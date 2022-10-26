Stock Yards Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Earnings of $28.5 Million or $0.97 per Diluted Share

Third Quarter Profits Reflect Strong Organic Loan Growth and Net Interest Margin Expansion

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today reported earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, of $28.5 million, or $0.97 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $23.2 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. Organic loan growth across all markets and expanded net interest margin (NIM) contributed to strong third quarter 2022 operating results.

3Q21 Net income $ 28,455 $ 26,794 $ 23,162 Net income per share, diluted 0.97 0.91 0.87 Net interest income $ 62,376 $ 56,984 $ 45,483 Provision for credit loss expense(6) 4,803 (200 ) (1,525 ) Non-interest income 24,864 21,940 17,614 Non-interest expenses 44,873 44,675 34,558 Net interest margin 3.46 % 3.20 % 3.14 % Efficiency ratio(4) 51.30 % 56.42 % 54.63 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 6.78 % 7.00 % 8.64 % Annualized return on average equity(7) 14.85 % 14.34 % 13.92 % Annualized return on average assets(7) 1.47 % 1.40 % 1.50 %

“Stock Yards delivered the best third quarter in our history, highlighted by outstanding quarterly loan production and significant non-interest revenue generation,” said James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Record linked third quarter net loan growth (excluding PPP loans) of $213 million was well diversified within all loan categories and across all of our markets. On the linked quarter, non-interest bearing deposit growth of $79 million was offset by seasonal declines in public funds, leading to an overall $48 million contraction in total deposits. While we chose to proactively raise stated deposit rates and time deposit offering rates in July, the decline in total deposits was tied to anticipated time deposit runoff and the previously mentioned decline in public funds. Additionally, our NIM benefitted from the interest rate increases enacted by the Federal Reserve Board (FRB) during the quarter, and we are well-positioned to benefit even further from anticipated future rate increases in the months ahead.

“We continue to make progress with the integration of our merger with Commonwealth Bancshares (Commonwealth) that we closed in March of this year,” Hillebrand continued. “During the quarter, we executed several cost saving measures and disposed of certain overlapping properties, resulting in a non-recurring pre-tax gain of $3.1 million. Although additional work remains to complete the full integration of the two companies and realize all expected operating synergies, we are exceptionally pleased with the progress we have made through the dedicated efforts of our employees.”

At September 30, 2022, the Company had $7.55 billion in assets, $5.07 billion in loans and $6.50 billion in total deposits. The Company’s combined enterprise, which encompasses 73 branch offices across three contiguous states, will continue to benefit from a diversified geographic footprint and provide significant growth opportunities in both the banking and wealth management arenas.

Additional key factors contributing to the third quarter of 2022 results included:

Total loans, excluding PPP loans, grew a record $213 million, or 4%, on a linked quarter basis. Excluding the first quarter acquisition, loans grew by $395 million, or 10%, during the first nine months of 2022. Total loan production remained strong for the third consecutive quarter.

Deposit balances contracted $48 million, or 1%, on a linked quarter basis. When segmenting the fluctuation by deposit type, the largest declines were in interest bearing demand deposits which were largely influenced by seasonal declines in public funds and time deposits. These declines were offset by over $79 million in growth in non-interest bearings deposits during the quarter.

The Company increased all stated interest bearing demand deposit and savings account rates along with time deposit offering rates during the third quarter.

Net interest income increased $16.9 million, or 37%, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter a year ago, consistent with the $1.42 billion, or 25%, increase in average earning assets and to a lesser extent, the FRB interest rate hikes.

NIM improved for the third consecutive quarter, increasing 26 basis points on a linked quarter basis to 3.46%.

Current credit quality remains quite solid, however consistent with very strong loan growth and to a lesser extent, the increase in the projected unemployment rate forecast used in modeling, $4.8 million of net credit loss expense (6) was recorded for the third quarter of 2022.

was recorded for the third quarter of 2022. Non-interest income increased by $7.3 million, or 41%, over the third quarter of 2021, as customer expansion and recent acquisitions once again drove record quarterly credit card income and treasury management fees. Also, as previously mentioned, the Company disposed of certain overlapping acquired properties, resulting in a non-recurring pre-tax gain of $3.1 million.

Despite strong net new business growth, significant declines in both fixed income and equity markets drove linked quarter contraction in wealth management assets under management and asset-based fees, leading to the first quarterly revenue decline in seven consecutive quarters. Additionally, a significant spike in long-term mortgage rates stunted mortgage banking origination volume during the quarter.

Total non-interest expenses remained controlled and consistent with management expectations.

Tangible book value per share was $16.98(1) at September 30, 2022, compared to $17.59(1) at June 30, 2022, and $19.63(1) at September 30, 2021. During 2022, tangible common equity and tangible book value have been impacted by the marked increase in interest rates and the related negative impact on accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI). During the first nine months of 2022, equity was reduced by $120 million as a result of unrealized losses in the available for sale debt securities portfolio. These securities are either explicitly or implicitly guaranteed by the U.S. government, are highly rated by major rating agencies, and have a long history of no credit losses.

Hillebrand concluded, “The strong results for the third quarter reflect the solid execution of our strategic plan by our dedicated team. I am also pleased to note that during the quarter we were one of only 35 banks in the U.S. to be named a “Sm-All Star” in Piper Sandler’s annual list of top-performing small-cap banks. This elite annual list reflects the top 10% of the industry across a number of metrics including growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength. We have now been named a Sm-All Star five times - 2008, 2011, 2019, 2020 and now 2022. We are honored to be recognized and are confident in our ability to continue to deliver value to our shareholders.”

Results of Operations – Third Quarter 2022 Compared with Third Quarter 2021

Net interest income, the Company’s largest source of revenue, increased 37%, or $16.9 million, to $62.4 million, primarily due to higher interest income on non-PPP loans. Organic growth, and to a greater extent the recent acquisitions, have boosted net interest income over the past 12 months.

Total interest income increased by $20.5 million, or 44%, to $67.4 million. Interest income on loans increased $13.4 million, or 31%, over the prior year quarter. Consistent with the $1.03 billion increase in average non-PPP loans, and to a lesser extent recent interest rate increases, the average quarterly yield earned on non-PPP loans increased 54 basis points over the past 12 months to 4.52%. PPP interest and fee income totaled $703,000 and $4.4 million for the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Interest income on debt securities increased $4.7 million compared to the third quarter of 2021, driven by average balance growth of $735 million and significantly improved yields on recent purchases stemming from rising rates. Interest income on overnight funds increased $2.2 million over the prior year quarter. The FRB has increased the rate paid on reserve balances meaningfully during 2022, which has significantly benefitted interest income.

Total interest expense increased $3.6 million to $5.0 million, as the cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 27 basis points to 0.43%.

NIM increased 32 basis points to 3.46% for the third quarter of 2022, from 3.14% for the third quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher loan yields which more than offset lower fee income recognition from the slowdown of forgiveness within the PPP loan portfolio.

The Company recorded $4.8 million in provision for credit losses(6) during the third quarter of 2022, which included a $4.1 million provision for credit losses on loans and $700,000 provision for credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures. Significant loan growth during the quarter and to a lesser extent, the increase in the unemployment projection, drove additional provision expense within the CECL allowance model. The increase in provision for credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures was attributed to both increased loan production and credit availability.

Non-interest income increased $7.3 million, or 41%, to $24.9 million, with the recent acquisitions contributing significantly to revenue growth.

Wealth management and trust income ended the third quarter of 2022 at $9.2 million, increasing $2.0 million, or 28%, over the third quarter a year ago. Despite growth in net new business, significant declines in both fixed income and equity markets drove linked quarter compression in wealth management assets under management and asset-based fees.

Card income increased $823,000, or 21%, over the third quarter of 2021, as card activity continues to benefit from generally strong spending trends and overall inflation in the marketplace.

Treasury management fees increased $450,000, or 25%, driven by increased transaction volume, new product sales and both organic and acquisition-related customer base expansion. Continued calling efforts and the Company’s ability to generate new fee income has been the catalyst for this growth trend.

Mortgage banking income, which primarily consists of gain on sale of loans, net servicing income and mortgage servicing rights amortization, totaled $703,000 for the third quarter of 2022, down $212,000, or 23%, compared to the third quarter a year ago. Overall volume in 2022 has cooled consistent with rising interest rates, while income levels have benefitted from better loan pricing and increased net servicing income related to the recently acquired loan servicing portfolio.

The Company disposed of certain overlapping properties acquired from the March acquisition, resulting in a non-recurring pre-tax gain of $3.1 million during the third quarter of 2022.



Non-interest expenses increased $10.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2021, to $44.9 million.

Compensation expense increased $5.7 million, or 33%, primarily due to the increase in full time equivalent employees associated with the recent acquisitions. Full time equivalent employees increased to 1,028 at September 30, 2022 from 793 at September 30, 2021.

Employee benefits increased $517,000, or 14%, compared to the third quarter of 2021, mainly due to the elevated health insurance, 401(k) and payroll tax expenses associated with the above-mentioned increase in full time equivalent employees.

Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $1.0 million, or 38%, compared to the third quarter a year ago. In connection with the recent acquisition, a total of ten branches were added in addition to operational buildings.

Technology and communication expenses, which includes computer software amortization, equipment depreciation and expenditures related to investments in technology needed to maintain and improve the quality of customer delivery channels, information security and internal resources, increased $574,000, or 18%, consistent with an increase in customer accounts and core system upgrades.

Marketing and business development expense increased $233,000, or 23%, primarily due to increased travel, customer entertainment, community support and advertising expenses associated primarily with sales force expansion.

Intangible amortization expense increased $1.3 million consistent with the increase in customer intangible assets related to the first quarter acquisition.

Other non-interest expenses increased $507,000, or 26%, primarily due to increased card rewards expense, fraud losses and insurance captive expense.



Financial Condition – September 30, 2022 Compared with September 30, 2021

Total assets increased $1.37 billion, or 22%, year over year to $7.55 billion, boosted by the recent acquisition and strong organic growth.

Total loans increased $884 million year over year, or 21%, to $5.07 billion. Excluding the PPP loan portfolio, total loans increased $1.10 billion, or 28%, over the past 12 months, with approximately $630 million of the growth attributable to the first quarter acquisition. Further, loan pipelines, while not quite at recent levels, remain on target with our projections set for 2022.

Total investment securities have increased $557 million, or 52%, year over prior year, as the Company added $247 million in securities in the first quarter Commonwealth acquisition and deployed a significant amount of excess cash into securities.

Total deposits increased $1.16 billion, or 22%, over the past 12 months, with approximately $1.12 billion of the growth assumed in the recent acquisition.

Asset quality, which has trended within a narrow range over the past several years, has remained solid. During the third quarter of 2022, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $382,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. Non-performing loans were $10.6 million, or 0.21%(2) of total loans outstanding (excluding PPP) compared to $5.0 million, or 0.13%(2) of total loans (excluding PPP) outstanding at September 30, 2021. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans (excluding PPP) ended at 1.39%(2) at September 30, 2022 compared to 1.43%(2) at September 30, 2021.

At September 30, 2022, the Company continued to be “well-capitalized,” the highest regulatory capital rating for financial institutions, with all capital ratios remaining strong. Total equity to assets was 9.63%(1) and the tangible common equity ratio was 6.78%(1) at September 30, 2022, compared to 10.73%(1) and 8.64%(1) at September 30, 2021, respectively. The increase in interest rates during 2022 have led to outsized unrealized losses within the available for sale debt securities portfolio, with the decline in AOCI driving down the tangible common equity ratio.

In August 2022, the board of directors increased the quarterly cash dividend to $0.29 per common share. The dividend was paid October 3, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 19, 2022.

No shares were repurchased in 2022 or 2021 and approximately 741,000 shares remain eligible for repurchase under the current buy-back plan, which expires in May 2023.

Results of Operations – Third Quarter 2022 Compared with Second Quarter 2022

Net interest income increased $5.4 million, or 9%, over the prior quarter to $62.4 million, led by the increase in earning assets and to a lesser extent rising rates. NIM improved for the second consecutive quarter, increasing 26 basis points on a linked quarter basis to 3.46%.

Despite solid ongoing credit quality statistics, the Company recorded credit loss expense during the third quarter consistent with strong loan growth and to a lesser extent, an increase in the projected unemployment rate forecast used in modeling. During the third quarter, the Company recorded $4.8 million in provision for credit loss expense, which included a $4.1 million provision for credit losses on loans and a $700,000 provision for credit losses expense for off-balance sheet exposures. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a net benefit of $200,000 for credit losses, which included a $700,000 benefit to provision for credit losses on loans associated with release of specific reserves related to several recently acquired loans and a $500,000 provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures.

Non-interest income increased $2.9 million, or 13%, to $24.9 million. As previously mentioned, the Company disposed of certain overlapping acquired properties, resulting in a non-recurring pre-tax gain of $3.1 million during the third quarter of 2022.

Non-interest expenses increased $198,000 to $44.9 million.

Financial Condition – September 30, 2022, Compared with June 30, 2022

Total assets decreased $29 million on a linked quarter basis to $7.55 billion.

Total loans (excluding PPP) increased a record $213 million, or 4%, on a linked quarter basis, with meaningful increases across all major loan categories. Total line of credit usage declined to 40% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 41% as of June 30, 2022. Commercial and industrial line usage declined to 30% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 31% as of June 30, 2022.

Total deposits decreased $48 million, or 1%, on a linked quarter basis attributable to seasonal reductions in public funds, time deposit maturities and other fluctuations.

About the Company

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $7.55 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”

This report contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company’s management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of these assumptions could be inaccurate. Therefore, there can be no assurance the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic conditions both generally and more specifically in the markets in which the Company and its banking subsidiary operates; competition for the Company’s customers from other providers of financial services; changes in, or forecasts of, future political and economic conditions, inflation and efforts to control it; government legislation and regulation, which change and over which the Company has no control; changes in interest rates; material unforeseen changes in liquidity, results of operations, or financial condition of the Company’s customers; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Refer to Stock Yards’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as its other filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.





Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release (In thousands unless otherwise noted) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Income Statement Data 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (3) $ 62,608 $ 45,643 $ 168,797 $ 125,178 Interest income: Loans $ 56,750 $ 43,307 $ 152,105 $ 120,402 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks 2,450 208 3,845 358 Mortgage loans held for sale 103 53 177 175 Securities 8,107 3,380 20,375 8,633 Total interest income 67,410 46,948 176,502 129,568 Interest expense: Deposits 4,449 1,403 7,390 4,348 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other short-term borrowings 226 11 322 27 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 51 - 301 Subordinated debentures 359 - 670 - Total interest expense 5,034 1,465 8,382 4,676 Net interest income 62,376 45,483 168,120 124,892 Provision for credit losses (6) 4,803 (1,525) 6,882 1,147 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 57,573 47,008 161,238 123,745 Non-interest income: Wealth management and trust services 9,152 7,128 26,890 20,234 Deposit service charges 2,179 1,768 6,103 3,945 Debit and credit card income 4,710 3,887 13,577 9,444 Treasury management fees 2,221 1,771 6,312 5,041 Mortgage banking income 703 915 3,001 3,662 Net investment product sales commissions and fees 892 780 2,230 1,789 Bank owned life insurance 516 275 1,052 642 Gain (Loss) on sale of premises and equipment 3,074 - 3,074 - Other 1,417 1,090 3,768 2,489 Total non-interest income 24,864 17,614 66,007 47,246 Non-interest expenses: Compensation 23,069 17,381 63,242 45,888 Employee benefits 4,179 3,662 13,147 10,290 Net occupancy and equipment 3,767 2,732 10,455 7,021 Technology and communication 3,747 3,173 11,150 8,189 Debit and credit card processing 1,437 1,479 4,439 3,160 Marketing and business development 1,244 1,011 3,461 2,357 Postage, printing and supplies 903 630 2,461 1,499 Legal and professional 774 700 2,451 1,828 FDIC Insurance 847 387 2,028 1,141 Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships 88 53 265 315 Capital and deposit based taxes 722 556 1,822 1,541 Merger expenses - 525 19,500 19,025 Federal Home Loan Bank early termination penalty - - - 474 Intangible amortization 1,610 290 3,934 494 Other 2,486 1,979 7,490 4,486 Total non-interest expenses 44,873 34,558 145,845 107,708 Income before income tax expense 37,564 30,064 81,400 63,283 Income tax expense 9,024 6,902 18,016 13,227 Net income 28,540 23,162 63,384 50,056 Less: income attributed to non-controlling interest 85 - 229 - Net income available to stockholders $ 28,455 $ 23,162 $ 63,155 $ 50,056 Net income per share - Basic $ 0.98 $ 0.87 $ 2.22 $ 2.05 Net income per share - Diluted 0.97 0.87 2.20 2.03 Cash dividend declared per share 0.29 0.28 0.85 0.82 Weighted average shares - Basic 29,144 26,485 28,509 24,360 Weighted average shares - Diluted 29,404 26,726 28,752 24,602 September 30, Balance Sheet Data 2022 2021 Investment securities $ 1,627,298 $ 1,070,148 Loans 5,072,877 4,189,117 Allowance for credit losses on loans 70,083 56,533 Total assets 7,554,210 6,181,188 Non-interest bearing deposits 2,200,041 1,744,790 Interest bearing deposits 4,300,732 3,597,234 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 10,000 Subordinated debentures 26,244 - Stockholders' equity 727,754 663,547 Total shares outstanding 29,242 26,585 Book value per share (1) $ 24.84 $ 24.96 Tangible common equity per share (1) 16.98 19.63 Market value per share 68.01 58.65 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Average Balance Sheet Data 2022 2021 2022 2021 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks $ 442,880 $ 532,549 $ 557,578 $ 361,713 Mortgage loans held for sale 8,694 8,875 9,542 10,703 Investment securities 1,769,597 1,034,712 1,631,212 831,229 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 11,712 11,364 12,015 11,312 Loans 4,948,898 4,173,260 4,726,371 3,876,639 Total interest earning assets 7,181,781 5,760,760 6,936,718 5,091,596 Total assets 7,661,720 6,139,176 7,398,311 5,364,121 Interest bearing deposits 4,444,983 3,525,785 4,370,839 3,134,978 Total deposits 6,614,263 5,297,217 6,409,007 4,652,401 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and other short term borrowings 148,734 82,048 133,360 68,485 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 10,000 - 19,398 Subordinated debentures 26,210 - 20,191 - Total interest bearing liabilities 4,619,927 3,617,833 4,524,390 3,222,861 Total stockholders' equity 760,322 660,099 738,391 541,238 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets (7) 1.47% 1.50% 1.14% 1.25% Annualized return on average equity (7) 14.85% 13.92% 11.44% 12.37% Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.46% 3.14% 3.25% 3.29% Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent 28.43% 27.85% 28.11% 27.40% Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (4) 51.30% 54.63% 62.11% 62.47% Capital Ratios Total stockholders' equity to total assets (1) 9.63% 10.73% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 6.78% 8.64% Average stockholders' equity to average assets 9.98% 10.09% Total risk-based capital 12.16% 12.61% Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital 10.69% 11.69% Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.13% 11.69% Leverage 8.85% 8.98% Loan Segmentation Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied $ 1,415,180 $ 1,142,647 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 819,727 652,631 Commercial and industrial 1,170,241 910,923 Commercial and industrial - PPP 19,469 231,335 Residential real estate - owner occupied 557,638 398,069 Residential real estate - non-owner occupied 302,936 277,045 Construction and land development 414,632 303,642 Home equity lines of credit 199,485 140,027 Consumer 138,843 104,629 Leases 13,959 12,348 Credit cards 20,767 15,821 Total loans and leases $ 5,072,877 $ 4,189,117 Asset Quality Data Non-accrual loans $ 10,580 $ 5,036 Troubled debt restructurings - 13 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 32 - Total non-performing loans 10,612 5,049 Other real estate owned 996 7,229 Total non-performing assets $ 11,608 $ 12,278 Non-performing loans to total loans (2) 0.21% 0.12% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.15% 0.20% Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (2) 1.38% 1.35% Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans 1.48% 1.46% Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 660% 1120% Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ (382) $ (1,891) $ 152 $ (4,641) Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (5) -0.01% -0.05% 0.00% -0.12% Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Quarterly Comparison Income Statement Data 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (3) $ 62,608 $ 57,244 $ 48,944 $ 46,328 $ 45,643 Net interest income $ 62,376 $ 56,984 $ 48,760 $ 46,182 $ 45,483 Provision for credit losses (6) 4,803 (200) 2,279 (1,900) (1,525) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 57,573 57,184 46,481 48,082 47,008 Non-interest income: Wealth management and trust services 9,152 9,495 8,243 7,379 7,128 Deposit service charges 2,179 2,061 1,863 1,907 1,768 Debit and credit card income 4,710 4,748 4,119 4,012 3,887 Treasury management fees 2,221 2,187 1,904 1,871 1,771 Mortgage banking income 703 1,295 1,003 1,062 915 Net investment product sales commissions and fees 892 731 607 764 780 Bank owned life insurance 516 270 266 272 275 Gain (Loss) on sale of premises and equipment 3,074 - - - - Other 1,417 1,153 1,198 1,337 1,090 Total non-interest income 24,864 21,940 19,203 18,604 17,614 Non-interest expenses: Compensation 23,069 22,204 17,969 17,146 17,381 Employee benefits 4,179 4,429 4,539 3,189 3,662 Net occupancy and equipment 3,767 3,663 3,025 2,667 2,732 Technology and communication 3,747 3,984 3,419 2,956 3,173 Debit and credit card processing 1,437 1,665 1,337 1,334 1,479 Marketing and business development 1,244 1,445 772 1,793 1,011 Postage, printing and supplies 903 825 733 714 630 Legal and professional 774 1,027 650 755 700 FDIC Insurance 847 536 645 706 387 Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships 88 89 88 52 53 Capital and deposit based taxes 722 582 518 549 556 Merger expenses - - 19,500 - 525 Intangible amortization 1,610 1,611 713 275 290 Other 2,486 2,615 2,389 2,436 1,979 Total non-interest expenses 44,873 44,675 56,297 34,572 34,558 Income before income tax expense 37,564 34,449 9,387 32,114 30,064 Income tax expense 9,024 7,547 1,445 7,525 6,902 Net income 28,540 26,902 7,942 24,589 23,162 Less: income attributed to non-controlling interest 85 108 36 - - Net income available to stockholders $ 28,455 $ 26,794 $ 7,906 $ 24,589 $ 23,162 Net income per share - Basic $ 0.98 $ 0.92 $ 0.29 $ 0.93 $ 0.87 Net income per share - Diluted 0.97 0.91 0.29 0.92 0.87 Cash dividend declared per share 0.29 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.28 Weighted average shares - Basic 29,144 29,131 27,230 26,492 26,485 Weighted average shares - Diluted 29,404 29,346 27,485 26,800 26,726 Quarterly Comparison Balance Sheet Data 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 Cash and due from banks $ 93,948 $ 88,422 $ 109,799 $ 62,304 $ 84,520 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks 235,973 485,447 641,892 898,888 500,421 Mortgage loans held for sale 5,230 10,045 9,323 8,614 10,201 Investment securities 1,627,298 1,625,488 1,698,546 1,180,298 1,070,148 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 10,928 13,811 13,811 9,376 9,376 Loans 5,072,877 4,877,324 4,847,683 4,169,303 4,189,117 Allowance for credit losses on loans 70,083 66,362 67,067 53,898 56,533 Goodwill 202,524 202,524 202,524 135,830 135,830 Total assets 7,554,210 7,583,105 7,777,152 6,646,025 6,181,188 Non-interest bearing deposits 2,200,041 2,121,304 2,089,072 1,755,754 1,744,790 Interest bearing deposits 4,300,732 4,427,826 4,656,419 4,031,760 3,597,234 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 124,567 161,512 142,146 75,466 74,406 Federal funds purchased 8,970 8,771 8,920 10,374 10,908 Subordinated debentures 26,244 26,144 26,045 - - Stockholders' equity 727,754 747,131 758,143 675,869 663,547 Total shares outstanding 29,242 29,243 29,220 26,596 26,585 Book value per share (1) 24.89 $ 25.55 $ 25.95 $ 25.41 $ 24.96 Tangible common equity per share (1) 16.98 17.59 17.92 20.09 19.63 Market value per share 68.01 59.82 52.90 63.88 58.65 Capital Ratios Total stockholders' equity to total assets (1) 9.63% 9.85% 9.75% 10.17% 10.73% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 6.78% 7.00% 6.94% 8.22% 8.64% Average stockholders' equity to average assets 9.92% 9.79% 10.24% 10.43% 10.75% Total risk-based capital 12.16% 12.27% 12.14% 12.79% 12.61% Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital 10.69% 10.81% 10.66% 11.94% 11.69% Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.13% 11.26% 11.12% 11.94% 11.69% Leverage 8.85% 8.58% 9.34% 8.86% 8.98% Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Quarterly Comparison Average Balance Sheet Data 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks $ 442,880 $ 561,101 $ 671,263 $ 699,222 $ 532,549 Mortgage loans held for sale 8,694 11,303 8,629 12,556 8,875 Investment securities 1,769,597 1,741,844 1,321,551 1,099,235 1,034,712 Loans 4,948,898 4,846,013 4,377,930 4,172,676 4,173,260 Total interest earning assets 7,181,781 7,174,072 6,389,882 5,993,065 5,760,760 Total assets 7,661,720 7,651,332 6,872,273 6,406,612 6,139,176 Interest bearing deposits 4,444,983 4,515,563 4,148,716 3,798,666 3,525,785 Total deposits 6,614,263 6,639,458 5,966,178 5,559,577 5,297,217 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased 148,734 149,747 101,075 86,911 82,048 Subordinated debentures 26,210 26,111 8,052 - - Total interest bearing liabilities 4,619,927 4,691,421 4,257,843 3,892,751 3,617,833 Total stockholders' equity 760,322 749,445 703,929 668,287 660,099 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets (7) 1.47% 1.40% 0.47% 1.52% 1.50% Annualized return on average equity (7) 14.85% 14.34% 4.55% 14.60% 13.92% Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.46% 3.20% 3.11% 3.07% 3.14% Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent 28.43% 27.71% 28.18% 28.65% 27.85% Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (4) 51.30% 56.42% 82.61% 53.24% 54.63% Loans Segmentation Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied $ 1,415,180 $ 1,397,330 $ 1,397,633 $ 1,128,244 $ 1,142,647 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 819,727 787,559 803,181 678,405 652,631 Commercial and industrial 1,170,241 1,090,404 1,083,980 967,022 910,923 Commercial and industrial - PPP 19,469 36,767 71,361 140,734 231,335 Residential real estate - owner occupied 557,638 533,577 492,123 400,695 398,069 Residential real estate - non-owner occupied 302,936 293,852 297,127 281,018 277,045 Construction and land development 414,632 372,197 346,372 299,206 303,642 Home equity lines of credit 199,485 192,102 186,024 138,976 140,027 Consumer 138,843 137,278 135,198 104,294 104,629 Leases 13,959 14,611 13,952 13,622 12,348 Credit cards 20,767 21,647 20,732 17,087 15,821 Total loans and leases $ 5,072,877 $ 4,877,324 $ 4,847,683 $ 4,169,303 $ 4,189,117 Asset Quality Data Non-accrual loans $ 10,580 $ 7,827 $ 12,494 $ 6,712 $ 5,036 Troubled debt restructurings - - 10 12 13 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 32 1,176 300 684 - Total non-performing loans 10,612 9,003 12,804 7,408 5,049 Other real estate owned 996 7,601 7,156 7,212 7,229 Total non-performing assets $ 11,608 $ 16,604 $ 19,960 $ 14,620 $ 12,278 Non-performing loans to total loans (2) 0.21% 0.18% 0.26% 0.18% 0.12% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.15% 0.22% 0.26% 0.22% 0.20% Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (2) 1.38% 1.36% 1.38% 1.29% 1.35% Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans 1.42% 1.37% 1.53% 1.29% 1.35% Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 660% 737% 524% 728% 1120% Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ (382) $ (5) $ 540 $ (1,535) $ (1,891) Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (5) -0.01% 0.00% 0.01% -0.04% -0.05% Other Information Total assets under management (in millions) $ 6,293 $ 6,555 $ 7,305 $ 4,801 $ 4,506 Full-time equivalent employees 1,028 1,018 997 820 793 (1) - The following table provides a reconciliation of total stockholders’ equity in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) to tangible stockholders’ equity, a non-GAAP disclosure. Bancorp provides the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, in addition to those defined by banking regulators, because of its widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy: Quarterly Comparison (In thousands, except per share data) 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 Total stockholders' equity - GAAP (a) $ 727,754 $ 747,131 $ 758,143 $ 675,869 $ 663,547 Less: Goodwill (202,524) (202,524) (202,524) (135,830) (135,830) Less: Core deposit and other intangibles (28,747) (30,357) (31,968) (5,596) (5,871) Tangible common equity - Non-GAAP (c) $ 496,483 $ 514,250 $ 523,651 $ 534,443 $ 521,846 Total assets - GAAP (b) $ 7,554,210 $ 7,583,105 $ 7,777,152 $ 6,646,025 $ 6,181,188 Less: Goodwill (202,524) (202,524) (202,524) (135,830) (135,830) Less: Core deposit and other intangibles (28,747) (30,357) (31,968) (5,596) (5,871) Tangible assets - Non-GAAP (d) $ 7,322,939 $ 7,350,224 $ 7,542,660 $ 6,504,599 $ 6,039,487 Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP (a/b) 9.63% 9.85% 9.75% 10.17% 10.73% Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (c/d) 6.78% 7.00% 6.94% 8.22% 8.64% Total shares outstanding (e) 29,242 29,243 29,220 26,596 26,585 Book value per share - GAAP (a/e) $ 24.89 $ 25.55 $ 25.95 $ 25.41 $ 24.96 Tangible common equity per share - Non-GAAP (c/e) 16.98 17.59 17.92 20.09 19.63 (2) - Allowance for credit losses on loans to total non-PPP loans represents the allowance for credit losses on loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Non-performing loans to total non-PPP loans represents non-performing loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Bancorp believes these non-GAAP disclosures are important because they provide a comparable ratio after eliminating the PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed by the U.S. SBA and have not been allocated for within the allowance for credit losses on loans and are not at risk of non-performance. Quarterly Comparison (Dollars in thousands) 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 Total Loans - GAAP (a) $ 5,072,877 $ 4,877,324 $ 4,847,683 $ 4,169,303 $ 4,189,117 Less: PPP loans (19,469) (36,767) (71,361) (140,734) (231,335) Total non-PPP Loans - Non-GAAP (b) $ 5,053,408 $ 4,840,557 $ 4,776,322 $ 4,028,569 $ 3,957,782 Allowance for credit losses on loans (c) $ 70,083 $ 66,362 $ 67,067 $ 53,898 $ 56,533 Total non-performing loans (d) 10,612 9,003 12,804 7,408 5,049 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans - GAAP (c/a) 1.38% 1.36% 1.38% 1.29% 1.35% Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans - Non-GAAP (c/b) 1.39% 1.37% 1.40% 1.34% 1.43% Non-performing loans to total loans - GAAP (d/a) 0.21% 0.18% 0.26% 0.18% 0.12% Non-performing loans to total loans - Non-GAAP (d/b) 0.21% 0.19% 0.27% 0.18% 0.13% (3) - Interest income on a FTE basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if investments in certain tax-exempt interest earning assets had been made in assets subject to federal, state and local taxes yielding the same after-tax income. (4) - The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, equals total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and non-interest income. In addition to the efficiency ratio presented, Bancorp considers an adjusted efficiency ratio to be important because it provides a comparable ratio after eliminating net gains (losses) on sales, calls, and impairment of investment securities, as well as net gains (losses) on sales of acquired premises and equipment, if applicable, and the fluctuation in non-interest expenses related to amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships and non-recurring merger expenses. Quarterly Comparison (Dollars in thousands) 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 Total non-interest expenses (a) $ 44,873 $ 44,675 $ 56,297 $ 34,572 $ 34,558 Less: Non-recurring merger expenses - - (19,500) - (525) Less: Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships (88) (89) (88) (52) (53) Total non-interest expenses - Non-GAAP (c) $ 44,785 $ 44,586 $ 36,709 $ 34,520 $ 33,980 Total net interest income, fully tax equivalent $ 62,608 $ 57,244 $ 48,944 $ 46,328 $ 45,643 Total non-interest income 24,864 21,940 19,203 18,604 17,614 Total revenue - Non-GAAP (b) 87,472 79,184 68,147 64,932 63,257 Less: Gain/loss on sale of acquired premises and equipment (3,074) - - - - Less: Gain/loss on sale of securities - - - - - Total adjusted revenue - Non-GAAP (d) $ 84,398 $ 79,184 $ 68,147 $ 64,932 $ 63,257 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (a/b) 51.30% 56.42% 82.61% 53.24% 54.63% Adjusted efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (c/d) 53.06% 56.31% 53.87% 53.16% 53.72% (5) - Quarterly net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans ratios are not annualized.

(6) - Detail of Provision for credit losses follows: Quarterly Comparison (in thousands) 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 Provision for credit losses - loans $ 4,103 $ (700) $ 2,679 $ (1,100) $ (1,000) Provision for credit losses - off balance sheet exposures 700 500 (400) (800) (525) Total provision for credit losses $ 4,803 $ (200) $ 2,279 $ (1,900) $ (1,525) (7) - Return on average assets equals net income divided by total average assets, annualized to reflect a full year return on average assets. Similarly, return on average equity equals net income divided by total average equity, annualized to reflect a full year return on average equity.As a result of the substantial impact of non-recurring items related to the Commonwealth Bancshares and Kentucky Bancshares acquisitions, Bancorp considers adjusted return on average assets and return on average equity ratios important, as they reflect performance after removing certain merger-related sales of premises and equipment, expenses and purchase accounting adjustments. Quarterly Comparison (Dollars in thousands) 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 Net income attributable to stockholders - GAAP (a) $ 28,455 $ 26,794 $ 7,906 $ 24,589 $ 23,162 Add: Non-recurring merger expenses - - 19,500 - 525 Add: Provision for credit losses on acquired loans - - 4,429 - - Less: Gain/loss on sale of premises and equipment (3,074) - - - - Less: Tax effect of adjustments to net income 738 - (3,717) - (121) Total net income - Non-GAAP (b) $ 26,119 $ 26,794 $ 28,118 $ 24,589 $ 23,577 Total average assets (c) $ 7,661,720 $ 7,651,332 $ 6,872,273 $ 6,406,612 $ 6,139,176 Total average stockholder equity (d ) 760,322 749,445 703,929 668,287 660,099 Return on average assets - GAAP (a/c) 1.47% 1.40% 0.47% 1.52% 1.50% Return on average assets - Non-GAAP (b/c) 1.35% 1.40% 1.66% 1.52% 1.52% Return on average equity - GAAP (a/d) 14.85% 14.34% 4.55% 14.60% 13.92% Return on average equity - Non-GAAP (b/d) 13.63% 14.34% 16.20% 14.60% 14.17%



