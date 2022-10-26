Submit Release
FirstService Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue Growth Remains Strong and Broad-Based

  Three months ended   Nine months ended
  September 30   September 30
  2022   2021   2022   2021
                               
Revenues (millions) $ 960.5     $ 849.4     $ 2,725.7     $ 2,392.1  
Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1)   95.5       94.2       249.2       243.8  
Adjusted EPS (note 2)   1.17       1.50 (1)     3.02       3.36 (1)
                               
GAAP Operating Earnings   62.7       61.5       151.6       156.8  
GAAP EPS   0.77       1.03 (1)     1.86       2.35 (1)
                               
(1) Includes a $0.21 after-tax gain from the divestiture of a small, non-core operation in the FirstService Residential segment.


TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today reported results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022. All amounts are in US dollars.

Consolidated revenues for the third quarter were $960.5 million, a 13% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year, including 8% organic growth. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) increased 1% to $95.5 million, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.17, compared to $1.50 in the prior year quarter. During the third quarter, FirstService reported GAAP Operating Earnings of $62.7 million, up from $61.5 million in the prior year period. The GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.77 in the quarter, compared to $1.03 for the same quarter a year ago.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, consolidated revenues were $2.73 billion, a 14% increase relative to the comparable prior year period, Adjusted EBITDA was $249.2 million, up 2%, and Adjusted EPS was $3.02, compared to $3.36 in the prior year period. FirstService’s GAAP Operating Earnings were $151.6 million in the current year period, versus $156.8 million in the prior year. The GAAP diluted earnings per share for the nine months year-to-date was $1.86, compared to $2.35 in the prior year period.

“We delivered yet another quarter of strong double-digit top-line growth, with equal contributions from both of our divisions,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “This broad-based top-line strength has been a consistent driver of our performance during 2022 and we see this momentum continuing as we close out the year,” he concluded.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential - North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands - one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates more than US$3.5 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 25,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The common shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FSV” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”, and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 index. More information is available at www.ﬁrstservice.com.

Segmented Quarterly Results
FirstService Residential revenues were $478.6 million for the third quarter, up 13% compared to the prior year quarter, including organic growth of 8%. New contract wins and increased labour-based services with existing clients drove the strong revenue performance, particularly in our Sun Belt and Mid-Atlantic markets. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $49.6 million, versus $45.1 million in the prior year period. GAAP Operating Earnings were $41.7 million, versus $38.0 million for the third quarter of last year. Operating margins in the division were modestly lower compared to the prior year quarter, due to the higher growth of labour-driven services relative to higher margin ancillaries.

FirstService Brands revenues during the third quarter grew to $481.9 million, up 13% relative to the prior year period. Organic growth was 7%, with the balance from recent tuck-under acquisitions. Revenue growth continued to be exceptionally strong across our home service brands and at Century Fire Protection. Revenues at our restoration operations were relatively in line with the third quarter of 2021, with that prior year quarter benefiting from larger loss claims tied to the significant Hurricane Ida and the Texas Freeze events. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $48.8 million, versus $53.0 million in the prior year period. GAAP Operating Earnings were $28.2 million, versus $31.1 million in the prior year quarter. Our restoration brands contributed to the margin decline as a result of milder weather-related claims activity combined with ongoing growth investments during the current quarter.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA, were $3.0 million in the third quarter, relative to $3.9 million in the prior year period. On a GAAP basis, corporate costs for the quarter were $7.1 million, relative to $7.5 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year cost decrease was primarily driven by lower compensation expense.

Conference Call
FirstService will be holding a conference call on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the quarter’s results. This call is being webcast live at the Company’s website at www.firstservice.com. Participants may register for the call here https://register.vevent.com/register/BIfb2219ba36ad4fa3b8d54fa47742fdd4 to receive the dial-in number and their unique PIN. To join the webcast in listen only mode, use this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/no64uxht . It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

Forward-looking Statements
This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService’s services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService’s ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) other factors which are described in FirstService’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading “Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Notes
1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below. 

  Three months ended   Nine months ended
(in thousands of US$) September 30   September 30
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
                           
Net earnings $ 41,341     $ 52,872     $ 100,668     $ 120,735  
Income tax   13,830       17,321       34,168       39,321  
Other expense (income), net   779       (12,539 )     566       (15,295 )
Interest expense, net   6,759       3,873       16,166       12,031  
Operating earnings   62,709       61,527       151,568       156,792  
Depreciation and amortization   26,901       23,977       79,723       70,876  
Acquisition-related items   1,774       5,152       3,921       4,946  
Stock-based compensation expense   4,117       3,540       13,973       11,230  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 95,501     $ 94,196     $ 249,185     $ 243,844  


2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:

Adjusted earnings per share is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted earnings per share is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share appears below.


  Three months ended   Nine months ended
(in thousands of US$) September 30   September 30
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
                       
Net earnings $ 41,341     $ 52,872     $ 100,668     $ 120,735  
Non-controlling interest share of earnings   (2,904 )     (1,564 )     (5,919 )     (6,927 )
Acquisition-related items   1,774       5,152       3,921       4,946  
Amortization of intangible assets   12,202       10,567       35,066       30,987  
Stock-based compensation expense   4,117       3,540       13,973       11,230  
Income tax on adjustments   (4,243 )     (3,668 )     (12,750 )     (10,977 )
Non-controlling interest on adjustments   (280 )     (404 )     (714 )     (756 )
Adjusted net earnings $ 52,007     $ 66,495     $ 134,245     $ 149,238  
                       
  Three months ended   Nine months ended
(in US$) September 30   September 30
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
                       
Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.77     $ 1.03     $ 1.86     $ 2.35  
Non-controlling interest redemption increment   0.10       0.13       0.27       0.22  
Acquisition-related items   0.04       0.11       0.09       0.11  
Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax   0.19       0.17       0.57       0.50  
Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax   0.07       0.06       0.23       0.18  
Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.17     $ 1.50     $ 3.02     $ 3.36  
                       



FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts)
    Three months     Nine months
    ended September 30     ended September 30
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
                           
Revenues $ 960,455     $ 849,431     $ 2,725,734     $ 2,392,127  
                           
Cost of revenues   661,097       579,309       1,875,406       1,624,797  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   207,974       179,466       615,116       534,716  
Depreciation   14,699       13,410       44,657       39,889  
Amortization of intangible assets   12,202       10,567       35,066       30,987  
Acquisition-related items (1)   1,774       5,152       3,921       4,946  
Operating earnings   62,709       61,527       151,568       156,792  
Interest expense, net   6,759       3,873       16,166       12,031  
Other expense (income), net (2)   779       (12,539 )     566       (15,295 )
Earnings before income tax   55,171       70,193       134,836       160,056  
Income tax   13,830       17,321       34,168       39,321  
Net earnings   41,341       52,872       100,668       120,735  
Non-controlling interest share of earnings   2,904       1,564       5,919       6,927  
Non-controlling interest redemption increment   4,260       5,693       11,921       9,603  
Net earnings attributable to Company $ 34,177     $ 45,615     $ 82,828     $ 104,205  
                           
Net earnings per common share                          
Basic $ 0.77     $ 1.04     $ 1.87     $ 2.38  
Diluted   0.77       1.03       1.86       2.35  
                           
                           
Adjusted earnings per share (3) $ 1.17     $ 1.50     $ 3.02     $ 3.36  
                           
Weighted average common shares (thousands)                          
Basic   44,201       43,865       44,179       43,798  
Diluted   44,496       44,471       44,511       44,351  

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(1) Acquisition-related items include transaction costs, and contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments.
(2) Other income in the prior year quarter includes a $12.5 million pre-tax gain from the divestiture of a small, non-core operation in the FirstService Residential segment.
(3) See definition and reconciliation above.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets          
(in thousands of US dollars)
           
           
    September 30, 2022
 		      December 31, 2021  
             
Assets            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 160,475     $ 165,665  
Restricted cash   24,707       28,606  
Accounts receivable   556,332       551,564  
Prepaid and other current assets   302,481       218,825  
Current assets   1,043,995       964,660  
Other non-current assets   23,050       21,098  
Fixed assets   154,891       138,066  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   168,515       159,730  
Goodwill and intangible assets   1,207,662       1,225,469  
Total assets $ 2,598,113     $ 2,509,023  
             
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity            
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 366,560     $ 386,529  
Other current liabilities   139,263       126,460  
Operating lease liabilities - current   47,417       48,047  
Long-term debt - current   35,660       57,436  
Current liabilities   588,900       618,472  
Long-term debt - non-current   681,281       595,368  
Operating lease liabilities - non-current   131,790       122,337  
Other liabilities   73,322       111,919  
Deferred income tax   40,208       42,070  
Redeemable non-controlling interests   210,823       219,135  
Shareholders' equity   871,789       799,722  
Total liabilities and equity $ 2,598,113     $ 2,509,023  
             
             
Supplemental balance sheet information            
Total debt $ 716,941     $ 652,804  
Total debt, net of cash   556,466       487,139  



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows              
(in thousands of US dollars)
    Three months ended     Nine months ended
    September 30     September 30
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
                       
Cash provided by (used in)                      
                       
Operating activities                      
Net earnings $ 41,341     $ 52,872     $ 100,668     $ 120,735  
Items not affecting cash:                      
Depreciation and amortization   26,901       23,977       79,723       70,876  
Deferred income tax   (609 )     (995 )     (1,813 )     (2,725 )
Other   4,819       (3,998 )     16,295       4,000  
    72,452       71,856       194,873       192,886  
                       
Changes in non-cash working capital                      
Accounts receivable   (22,960 )     (41,135 )     (1,226 )     (79,821 )
Payables and accruals   (4,397 )     22,073       (39,847 )     13,705  
Other   (56,520 )     (24,253 )     (101,925 )     8,494  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   (11,425 )     28,541       51,875       135,264  
                       
Investing activities                      
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired   (7,530 )     (46,408 )     (7,530 )     (86,011 )
Disposition of business, net of cash disposed   -       15,780       -       15,780  
Purchases of fixed assets   (19,076 )     (13,245 )     (55,454 )     (42,348 )
Other investing activities   (2,032 )     (1,836 )     (16,001 )     (6,112 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (28,638 )     (45,709 )     (78,985 )     (118,691 )
                       
Financing activities                      
Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net   60,089       (6,922 )     65,818       (24,827 )
Purchases of non-controlling interests, net   (2,158 )     (276 )     (21,337 )     (5,676 )
Financing fees paid   (135 )     -       (2,468 )     -  
Dividends paid to common shareholders   (8,949 )     (7,999 )     (25,930 )     (23,190 )
Distributions paid to non-controlling interests   (3,649 )     (1,057 )     (6,251 )     (8,213 )
Other financing activities   (2,302 )     (1,345 )     6,640       8,516  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   42,896       (17,599 )     16,472       (53,390 )
                       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   1,180       (531 )     1,549       2  
                       
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   4,013       (35,298 )     (9,089 )     (36,815 )
                       
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   181,169       207,421       194,271       208,938  
                       
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 185,182     $ 172,123     $ 185,182     $ 172,123  



Segmented Results
(in thousands of US dollars)
 
 
    FirstService       FirstService                  
    Residential       Brands       Corporate       Consolidated  
                           
Three months ended September 30                          
                           
2022                          
Revenues $ 478,562     $ 481,893     $ -     $ 960,455  
Adjusted EBITDA   49,644       48,825       (2,968 )     95,501  
                           
Operating earnings   41,658       28,178       (7,127 )     62,709  
                           
2021                          
Revenues $ 423,069     $ 426,362     $ -     $ 849,431  
Adjusted EBITDA   45,083       53,009       (3,896 )     94,196  
                           
Operating earnings   37,998       31,074       (7,545 )     61,527  
                             
                             
                               
    FirstService       FirstService                  
    Residential       Brands       Corporate       Consolidated  
                               
Nine months ended September 30                              
                               
2022                              
Revenues $ 1,330,134     $ 1,395,600     $ -     $ 2,725,734  
Adjusted EBITDA   130,522       128,839       (10,176 )     249,185  
                           
Operating earnings   108,311       67,598       (24,341 )     151,568  
                           
2021                          
Revenues $ 1,179,770     $ 1,212,357     $ -     $ 2,392,127  
Adjusted EBITDA   120,984       134,587       (11,727 )     243,844  
                           
Operating earnings   101,646       78,329       (23,183 )     156,792  


