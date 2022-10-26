At 4.3 % CAGR, High Beam Assist Market Size Worth $5.28 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that High Beam Assist Market size is forecasted to reach $5.28 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2022-2027. Globally, growing demand for luxury vehicles among consumers to get high level of comfort as well as safety features is set to drive the High Beam Assist market during the forecast period. The purpose of High beam assist system is to automatically switch on the headlight settings to low beam from high beam when it detects objects ahead. The increasing need for proper vehicle lighting coupled with the rising number of roads accidents can be considered as a major factor driving the market growth of High Beam Assist. Compared to Dipped beam headlight, High-beam headlights emit much brighter light to detect pedestrians on road. Such benefits influence the market growth of High Beam Assist System during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. LED technology is analyzed to witness the fastest growth with the highest CAGR of 5.6%, owing to the adoption of new technologies in vehicle lighting.

Passenger Vehicles is the fastest growing segment in High Beam Assist Market and is estimated to grow at around CAGR 5.8% during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for private vehicles.

2. North America High Beam Assist Market held the largest share in 2021, owing to factors such as adoption of advanced lighting technology among automotive lighting manufacturers and rising disposable income.

3. Increasing sale of luxury vehicles and rising road accidents are analyzed to significantly drive the global High Beam Assist market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Segmental Analysis:

1. High Beam Assist market is segmented into Halogen, LED and Xenon. LEDs are analyzed to witness the fastest growth with the highest CAGR of 5.6%during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the adoption of new technologies in vehicle lighting.

2. Passenger Vehicles dominated the global High Beam Assist market with a share of 5.8% in 2021 and is also anticipated to witness significant growth during 2022-2027. The rising disposable income of consumers coupled with increasing demand for private vehicles is the factor that contributes to the growth of this segment.

3. As per OICA report, the global sale of passenger vehicles increased by around 26% during the 1st and 2nd quarter of 2021, compared to last year quarter sales, thus boosting the demand for high beam headlights, influencing the growth of the market.

4. North America region accounted for the largest share of 36% in the global High Beam Assist Market and is anticipated to have significant growth during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the growing adoption of advanced lighting technology among automotive lighting manufacturers.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the High Beam Assist industry are -

1. Hella GmbH & Co KGaA.

2. Magnetti Marelli S.p.A

3. Osram GmbH

4. Koito Manufacturing Co Ltd

5. Advanced Leading Technology Co.

