near nuclear plants, identification errors, falling of a stray missile become more probable. These days, there are indications for increased risk of deliberate shelling with the intent of causing environmental damage that will bring the campaign in east Europe to finalization.
Those of us who are old enough can remember the Chernobyl nuclear disaster and its severe repercussions all over the European continent. Residents in a 30km radius were evacuated, thousands became ill with radiation syndrome, and in the long term, an increase in the incidence of cancer has been observed.
The biggest challenge with radioactive pollutants is that they carry a radioactive charge that stays in the air and is very difficult to get rid of. The radioactive charge “settles” on dust and water particles and spreads with them over large areas; it sinks to the ground, from which it can be dispersed with the help of the wind or penetrate and contaminate the soil and groundwater.
Anything and anyone living in an environment affected by radioactive waste particles risks contamination of their organs and therefore severe health risks. In the short term, this entails radiation syndrome, and in the long term, an increased risk of cancer. High levels of exposure, without proper safeguards or treatment, will lead to death.
Furthermore, the radioactive charge damages skin membranes cause burns and penetrate the body through the eyes, and therefore it is crucial to protect the face and the body.
There are two main defense measures that can be applied to a large population. Medical treatment – which protects internal organs from the damage of radiation that penetrates the body through the respiratory system, and protective wearable gear which prevents the contaminated particles from entering the body and adds an external layer of protection for the skin and eyes.
Medical treatment – is an urgent and crucial first response in order to minimize radiation damage.
Residents living in the vicinity of nuclear plants receive Lugol pills from the authorities, and in the event of a nuclear disaster, residents are instructed to take Lugol at a set dosage (determined by body weight) for ten days, followed by antibiotic treatment. Lugol is a mixture of Potassium Iodide (KI). The iodine in the pills floods the thyroid gland and impedes the absorption of the radioactive isotope that is released from the damaged reactor. However, the iodine treatment only provides partial protection, since it reduces radiation syndrome but doesn’t completely prevent health injuries. Furthermore, while the medication might help protect against internal organ damage, it doesn’t protect the skin and eyes.
Wearable protective gear – designed to protect the skin, face, and eyes against burns and penetration of radioactive particles.
Radioactive particles are dispersed everywhere during a radioactive disaster. Protecting the respiratory system by wearing a full-face mask with an NBC filter, prevents the inhalation of contaminated particles, and therefore provides better protection from radiation damages, and allows people to evacuate the affected area in a safe manner.
Both of these protection measures complete one another, but using a full-face NBC mask has the great advantage of completely preventing the inhalation and penetration through the eyes of radioactive particles. Thus, in residential areas adjacent to nuclear reactors, security forces often give residents Lugol pills as a first response treatment, as well as protective gear that would allow a safer evacuation from the disaster area.
Therefore, the most recommended strategy for areas adjacent to nuclear reactors is to provide residents with both medication and protective gear, at the very least. Both civilians and security forces should be provided with these measures in order to provide the opportunity for safer and faster evacuation in the event of a disaster.
Full protection gear includes:
Gas mask – it’s important to choose a gas mask that’s been tested and approved by the proper authorities (such as NATO NSN). There are masks with a hood that fit over the head and hair, and there are gas masks for children and infants.
Air supply pump – the pump sucks in air from the environment, filters it, and pushes the clean air into the mask. This makes breathing easier and is specifically designed for those who need to be on the move (rescue forces), as well as those who suffer from exhaustion, illness, or poor health, as well as children and the elderly.
Clothing – protective clothing is mostly worn by security forces. If you can’t get a protective suit, you should wear long-sleeved clothes, gloves, a hat, and boots. You should protect your face and eyes as much as possible.
Lugol – you should take the medication as soon as you identify a radioactive event, according to the recommended dosage and instructions.
Critical behavior guidelines in the event of a radioactive disaster:
1. Take Lugol pills according to the recommended dosage.
2. Seek shelter until the moment of evacuation: stay indoors, seal all air openings
3. Discard clothes and shoes you were wearing during exposure. Wash thoroughly your body and hair. Bring your pets indoors and wash them thoroughly.
4. Put on a gas mask with an NBC filter, preferably with an air pump to ease breathing.
5. Act according to the official guidelines of the authorities handling the event.
