SCM Software Global Market Estimated To Grow At 17% Rate

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "SCM Software Global Market Report 2022”, the SCM software market grew from $25.8 billion in 2021 to $30.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The SCM software market size is expected to grow to $57.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.8%. The need for companies to remain relevant in the market amidst the highly competitive conditions is a crucial driver for the growth of the SCM software global market.

Overview Of The SCM Software Market

The supply chain management (SCM) software market consists of sales of supply chain management software. The SCM software manages the flow of products and information across the supply chain, thereby strengthening the supply chain operations in an organization. Softwares such as SCMs are used to bring equilibrium between supply and demand by improving business processes and plan the future needs by using algorithms which provides consumption analysis.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Product : Transportation Management System, Warehouse Management System, Supply Chain Planning, Procurement Software, Manufacturing Execution System

By Industry Vertical : Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Transportation & Logistics, Others

By User Type: Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

By Geography: The SCM software global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as SAP, Oracle, JDA Software Group, Inc, Infor Global Solutions, Manhattan Associates, GT Nexus, Descartes Systems Group, IBM Corporation, Kinaxis Inc., High Jump, Epicor Software Corporation, Kewill Systems, BluJay Solutions, IFS, Verizon Connect, SPS Commerce, Inc., Dassault Systemes, Coupa, Basware, WiseTech Global, e2open, Jaggaer, GEP, Zycus, Plex Manufacturing Cloud, QAD, Inc., Sage, Vanguard Software, Quintiq and Unit4.

