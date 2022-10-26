Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,019 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 278,866 in the last 365 days.

Stock Yards Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Earnings of $28.5 Million or $0.97 per Diluted Share

Third Quarter Profits Reflect Strong Organic Loan Growth and Net Interest Margin Expansion

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today reported earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, of $28.5 million, or $0.97 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $23.2 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. Organic loan growth across all markets and expanded net interest margin (NIM) contributed to strong third quarter 2022 operating results.

       
(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) 3Q22
 		  2Q22
 		  3Q21
Net income $ 28,455     $ 26,794     $ 23,162  
Net income per share, diluted   0.97       0.91       0.87  
       
Net interest income $ 62,376     $ 56,984     $ 45,483  
Provision for credit loss expense(6)   4,803       (200 )     (1,525 )
Non-interest income   24,864       21,940       17,614  
Non-interest expenses   44,873       44,675       34,558  
       
Net interest margin   3.46 %     3.20 %     3.14 %
Efficiency ratio(4)   51.30 %     56.42 %     54.63 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)   6.78 %     7.00 %     8.64 %
Annualized return on average equity(7)   14.85 %     14.34 %     13.92 %
Annualized return on average assets(7)   1.47 %     1.40 %     1.50 %
       

“Stock Yards delivered the best third quarter in our history, highlighted by outstanding quarterly loan production and significant non-interest revenue generation,” said James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Record linked third quarter net loan growth (excluding PPP loans) of $213 million was well diversified within all loan categories and across all of our markets. On the linked quarter, non-interest bearing deposit growth of $79 million was offset by seasonal declines in public funds, leading to an overall $48 million contraction in total deposits. While we chose to proactively raise stated deposit rates and time deposit offering rates in July, the decline in total deposits was tied to anticipated time deposit runoff and the previously mentioned decline in public funds. Additionally, our NIM benefitted from the interest rate increases enacted by the Federal Reserve Board (FRB) during the quarter, and we are well-positioned to benefit even further from anticipated future rate increases in the months ahead.

“We continue to make progress with the integration of our merger with Commonwealth Bancshares (Commonwealth) that we closed in March of this year,” Hillebrand continued. “During the quarter, we executed several cost saving measures and disposed of certain overlapping properties, resulting in a non-recurring pre-tax gain of $3.1 million. Although additional work remains to complete the full integration of the two companies and realize all expected operating synergies, we are exceptionally pleased with the progress we have made through the dedicated efforts of our employees.”

At September 30, 2022, the Company had $7.55 billion in assets, $5.07 billion in loans and $6.50 billion in total deposits. The Company’s combined enterprise, which encompasses 73 branch offices across three contiguous states, will continue to benefit from a diversified geographic footprint and provide significant growth opportunities in both the banking and wealth management arenas.

Additional key factors contributing to the third quarter of 2022 results included:

  • Total loans, excluding PPP loans, grew a record $213 million, or 4%, on a linked quarter basis. Excluding the first quarter acquisition, loans grew by $395 million, or 10%, during the first nine months of 2022. Total loan production remained strong for the third consecutive quarter.
  • Deposit balances contracted $48 million, or 1%, on a linked quarter basis. When segmenting the fluctuation by deposit type, the largest declines were in interest bearing demand deposits which were largely influenced by seasonal declines in public funds and time deposits. These declines were offset by over $79 million in growth in non-interest bearings deposits during the quarter.
  • The Company increased all stated interest bearing demand deposit and savings account rates along with time deposit offering rates during the third quarter.
  • Net interest income increased $16.9 million, or 37%, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter a year ago, consistent with the $1.42 billion, or 25%, increase in average earning assets and to a lesser extent, the FRB interest rate hikes.
  • NIM improved for the third consecutive quarter, increasing 26 basis points on a linked quarter basis to 3.46%.
  • Current credit quality remains quite solid, however consistent with very strong loan growth and to a lesser extent, the increase in the projected unemployment rate forecast used in modeling, $4.8 million of net credit loss expense(6) was recorded for the third quarter of 2022.
  • Non-interest income increased by $7.3 million, or 41%, over the third quarter of 2021, as customer expansion and recent acquisitions once again drove record quarterly credit card income and treasury management fees. Also, as previously mentioned, the Company disposed of certain overlapping acquired properties, resulting in a non-recurring pre-tax gain of $3.1 million.
  • Despite strong net new business growth, significant declines in both fixed income and equity markets drove linked quarter contraction in wealth management assets under management and asset-based fees, leading to the first quarterly revenue decline in seven consecutive quarters. Additionally, a significant spike in long-term mortgage rates stunted mortgage banking origination volume during the quarter.
  • Total non-interest expenses remained controlled and consistent with management expectations.
  • Tangible book value per share was $16.98(1) at September 30, 2022, compared to $17.59(1) at June 30, 2022, and $19.63(1) at September 30, 2021. During 2022, tangible common equity and tangible book value have been impacted by the marked increase in interest rates and the related negative impact on accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI). During the first nine months of 2022, equity was reduced by $120 million as a result of unrealized losses in the available for sale debt securities portfolio. These securities are either explicitly or implicitly guaranteed by the U.S. government, are highly rated by major rating agencies, and have a long history of no credit losses.

Hillebrand concluded, “The strong results for the third quarter reflect the solid execution of our strategic plan by our dedicated team. I am also pleased to note that during the quarter we were one of only 35 banks in the U.S. to be named a “Sm-All Star” in Piper Sandler’s annual list of top-performing small-cap banks. This elite annual list reflects the top 10% of the industry across a number of metrics including growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength. We have now been named a Sm-All Star five times - 2008, 2011, 2019, 2020 and now 2022. We are honored to be recognized and are confident in our ability to continue to deliver value to our shareholders.”

Results of Operations – Third Quarter 2022 Compared with Third Quarter 2021

Net interest income, the Company’s largest source of revenue, increased 37%, or $16.9 million, to $62.4 million, primarily due to higher interest income on non-PPP loans. Organic growth, and to a greater extent the recent acquisitions, have boosted net interest income over the past 12 months.

  • Total interest income increased by $20.5 million, or 44%, to $67.4 million.
    • Interest income on loans increased $13.4 million, or 31%, over the prior year quarter. Consistent with the $1.03 billion increase in average non-PPP loans, and to a lesser extent recent interest rate increases, the average quarterly yield earned on non-PPP loans increased 54 basis points over the past 12 months to 4.52%. PPP interest and fee income totaled $703,000 and $4.4 million for the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively.
    • Interest income on debt securities increased $4.7 million compared to the third quarter of 2021, driven by average balance growth of $735 million and significantly improved yields on recent purchases stemming from rising rates.
    • Interest income on overnight funds increased $2.2 million over the prior year quarter. The FRB has increased the rate paid on reserve balances meaningfully during 2022, which has significantly benefitted interest income.
  • Total interest expense increased $3.6 million to $5.0 million, as the cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 27 basis points to 0.43%.
  • NIM increased 32 basis points to 3.46% for the third quarter of 2022, from 3.14% for the third quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher loan yields which more than offset lower fee income recognition from the slowdown of forgiveness within the PPP loan portfolio.

The Company recorded $4.8 million in provision for credit losses(6) during the third quarter of 2022, which included a $4.1 million provision for credit losses on loans and $700,000 provision for credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures. Significant loan growth during the quarter and to a lesser extent, the increase in the unemployment projection, drove additional provision expense within the CECL allowance model. The increase in provision for credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures was attributed to both increased loan production and credit availability.

Non-interest income increased $7.3 million, or 41%, to $24.9 million, with the recent acquisitions contributing significantly to revenue growth.

  • Wealth management and trust income ended the third quarter of 2022 at $9.2 million, increasing $2.0 million, or 28%, over the third quarter a year ago. Despite growth in net new business, significant declines in both fixed income and equity markets drove linked quarter compression in wealth management assets under management and asset-based fees.
  • Card income increased $823,000, or 21%, over the third quarter of 2021, as card activity continues to benefit from generally strong spending trends and overall inflation in the marketplace.
  • Treasury management fees increased $450,000, or 25%, driven by increased transaction volume, new product sales and both organic and acquisition-related customer base expansion. Continued calling efforts and the Company’s ability to generate new fee income has been the catalyst for this growth trend.
  • Mortgage banking income, which primarily consists of gain on sale of loans, net servicing income and mortgage servicing rights amortization, totaled $703,000 for the third quarter of 2022, down $212,000, or 23%, compared to the third quarter a year ago. Overall volume in 2022 has cooled consistent with rising interest rates, while income levels have benefitted from better loan pricing and increased net servicing income related to the recently acquired loan servicing portfolio.
  • The Company disposed of certain overlapping properties acquired from the March acquisition, resulting in a non-recurring pre-tax gain of $3.1 million during the third quarter of 2022.

Non-interest expenses increased $10.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2021, to $44.9 million.

  • Compensation expense increased $5.7 million, or 33%, primarily due to the increase in full time equivalent employees associated with the recent acquisitions. Full time equivalent employees increased to 1,028 at September 30, 2022 from 793 at September 30, 2021.
  • Employee benefits increased $517,000, or 14%, compared to the third quarter of 2021, mainly due to the elevated health insurance, 401(k) and payroll tax expenses associated with the above-mentioned increase in full time equivalent employees.
  • Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $1.0 million, or 38%, compared to the third quarter a year ago. In connection with the recent acquisition, a total of ten branches were added in addition to operational buildings.
  • Technology and communication expenses, which includes computer software amortization, equipment depreciation and expenditures related to investments in technology needed to maintain and improve the quality of customer delivery channels, information security and internal resources, increased $574,000, or 18%, consistent with an increase in customer accounts and core system upgrades.
  • Marketing and business development expense increased $233,000, or 23%, primarily due to increased travel, customer entertainment, community support and advertising expenses associated primarily with sales force expansion.
  • Intangible amortization expense increased $1.3 million consistent with the increase in customer intangible assets related to the first quarter acquisition.
  • Other non-interest expenses increased $507,000, or 26%, primarily due to increased card rewards expense, fraud losses and insurance captive expense.

Financial Condition – September 30, 2022 Compared with September 30, 2021

Total assets increased $1.37 billion, or 22%, year over year to $7.55 billion, boosted by the recent acquisition and strong organic growth.

Total loans increased $884 million year over year, or 21%, to $5.07 billion. Excluding the PPP loan portfolio, total loans increased $1.10 billion, or 28%, over the past 12 months, with approximately $630 million of the growth attributable to the first quarter acquisition. Further, loan pipelines, while not quite at recent levels, remain on target with our projections set for 2022.

Total investment securities have increased $557 million, or 52%, year over prior year, as the Company added $247 million in securities in the first quarter Commonwealth acquisition and deployed a significant amount of excess cash into securities.

Total deposits increased $1.16 billion, or 22%, over the past 12 months, with approximately $1.12 billion of the growth assumed in the recent acquisition.

Asset quality, which has trended within a narrow range over the past several years, has remained solid. During the third quarter of 2022, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $382,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. Non-performing loans were $10.6 million, or 0.21%(2) of total loans outstanding (excluding PPP) compared to $5.0 million, or 0.13%(2) of total loans (excluding PPP) outstanding at September 30, 2021. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans (excluding PPP) ended at 1.39%(2) at September 30, 2022 compared to 1.43%(2) at September 30, 2021.

At September 30, 2022, the Company continued to be “well-capitalized,” the highest regulatory capital rating for financial institutions, with all capital ratios remaining strong. Total equity to assets was 9.63%(1) and the tangible common equity ratio was 6.78%(1) at September 30, 2022, compared to 10.73%(1) and 8.64%(1) at September 30, 2021, respectively. The increase in interest rates during 2022 have led to outsized unrealized losses within the available for sale debt securities portfolio, with the decline in AOCI driving down the tangible common equity ratio.

In August 2022, the board of directors increased the quarterly cash dividend to $0.29 per common share. The dividend was paid October 3, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 19, 2022.

No shares were repurchased in 2022 or 2021 and approximately 741,000 shares remain eligible for repurchase under the current buy-back plan, which expires in May 2023.

Results of Operations – Third Quarter 2022 Compared with Second Quarter 2022

Net interest income increased $5.4 million, or 9%, over the prior quarter to $62.4 million, led by the increase in earning assets and to a lesser extent rising rates. NIM improved for the second consecutive quarter, increasing 26 basis points on a linked quarter basis to 3.46%.

Despite solid ongoing credit quality statistics, the Company recorded credit loss expense during the third quarter consistent with strong loan growth and to a lesser extent, an increase in the projected unemployment rate forecast used in modeling. During the third quarter, the Company recorded $4.8 million in provision for credit loss expense, which included a $4.1 million provision for credit losses on loans and a $700,000 provision for credit losses expense for off-balance sheet exposures. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a net benefit of $200,000 for credit losses, which included a $700,000 benefit to provision for credit losses on loans associated with release of specific reserves related to several recently acquired loans and a $500,000 provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures.

Non-interest income increased $2.9 million, or 13%, to $24.9 million. As previously mentioned, the Company disposed of certain overlapping acquired properties, resulting in a non-recurring pre-tax gain of $3.1 million during the third quarter of 2022.

Non-interest expenses increased $198,000 to $44.9 million.

Financial Condition – September 30, 2022, Compared with June 30, 2022

Total assets decreased $29 million on a linked quarter basis to $7.55 billion.

Total loans (excluding PPP) increased a record $213 million, or 4%, on a linked quarter basis, with meaningful increases across all major loan categories. Total line of credit usage declined to 40% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 41% as of June 30, 2022. Commercial and industrial line usage declined to 30% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 31% as of June 30, 2022.

Total deposits decreased $48 million, or 1%, on a linked quarter basis attributable to seasonal reductions in public funds, time deposit maturities and other fluctuations.

About the Company

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $7.55 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”

This report contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company’s management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of these assumptions could be inaccurate. Therefore, there can be no assurance the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic conditions both generally and more specifically in the markets in which the Company and its banking subsidiary operates; competition for the Company’s customers from other providers of financial services; changes in, or forecasts of, future political and economic conditions, inflation and efforts to control it; government legislation and regulation, which change and over which the Company has no control; changes in interest rates; material unforeseen changes in liquidity, results of operations, or financial condition of the Company’s customers; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Refer to Stock Yards’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as its other filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.


Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)      
Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release      
(In thousands unless otherwise noted)      
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended      
    September 30,   September 30,      
Income Statement Data   2022   2021   2022   2021      
                       
Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (3)   $                            62,608   $                            45,643   $                          168,797   $                          125,178      
Interest income:                      
Loans   $                            56,750   $                            43,307   $                          152,105   $                          120,402      
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks   2,450   208   3,845   358      
Mortgage loans held for sale   103   53   177   175      
Securities   8,107   3,380   20,375   8,633      
Total interest income   67,410   46,948   176,502   129,568      
Interest expense:                      
Deposits   4,449   1,403   7,390   4,348      
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and                      
other short-term borrowings   226   11   322   27      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   -   51   -   301      
Subordinated debentures   359   -   670   -      
Total interest expense   5,034   1,465   8,382   4,676      
Net interest income   62,376   45,483   168,120   124,892      
Provision for credit losses (6)   4,803   (1,525)   6,882   1,147      
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   57,573   47,008   161,238   123,745      
Non-interest income:                      
Wealth management and trust services   9,152   7,128   26,890   20,234      
Deposit service charges   2,179   1,768   6,103   3,945      
Debit and credit card income   4,710   3,887   13,577   9,444      
Treasury management fees   2,221   1,771   6,312   5,041      
Mortgage banking income   703   915   3,001   3,662      
Net investment product sales commissions and fees   892   780   2,230   1,789      
Bank owned life insurance   516   275   1,052   642      
Gain (Loss) on sale of premises and equipment   3,074   -   3,074   -      
Other   1,417   1,090   3,768   2,489      
Total non-interest income   24,864   17,614   66,007   47,246      
Non-interest expenses:                      
Compensation   23,069   17,381   63,242   45,888      
Employee benefits   4,179   3,662   13,147   10,290      
Net occupancy and equipment   3,767   2,732   10,455   7,021      
Technology and communication   3,747   3,173   11,150   8,189      
Debit and credit card processing   1,437   1,479   4,439   3,160      
Marketing and business development   1,244   1,011   3,461   2,357      
Postage, printing and supplies   903   630   2,461   1,499      
Legal and professional   774   700   2,451   1,828      
FDIC Insurance   847   387   2,028   1,141      
Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships   88   53   265   315      
Capital and deposit based taxes   722   556   1,822   1,541      
Merger expenses   -   525   19,500   19,025      
Federal Home Loan Bank early termination penalty   -   -   -   474      
Intangible amortization   1,610   290   3,934   494      
Other   2,486   1,979   7,490   4,486      
Total non-interest expenses   44,873   34,558   145,845   107,708      
Income before income tax expense   37,564   30,064   81,400   63,283      
Income tax expense   9,024   6,902   18,016   13,227      
Net income   28,540   23,162   63,384   50,056      
Less: income attributed to non-controlling interest   85   -   229   -      
Net income available to stockholders   $                            28,455   $                            23,162   $                            63,155   $                            50,056      
                       
Net income per share - Basic   $                                0.98   $                                0.87   $                                2.22   $                                2.05      
Net income per share - Diluted   0.97   0.87   2.20   2.03      
Cash dividend declared per share   0.29   0.28   0.85   0.82      
                       
Weighted average shares - Basic   29,144   26,485   28,509   24,360      
Weighted average shares - Diluted   29,404   26,726   28,752   24,602      
                       
        September 30,      
Balance Sheet Data           2022   2021      
                       
Investment securities           $                       1,627,298   $                       1,070,148      
Loans           5,072,877   4,189,117      
Allowance for credit losses on loans           70,083   56,533      
Total assets           7,554,210   6,181,188      
Non-interest bearing deposits           2,200,041   1,744,790      
Interest bearing deposits           4,300,732   3,597,234      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances           -   10,000      
Subordinated debentures           26,244   -      
Stockholders' equity           727,754   663,547      
Total shares outstanding           29,242   26,585      
Book value per share (1)           $                              24.84   $                              24.96      
Tangible common equity per share (1)           16.98   19.63      
Market value per share           68.01   58.65      
                       
                       
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)              
Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release              
                       
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended      
    September 30,   September 30,      
Average Balance Sheet Data   2022   2021   2022   2021      
                       
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks   $                          442,880   $                          532,549   $                          557,578   $                          361,713      
Mortgage loans held for sale   8,694   8,875   9,542   10,703      
Investment securities   1,769,597   1,034,712   1,631,212   831,229      
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   11,712   11,364   12,015   11,312      
Loans   4,948,898   4,173,260   4,726,371   3,876,639      
Total interest earning assets   7,181,781   5,760,760   6,936,718   5,091,596      
Total assets   7,661,720   6,139,176   7,398,311   5,364,121      
Interest bearing deposits   4,444,983   3,525,785   4,370,839   3,134,978      
Total deposits   6,614,263   5,297,217   6,409,007   4,652,401      
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and other short term borrowings   148,734   82,048   133,360   68,485      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   -   10,000   -   19,398      
Subordinated debentures   26,210   -   20,191   -      
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,619,927   3,617,833   4,524,390   3,222,861      
Total stockholders' equity   760,322   660,099   738,391   541,238      
                       
Performance Ratios                      
Annualized return on average assets (7)   1.47%   1.50%   1.14%   1.25%      
Annualized return on average equity (7)   14.85%   13.92%   11.44%   12.37%      
Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent   3.46%   3.14%   3.25%   3.29%      
Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent   28.43%   27.85%   28.11%   27.40%      
Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (4)   51.30%   54.63%   62.11%   62.47%      
                       
Capital Ratios                      
Total stockholders' equity to total assets (1)           9.63%   10.73%      
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)           6.78%   8.64%      
Average stockholders' equity to average assets           9.98%   10.09%      
Total risk-based capital           12.16%   12.61%      
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital           10.69%   11.69%      
Tier 1 risk-based capital           11.13%   11.69%      
Leverage           8.85%   8.98%      
                       
Loan Segmentation                      
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied           $                       1,415,180   $                       1,142,647      
Commercial real estate - owner occupied           819,727   652,631      
Commercial and industrial           1,170,241   910,923      
Commercial and industrial - PPP           19,469   231,335      
Residential real estate - owner occupied           557,638   398,069      
Residential real estate - non-owner occupied           302,936   277,045      
Construction and land development           414,632   303,642      
Home equity lines of credit           199,485   140,027      
Consumer           138,843   104,629      
Leases           13,959   12,348      
Credit cards           20,767   15,821      
Total loans and leases           $                       5,072,877   $                       4,189,117      
                       
Asset Quality Data                      
Non-accrual loans           $                            10,580   $                              5,036      
Troubled debt restructurings           -   13      
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing           32   -      
Total non-performing loans           10,612   5,049      
Other real estate owned           996   7,229      
Total non-performing assets           $                            11,608   $                            12,278      
Non-performing loans to total loans (2)           0.21%   0.12%      
Non-performing assets to total assets           0.15%   0.20%      
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (2)           1.38%   1.35%      
Allowance for credit  losses on loans to average loans           1.48%   1.46%      
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans           660%   1120%      
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   $                               (382)   $                            (1,891)   $                                 152   $                            (4,641)      
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (5)   -0.01%   -0.05%   0.00%   -0.12%      
                       
                       
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)            
Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release            
                       
    Quarterly Comparison  
Income Statement Data   9/30/22   6/30/22   3/31/22   12/31/21   9/30/21  
                       
Net interest income, fully tax equivalent  (3)   $                            62,608   $                            57,244   $                            48,944   $                            46,328   $                            45,643  
Net interest income   $                            62,376   $                            56,984   $                            48,760   $                            46,182   $                            45,483  
Provision for credit losses (6)   4,803   (200)   2,279   (1,900)   (1,525)  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   57,573   57,184   46,481   48,082   47,008  
Non-interest income:                      
Wealth management and trust services   9,152   9,495   8,243   7,379   7,128  
Deposit service charges   2,179   2,061   1,863   1,907   1,768  
Debit and credit card income   4,710   4,748   4,119   4,012   3,887  
Treasury management fees   2,221   2,187   1,904   1,871   1,771  
Mortgage banking income   703   1,295   1,003   1,062   915  
Net investment product sales commissions and fees   892   731   607   764   780  
Bank owned life insurance   516   270   266   272   275  
Gain (Loss) on sale of premises and equipment   3,074   -   -   -   -  
Other   1,417   1,153   1,198   1,337   1,090  
Total non-interest income   24,864   21,940   19,203   18,604   17,614  
Non-interest expenses:                      
Compensation   23,069   22,204   17,969   17,146   17,381  
Employee benefits   4,179   4,429   4,539   3,189   3,662  
Net occupancy and equipment   3,767   3,663   3,025   2,667   2,732  
Technology and communication   3,747   3,984   3,419   2,956   3,173  
Debit and credit card processing   1,437   1,665   1,337   1,334   1,479  
Marketing and business development   1,244   1,445   772   1,793   1,011  
Postage, printing and supplies   903   825   733   714   630  
Legal and professional   774   1,027   650   755   700  
FDIC Insurance   847   536   645   706   387  
Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships   88   89   88   52   53  
Capital and deposit based taxes   722   582   518   549   556  
Merger expenses   -   -   19,500   -   525  
Intangible amortization   1,610   1,611   713   275   290  
Other   2,486   2,615   2,389   2,436   1,979  
Total non-interest expenses   44,873   44,675   56,297   34,572   34,558  
Income before income tax expense   37,564   34,449   9,387   32,114   30,064  
Income tax expense   9,024   7,547   1,445   7,525   6,902  
Net income   28,540   26,902   7,942   24,589   23,162  
Less: income attributed to non-controlling interest   85   108   36   -   -  
Net income available to stockholders   $                            28,455   $                            26,794   $                              7,906   $                            24,589   $                            23,162  
                       
                       
Net income per share - Basic   $                                0.98   $                                0.92   $                                0.29   $                                0.93   $                                0.87  
Net income per share - Diluted   0.97   0.91   0.29   0.92   0.87  
Cash dividend declared per share   0.29   0.28   0.28   0.28   0.28  
                       
Weighted average shares - Basic   29,144   29,131   27,230   26,492   26,485  
Weighted average shares - Diluted   29,404   29,346   27,485   26,800   26,726  
                       
    Quarterly Comparison  
Balance Sheet Data   9/30/22   6/30/22   3/31/22   12/31/21   9/30/21  
                       
Cash and due from banks   $                            93,948   $                            88,422   $                          109,799   $                            62,304   $                            84,520  
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks   235,973   485,447   641,892   898,888   500,421  
Mortgage loans held for sale   5,230   10,045   9,323   8,614   10,201  
Investment securities   1,627,298   1,625,488   1,698,546   1,180,298   1,070,148  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   10,928   13,811   13,811   9,376   9,376  
Loans   5,072,877   4,877,324   4,847,683   4,169,303   4,189,117  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   70,083   66,362   67,067   53,898   56,533  
Goodwill   202,524   202,524   202,524   135,830   135,830  
Total assets   7,554,210   7,583,105   7,777,152   6,646,025   6,181,188  
Non-interest bearing deposits   2,200,041   2,121,304   2,089,072   1,755,754   1,744,790  
Interest bearing deposits   4,300,732   4,427,826   4,656,419   4,031,760   3,597,234  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   124,567   161,512   142,146   75,466   74,406  
Federal funds purchased   8,970   8,771   8,920   10,374   10,908  
Subordinated debentures   26,244   26,144   26,045   -   -  
Stockholders' equity   727,754   747,131   758,143   675,869   663,547  
Total shares outstanding   29,242   29,243   29,220   26,596   26,585  
Book value per share (1)   24.89   $                              25.55   $                              25.95   $                              25.41   $                              24.96  
Tangible common equity per share (1)   16.98   17.59   17.92   20.09   19.63  
Market value per share   68.01   59.82   52.90   63.88   58.65  
                       
Capital Ratios                      
Total stockholders' equity to total assets (1)   9.63%   9.85%   9.75%   10.17%   10.73%  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)   6.78%   7.00%   6.94%   8.22%   8.64%  
Average stockholders' equity to average assets   9.92%   9.79%   10.24%   10.43%   10.75%  
Total risk-based capital   12.16%   12.27%   12.14%   12.79%   12.61%  
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital   10.69%   10.81%   10.66%   11.94%   11.69%  
Tier 1 risk-based capital   11.13%   11.26%   11.12%   11.94%   11.69%  
Leverage   8.85%   8.58%   9.34%   8.86%   8.98%  
                       
                       
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)            
Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release            
                       
    Quarterly Comparison  
Average Balance Sheet Data   9/30/22   6/30/22   3/31/22   12/31/21   9/30/21  
                       
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks   $                          442,880   $                          561,101   $                          671,263   $                          699,222   $                          532,549  
Mortgage loans held for sale   8,694   11,303   8,629   12,556   8,875  
Investment securities   1,769,597   1,741,844   1,321,551   1,099,235   1,034,712  
Loans   4,948,898   4,846,013   4,377,930   4,172,676   4,173,260  
Total interest earning assets   7,181,781   7,174,072   6,389,882   5,993,065   5,760,760  
Total assets   7,661,720   7,651,332   6,872,273   6,406,612   6,139,176  
Interest bearing deposits   4,444,983   4,515,563   4,148,716   3,798,666   3,525,785  
Total deposits   6,614,263   6,639,458   5,966,178   5,559,577   5,297,217  
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased   148,734   149,747   101,075   86,911   82,048  
Subordinated debentures   26,210   26,111   8,052   -   -  
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,619,927   4,691,421   4,257,843   3,892,751   3,617,833  
Total stockholders' equity   760,322   749,445   703,929   668,287   660,099  
                       
Performance Ratios                      
Annualized return on average assets (7)   1.47%   1.40%   0.47%   1.52%   1.50%  
Annualized return on average equity (7)   14.85%   14.34%   4.55%   14.60%   13.92%  
Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent   3.46%   3.20%   3.11%   3.07%   3.14%  
Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent   28.43%   27.71%   28.18%   28.65%   27.85%  
Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (4)   51.30%   56.42%   82.61%   53.24%   54.63%  
                       
Loans Segmentation                      
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied   $                       1,415,180   $                       1,397,330   $                       1,397,633   $                       1,128,244   $                       1,142,647  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   819,727   787,559   803,181   678,405   652,631  
Commercial and industrial   1,170,241   1,090,404   1,083,980   967,022   910,923  
Commercial and industrial - PPP   19,469   36,767   71,361   140,734   231,335  
Residential real estate - owner occupied   557,638   533,577   492,123   400,695   398,069  
Residential real estate - non-owner occupied   302,936   293,852   297,127   281,018   277,045  
Construction and land development   414,632   372,197   346,372   299,206   303,642  
Home equity lines of credit   199,485   192,102   186,024   138,976   140,027  
Consumer   138,843   137,278   135,198   104,294   104,629  
Leases   13,959   14,611   13,952   13,622   12,348  
Credit cards   20,767   21,647   20,732   17,087   15,821  
Total loans and leases   $                       5,072,877   $                       4,877,324   $                       4,847,683   $                       4,169,303   $                       4,189,117  
                       
Asset Quality Data                      
Non-accrual loans   $                            10,580   $                              7,827   $                            12,494   $                              6,712   $                              5,036  
Troubled debt restructurings   -   -   10   12   13  
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing   32   1,176   300   684   -  
Total non-performing loans   10,612   9,003   12,804   7,408   5,049  
Other real estate owned   996   7,601   7,156   7,212   7,229  
Total non-performing assets   $                            11,608   $                            16,604   $                            19,960   $                            14,620   $                            12,278  
Non-performing loans to total loans (2)   0.21%   0.18%   0.26%   0.18%   0.12%  
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.15%   0.22%   0.26%   0.22%   0.20%  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (2)   1.38%   1.36%   1.38%   1.29%   1.35%  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans   1.42%   1.37%   1.53%   1.29%   1.35%  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans   660%   737%   524%   728%   1120%  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   $                               (382)   $                                   (5)   $                                 540   $                            (1,535)   $                            (1,891)  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (5)   -0.01%   0.00%   0.01%   -0.04%   -0.05%  
                       
Other Information                      
Total assets under management (in millions)   $                              6,293   $                              6,555   $                              7,305   $                              4,801   $                              4,506  
Full-time equivalent employees   1,028   1,018   997   820   793  
                       
                       
(1) - The following table provides a reconciliation of total stockholders’ equity in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) to tangible stockholders’ equity, a non-GAAP disclosure. Bancorp provides the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, in addition to those defined by banking regulators, because of its widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy:  
   
    Quarterly Comparison  
(In thousands, except per share data)   9/30/22   6/30/22   3/31/22   12/31/21   9/30/21  
                       
Total stockholders' equity - GAAP (a)   $                          727,754   $                          747,131   $                          758,143   $                          675,869   $                          663,547  
Less: Goodwill   (202,524)   (202,524)   (202,524)   (135,830)   (135,830)  
Less: Core deposit and other intangibles   (28,747)   (30,357)   (31,968)   (5,596)   (5,871)  
Tangible common equity - Non-GAAP (c)   $                          496,483   $                          514,250   $                          523,651   $                          534,443   $                          521,846  
                       
Total assets - GAAP (b)   $                       7,554,210   $                       7,583,105   $                       7,777,152   $                       6,646,025   $                       6,181,188  
Less: Goodwill   (202,524)   (202,524)   (202,524)   (135,830)   (135,830)  
Less: Core deposit and other intangibles   (28,747)   (30,357)   (31,968)   (5,596)   (5,871)  
Tangible assets - Non-GAAP (d)   $                       7,322,939   $                       7,350,224   $                       7,542,660   $                       6,504,599   $                       6,039,487  
                       
Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP (a/b)   9.63%   9.85%   9.75%   10.17%   10.73%  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (c/d)   6.78%   7.00%   6.94%   8.22%   8.64%  
                       
Total shares outstanding (e)   29,242   29,243   29,220   26,596   26,585  
                       
Book value per share - GAAP (a/e)   $                              24.89   $                              25.55   $                              25.95   $                              25.41   $                              24.96  
Tangible common equity per share - Non-GAAP (c/e)   16.98   17.59   17.92   20.09   19.63  
                       
(2) - Allowance for credit losses on loans to total non-PPP loans represents the allowance for credit losses on loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Non-performing loans to total non-PPP loans represents non-performing loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Bancorp believes these non-GAAP disclosures are important because they provide a comparable ratio after eliminating the PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed by the U.S. SBA and have not been allocated for within the allowance for credit losses on loans and are not at risk of non-performance.  
   
    Quarterly Comparison  
(Dollars in thousands)   9/30/22   6/30/22   3/31/22   12/31/21   9/30/21  
                       
Total Loans - GAAP (a)   $                       5,072,877   $                       4,877,324   $                       4,847,683   $                       4,169,303   $                       4,189,117  
Less: PPP loans   (19,469)   (36,767)   (71,361)   (140,734)   (231,335)  
Total non-PPP Loans - Non-GAAP (b)   $                       5,053,408   $                       4,840,557   $                       4,776,322   $                       4,028,569   $                       3,957,782  
                       
Allowance for credit losses on loans (c)   $                            70,083   $                            66,362   $                            67,067   $                            53,898   $                            56,533  
Total non-performing loans (d)   10,612   9,003   12,804   7,408   5,049  
                       
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans - GAAP (c/a)   1.38%   1.36%   1.38%   1.29%   1.35%  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans - Non-GAAP (c/b)   1.39%   1.37%   1.40%   1.34%   1.43%  
                       
Non-performing loans to total loans - GAAP (d/a)   0.21%   0.18%   0.26%   0.18%   0.12%  
Non-performing loans to total loans - Non-GAAP (d/b)   0.21%   0.19%   0.27%   0.18%   0.13%  
                       
(3) - Interest income on a FTE basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if investments in certain tax-exempt interest earning assets had been made in assets subject to federal, state and local taxes yielding the same after-tax income.  
   
(4) - The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, equals total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and non-interest income. In addition to the efficiency ratio presented, Bancorp considers an adjusted efficiency ratio to be important because it provides a comparable ratio after eliminating net gains (losses) on sales, calls, and impairment of investment securities, as well as net gains (losses) on sales of acquired premises and equipment, if applicable, and the fluctuation in non-interest expenses related to amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships and non-recurring merger expenses.  
   
    Quarterly Comparison  
(Dollars in thousands)   9/30/22   6/30/22   3/31/22   12/31/21   9/30/21  
                       
Total non-interest expenses (a)    $                            44,873   $                            44,675   $                            56,297   $                            34,572   $                            34,558  
Less: Non-recurring merger expenses   -   -   (19,500)   -   (525)  
Less: Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships   (88)   (89)   (88)   (52)   (53)  
Total non-interest expenses - Non-GAAP (c)   $                            44,785   $                            44,586   $                            36,709   $                            34,520   $                            33,980  
                       
Total net interest income, fully tax equivalent   $                            62,608   $                            57,244   $                            48,944   $                            46,328   $                            45,643  
Total non-interest income   24,864   21,940   19,203   18,604   17,614  
Total revenue - Non-GAAP (b)   87,472   79,184   68,147   64,932   63,257  
Less: Gain/loss on sale of acquired premises and equipment   (3,074)   -   -   -   -  
Less: Gain/loss on sale of securities   -   -   -   -   -  
Total adjusted revenue - Non-GAAP (d)   $                            84,398   $                            79,184   $                            68,147   $                            64,932   $                            63,257  
                       
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (a/b)   51.30%   56.42%   82.61%   53.24%   54.63%  
Adjusted efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (c/d)   53.06%   56.31%   53.87%   53.16%   53.72%  
                       
                       
(5) - Quarterly net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans ratios are not annualized.
  
                       
(6) - Detail of Provision for credit losses follows:  
    Quarterly Comparison  
(in thousands)   9/30/22   6/30/22   3/31/22   12/31/21   9/30/21  
                       
Provision for credit losses - loans   $                              4,103   $                               (700)   $                              2,679   $                            (1,100)   $                            (1,000)  
Provision for credit losses - off balance sheet exposures   700   500   (400)   (800)   (525)  
Total provision for credit losses   $                              4,803   $                               (200)   $                              2,279   $                            (1,900)   $                            (1,525)  
                       
(7) - Return on average assets equals net income divided by total average assets, annualized to reflect a full year return on average assets. Similarly, return on average equity equals net income divided by total average equity, annualized to reflect a full year return on average equity.As a result of the substantial impact of non-recurring items related to the Commonwealth Bancshares and Kentucky Bancshares acquisitions, Bancorp considers adjusted return on average assets and return on average equity ratios important, as they reflect performance after removing certain merger-related sales of premises and equipment, expenses and purchase accounting adjustments.  
   
    Quarterly Comparison  
(Dollars in thousands)   9/30/22   6/30/22   3/31/22   12/31/21   9/30/21  
                       
Net income attributable to stockholders - GAAP (a)   $                            28,455   $                            26,794   $                              7,906   $                            24,589   $                            23,162  
Add: Non-recurring merger expenses   -   -   19,500   -   525  
Add: Provision for credit losses on acquired loans   -   -   4,429   -   -  
Less: Gain/loss on sale of premises and equipment   (3,074)   -   -   -   -  
Less: Tax effect of adjustments to net income   738   -   (3,717)   -   (121)  
Total net income - Non-GAAP (b)   $                            26,119   $                            26,794   $                            28,118   $                            24,589   $                            23,577  
                       
Total average assets (c)   $                       7,661,720   $                       7,651,332   $                       6,872,273   $                       6,406,612   $                       6,139,176  
                       
Total average stockholder equity (d )   760,322   749,445   703,929   668,287   660,099  
                       
Return on average assets - GAAP (a/c)   1.47%   1.40%   0.47%   1.52%   1.50%  
Return on average assets - Non-GAAP (b/c)   1.35%   1.40%   1.66%   1.52%   1.52%  
                       
Return on average equity - GAAP (a/d)   14.85%   14.34%   4.55%   14.60%   13.92%  
Return on average equity - Non-GAAP (b/d)   13.63%   14.34%   16.20%   14.60%   14.17%  

 

Contact:   T. Clay Stinnett
    Executive Vice President,
    Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
    (502) 625-0890

Primary Logo

You just read:

Stock Yards Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Earnings of $28.5 Million or $0.97 per Diluted Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.