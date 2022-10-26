Snow Kingdom Arrives in New Taipei City

Disney+ Projection Mapping Show Set to Light Up on November 11

/EIN News/ -- NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “2022 Christmasland in New Taipei City”, a winter extravaganza that captures the nation’s attention every year, is celebrating its 12th anniversary this year and has been boosted up to a new level to present “White Romance in the Snow Kingdom”, featuring the six iconic brands of Disney+, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and STAR. An unforgettable fantastic Christmas party will welcome fun-seekers from November 11, 2022 to January 2, 2023 for 53 straight days!



For the first time, everything will be covered in pristine white, including illumination art installations and bazaar, transforming Christmasland into a romantic kingdom of snow. In this 53-day celebration, visitors can find their favorite characters from the six brands of Disney+ around the “Snow Kingdom”.

The “3D laser projection mapping show” has hogged headlines internationally every year. The theme for this year’s matchless projection mapping show will bring beloved characters from the six Disney+ brands to all the visitors, creating the unique Disney+ 3D laser projection mapping show in Taiwan. The theme light show will be staged at a 30-minute interval between 17:30 and 22:00 every single day! “Aurora” will also debut in Christmasland in mesmerizing laser lights. After each show, magical snowflakes will descend from above to turn the town into a winter wonderland!

Christmasland in New Taipei City features exciting illumination zones every year. Besides the renowned New Taipei City Plaza, this year, Banqiao Station Square, Wanping Park, and Fuzhong will all be delightfully illuminated! Olaf, the beloved character from the animation movie Frozen, will be at the centerpiece Christmas tree in New Taipei City Plaza. Scenes and characters from Pixar animation films, such as Inside Out, Toy Story, and Monsters, Inc. will be displayed in Wanping Park, along with many more illumination installations. Fun and surprises galore for people of all ages!

To accentuate the festive spirits of these spectacular illumination zones, eight local footbridges will be glamorously decorated. The “Force Light Gallery” on the Lihpao Footbridge next to the Banqiao Train Station and Banqiao Bus Terminal, the “Galaxy Star Gallery” on the Lihpao Footbridge over Xianmin Boulevard inspired by the “Star Wars”. The decorated footbridges will surely be picture-perfect from every angle!

New Taipei City Travel: https://newtaipei.travel/en/news/list?sortby=new

News contact:

Tourism and Travel Department of New Taipei City Government

Li,Yu-Jhen (02) 2960-3456 ext. 4091, 0919-989-641

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63a09614-1312-441e-b18d-bbe31446657a

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.