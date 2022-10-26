Entourage Launches New Suite of 15 Innovative Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis Products for its Largest Retail Product Call to Date

Debuts: ‘Color Calendar’, a unique take on an adult-use Advent calendar featuring 24 pre-rolls; ‘Saturday Cranberry Sauce’ vape; ‘Color Live Resin Soft Chews’ and 'Color Infused Pre-Rolls'

The Boston Beer Company’s cannabis-infused ‘TeaPot’ beverages arrive in Ontario, early Nov.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) ("Entourage" or the "Company"), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products is pleased to announce the expansion of its premium brand portfolio, releasing its most extensive suite of new products into the Canadian market to date. The Company's Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis adult-use line-up of new premium products and limited-edition offerings kicks off in Ontario, with expansion into Alberta, British Columbia, and the rest of Canada throughout November 2022.

New Limited-Edition Products & New Cultivars: Timely for the holiday season countdown, Entourage will launch its own take on an adult-use Advent calendar with ‘Color Calendar’ in Ontario in early November. A limited-edition, pre-packaged collection of 24 x 0.5g pre-rolls in various cultivars, including an exclusive holiday blend. Also, a limited-edition release ‘Saturday Cannabis Cranberry Sauce’ – a high-potency distillate 1g, 510-thread vape cartridge with tart, fruity festive flavours in up to 88% THC; and ‘Saturday Pomegranate’ a bold-flavoured sweet 1g, 510-thread vape, in up to 83% THC – both coming in November. Also new, Color cultivar ‘Interlude’ a 17% CBD strain with naturally occurring terpenes that have an aroma of pine, spice and woody undertones, in a dried flower and pre-roll format - both products will be available across Ontario retailers as of late October.

Live Resin Soft Chews: The Company recently expanded its offerings of Color’s two most popular award-winning cultivars with: ‘Pedro's Sweet Sativa Live Resin Soft Chews’ (honey-orange cardamom flavour); and ‘Mango Haze Live Resin Soft Chews’ (spicy mango flavour). Live resin soft chews are formulated using terpene-rich extract, concentrated flavour profiles, and cannabinoids for a full-spectrum experience. ‘Black Sugar Rose Live Resin Soft-Chews’ are expected to debut later in November with the other live resin soft chews available in Ontario retail markets in late October, in both THC and balanced formulas. Availability across other provinces will follow shortly.

Pedro’s Live Sugar Infused Pre-Rolls: Continuing to cement its status as one of Canada’s most enduringly popular cultivars, Color Cannabis will introduce ‘Pedro's Sweet Sativa Live Sugar Infused Pre-Rolls’ which features gently milled, pure dried flower and a honey-like-concentrate, packaged in three 0.5g pre-rolls for single-session use. Its renowned terpenes, and flavours are blended for the optimal consumer experience and will be available in Ontario retail markets by late November.

TeaPot’s Good Day Iced Tea Beverage in Ontario: Following its launch in Western Canada, cannabis-infused beverage ‘TeaPot Good Day Iced Tea’, made with real-lemon black tea and infused with Pedro's Sweet Sativa will debut in Ontario in early November. TeaPot is the first non-alcoholic, infused beverage crafted in partnership with The Boston Beer Company’s cannabis subsidiary BBCCC Inc. and Peak Processing - distributed in Canada by Entourage. Each 12-ounce (355ml) can of TeaPot contains 5mg of THC and is crafted to minimize any cannabis taste or aroma.

"This debut of our largest suite of innovative adult-use products to date marks a major accomplishment for the Entourage team. It is reflective of the expertise we’ve honed internally in cultivation, product development, consumer research and sales excellence,” said Joseph Mele, Chief Commercial Officer. "Entourage continues to find new ways to delight the market by first listening to consumer feedback and working with our integrated commercial team to build and launch new products aligned with consumer preferences. We’re proud to be delivering on our promise to continue producing top-shelf, quality products for distribution across Canada."

In addition to the recent product debuts, the Company confirmed it also recently released ‘Saturday Green Apple’ 1g, 510-thread vape – a crisp sour-flavoured high THC, currently available in Alberta. Furthermore, additional product releases are slated for the adult-use market in the fourth quarter of 2022. Expected by December 2022: ‘Saturday Cannabis Tropical & Twisted Ready-to-Roll’ is Saturday’s first milled high-CBD flower; and coming soon: ‘Color Cannabis Mango Haze PAX Pod'.

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. is the publicly traded parent company of Entourage Brands Corp. (formerly WeedMD RX Inc.) and CannTx Life Sciences Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse and processing facility located on 158-acres in Strathroy, ON; a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction; and a micropropagation, tissue culture and genetics centre-of-excellence in Guelph, Ontario. With its Starseed Medicinal medical-centric brand and marketplace, Entourage has an industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, who together with employers and other union groups, facilitate access for insured medical patients. With the launch of Syndicate, the Company now hosts another unique medical marketplace that offers patients a collective of Canadian micro-cultivators’ products, along with the Company’s family of brands. Entourage’s elite adult-use product portfolio includes Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis and Royal City Cannabis Co.– sold across eight provincial distribution agencies. It is the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels. Under a collaboration with The Boston Beer Company subsidiary, Entourage is also the exclusive distributor of cannabis-infused beverages ‘TeaPot’ in Canada, which launched in select provinces summer 2022.

