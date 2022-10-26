During the Forecast Period Ranging from 2022-32, Sales of Fruit Beer Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% to be Valued at US$ 573 Mn. Explore Data Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Benevolence regarding Fitness and Wellness Drinks to take the Fruit Beer Market to US$ 573 Mn by the year 2032. Joseph James Brewing Company, Inc., Lindemans Brewery and Lost Coast Brewery are some major fruit beer manufacturers.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWARK, Del: The global fruit beer market is worth US$ 317.5 Mn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 573 Mn at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2022 and 2032.Fruit beer, as the name suggests, comes across as a non-alcoholic beer made from fermentation of fruits like strawberries, raspberries, and various others as an addition to grains. The major advantage is that fruit beer could be consumed by people of almost every age group due to low ABV (alcohol by volume) ratio. The millennials are also getting increasingly driven by urge to have a healthy mind in healthy body. Besides, fruit beers do contain folic acid, vitamins, dietary fibers, and minerals, which prove to be great sources of nutrition.



The manufacturers are also trying out various flavors, more so as consumers are asking for them. The good part is that the last 22 years have seen 5% of the world turning non-alcoholic. With this percentage likely to increase, there would be hardly anything to stop the fruit beer market from growing in the next few years.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4346

These days, hordes of campaigns are being conducted regarding ill-effects of intake of alcohol. This factor is bound to turn the entire tide of beverages in favour of fruit beer. Increasing penetration of internet has prompted the marketing companies to qualitatively use e-Commerce channels to reach out to the purchasers.

However, it needs to be noted that counterfeit products are being floated – like low-alcohol beer and craft beer. This factor may restrain the fruit beer market going forward. Future Market Insights has etched these findings with insights in its latest market study entitled ‘Fruit Beer Market’.

Key Takeaways from Fruit Beer Market

Europe holds the largest market share due to increasing awareness regarding mindful drinking. Russia, Spain, and Germany are at the forefront in this regard. Regions like Belgium are also expected to go great guns in the fruit beer market in the years to come.

North America stands second on this count due to the US population getting choosier over intake of non-alcoholic beverages.

Coming to the Asia-Pacific, Malaysia, Indonesia, and China are expected to lead the market voraciously.





“With emphasis on healthy socializing, demand for fruit beers by virtue of them being rich in strawberries, raspberries, and likewise is at a ‘high’. This factor is all set to accelerate the fruit beer market”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-4346

Competitive Analysis

Sea Dog Brewing Co., in June 2020, tabled dark cherry, blueberry, and raspberry hard seltzer beers all across the US.

St Peter’s Brewery Co Ltd., in May 2019, came up with 0.0% alcohol fruit beer called ‘Without Elderberry & Raspberry’ in the UK to cater to the ever-increasing demand for natural, healthier, and nutritionally balanced drinks (in other words, alcohol-free drinks).

Anheuser-Busch InBev, in collaboration with Heineken, came up with non-alcoholic beer all over India, so as to stand strong against giants like PepsiCo Inc. and Coca-Cola Company in the brick and mortar restaurants and mortar stores.

Ghia is known for its Yuzu juice (non-alcoholic aperitifs made out of Riesling white grape juice concentrate). There are the other extracts drawn from fig and orange as well.

Lyre’s Spirit Co. intends replicating popular spirits like bourbon, gin, absinthe, and likewise such that they are free from alcohol.

NA all-American whiskey and NA London-dry style gin from Drink Monday are aimed towards people handling Sober Curious movement, those longing for non-hangover drinking experience, and also pregnant women.

Ritual Zero Proof based out of Chicago yields non-alcoholic gin, tequila, gin, and whiskey made out of individually distilled, all-natural botanicals.





What does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the fruit beer market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on flavor (raspberry-flavored beer, peach-flavored beer, blueberry-flavored beer, cherry-flavored beer, plum-flavored beer, and other fruit flavored beer), and by distribution channel (fruit beer sales via supermarkets/hypermarkets, fruit beer sales via departmental stores, fruit beer sales via specialty stores, and fruit beer sales via online retailers).

Ask the Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-4346

Key Segments Profiled in the Fruit Beer Industry Survey

Fruit Beer Market by Flavour:

Raspberry-flavored Beer

Peach-flavored Beer

Blueberry-flavored Beer

Cherry-flavored Beer

Plum-flavored Beer

Other Fruit Flavored Beer

Fruit Beer Market by Distribution Channel:

Fruit Beer Sales via Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Fruit Beer Sales via Departmental Stores

Fruit Beer Sales via Specialty Stores

Fruit Beer Sales via Online Retailers

Fruit Beer Market by Region:

North America Fruit Beer Market

Latin America Fruit Beer Market

Europe Fruit Beer Market

Asia Pacific Fruit Beer Market

Middle East & Africa Fruit Beer Market





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

Report Preview@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fruit-beer-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Food and Beverage

Ginger Beer Market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 4.7 Billion by the year 2022, accelerating with a moderate CAGR of 7.1% by 2022-2032.

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ginger-beer-market

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market size is projected to reach US$ 20.4 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2032.

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/non-alcoholic-beer-market

Fruit Concentrate Puree Market is currently valued at USD 1700Mn in the year 2021 which is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% to a value of USD 3282.2 Mn for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-fruit-concentrates-puree-market

Fruit Snacks Market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 5,456 Million in 2022, forecast a CAGR of 7.4% to be valued at US$ 11,120 Million from 2022 to 2032.

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fruit-snacks-market

Fruit Powders Market demand for fruit powder to increase at 7.4% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fruit-powders-market

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com