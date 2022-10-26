Search Influence Makes the 2022 CityBusiness "Best Places to Work" List

Digital marketing agency Search Influence announces its third recognition as a "Best Place to Work" by New Orleans CityBusiness in the 2022 listing.

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Search Influence announces its 2022 recognition among New Orleans CityBusiness's "Best Places to Work." As the 20th annual honoring, the 2022 "Best Places to Work" names the digital marketing agency in its top small companies in New Orleans.

CityBusiness selected 13 large-sized companies (250 or more employees), 30 medium-sized companies (50-249 employees), and 32 small-sized companies (10-49 employees) in its "Best Places to Work" list.

Among the 75 businesses recognized, Search Influence will be featured in a special publication within the December 16th issue of CityBusiness. The special issue will also name the top three large, medium, and small companies of those honored.

A three-time winner of CityBusiness's "Best Places to Work," Search Influence previously received workplace recognition from the business publication in 2014 and 2016.

From salaries and benefits to retention levels and employee advancement, companies had to disclose pertinent workplace data to be eligible for nomination. In addition, the Search Influence team completed an anonymous survey to measure company culture, employee satisfaction, and their plans for the future at the digital marketing agency.

This survey reflected many of the same sentiments as the other years that Search Influence received recognition from New Orleans CityBusiness's "Best Places to Work." The team emphasized transparency and company culture as two of the main factors contributing to their satisfaction at work.

Search Influence prioritizes positive company culture in every aspect of daily operations. From the recruiting process to daily team huddles, where communication and collaboration are encouraged, Search Influence's core values are on full display.

Search Influence's core values spell CHARGED:

Collaborative

Hungry

Agile

Reliable

Genuine

Effective

Dedicated

"It's very fulfilling to lead and contribute to meaningful marketing projects that demonstrate ROI for our company," said Product and Marketing Manager Shira Pinsker. "I come to work every day knowing my ideas are considered, and I have the ability to make a real impact in the work we do."

To contact the Search Influence team for expert digital marketing recommendations, visit them online at http://www.searchinfluence.com or contact their office at (504) 208-3900.

Search Influence is a women-owned, ROI-focused digital marketing agency that helps organizations connect with and convert their audience with analytics-backed strategies that include search engine optimization and paid digital advertising.

Founded in 2006, Search Influence's core purpose is to optimize potential. They collaborate with well-regarded brands and institutions both nationally and locally in New Orleans. Clients include Tulane University School of Professional Advancement, Palo Alto University, Associated Hearing Professionals, New Orleans City Park, New Orleans & Company, and Audubon Nature Institute.

Media Contact

Shira Pinsker, Marketing Manager, Search Influence, (504) 208-3900, spinsker@searchinfluence.com

SOURCE Search Influence