Travel and Tourism Market Size to Boost $8.9 Trillion By 2026 | CAGR 3.1% - IndustryARC

Travel and Tourism Market Drivers Growing Trend of Eco-Tourism

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Travel and Tourism Market is estimated to surpass $8.9 trillion mark by 2026 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 3.1% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Globally, the tourism industry contributed to $8.9 trillion to the global GDP in 2019 equalling a contribution of 10.3%. However, In the midst of the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, demand growth ceased in 2020. Travel and tourism have been one of the most affected industries from the very beginning of the outbreak of the virus, with airlines on the ground, hotels closing and travel controls enforced. In the first quarter of 2020, the pandemic limited international visitor arrivals to a fraction of what they were one year before. The financial forecast published in June by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) revealed that airlines are projected to lose $84.3 billion globally in 2020 with a net profit margin of -20.1 percent. It also reported that from $838 billion in 2019, profits would decline by 50 percent to $419 billion in 2020. In 2021, when revenues rise to $598 billion, losses are projected to be cut to $15.8 billion. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. On average, each US airline leaves as much as $1.4 billion in annual sales on the table by not making changes to their customer service, according to Forrestor Analysis (CX).

2. Airlines are changing the curb-to-gate-to-destination passenger experience with exponential innovations thus expanding their revenue streams.

3. Increasing Spending of the Middle-Class Population will create new opportunities, especially in the APAC market.

4. Escalating the Popularity of Solo Travel is creating new opportunities for travel and tourism companies to target.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Airlines segment is anticipated to witness significant market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026 with a CAGR of 4.4%. The airline industry provides passenger or freight transportation services through flights.

2. While millennials make up a rising proportion of the population, they have started to capitalise on a new, unofficial employment advantage.

3. In the past year, 90% of millennials have invested in bleisure travel, compared to 81% of Generation Xers and 80% of baby boomers, according to the second annual State of Business Travel Report. Recent industry studies suggest millennials have led the way in normalising the movement, while all three generations profit from bleisure travel.

4. Geographically, North America region is anticipated to witness the most significant market growth during the forecast period 2020-2025 with a CAGR of 4.2%. International visitor spending, infrastructure development and prioritization of tourism has been a key driver of Travel & Tourism growth in this region.

5. The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), which serves the global private travel & tourism industry, released its detailed Cities Survey for 2019, which reports that North America is adding $686.6 billion (25%) to the global Tourism GDP.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Travel and Tourism industry are -

1. United Airlines

2. Emirates

3. Southwest Airlines

4. Uber

5. Mariott

