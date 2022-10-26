Dr. Sergio Yero & Dr. Wilbert D. Yeung of Advanced Psychiatric Associates Named NJ Top Docs

Board Certified Psychiatrists, Sergio Yero, MD, FAPA and Wilbert D. Yeung, MD of Advanced Psychiatric Associates have been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs.

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., October 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Sergio Yero, MD, FAPA and Wilbert D. Yeung, MD of Advanced Psychiatric Associates as top doctors in the field of Psychiatry for 2022. Advanced Psychiatric Associates is a behavioral health group practice dedicated to providing the best possible care in a relaxed, comfortable private office setting.

They currently have three convenient locations in Hackensack, Glen Rock, and Florham Park.

Drs. Yero and Yeung treat children, adolescents, adults, and families with a variety of conditions including anxiety, depression, OCD, addiction, mood disorders, ADHD, and behavioral issues.

They provide a full range of therapies including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Couples and Family Therapy, FBT for Eating Disorders, Parent Guidance and Consultation, Psychodynamic Psychotherapy, Psychopharmacology, Suboxone Induction and Maintenance, and Supportive Psychotherapy.

Dr. Sergio Yero is Board Certified in both General Psychiatry and Addiction Psychiatry. His areas of expertise are psychopharmacology, addiction psychiatry, refractory psychiatric illnesses, personality and mood disorders.

To learn more about Dr. Yero, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/dr-sergio-yero/

Dr. Wilbert Yeung is Board Certified in General Psychiatry and Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. He is experienced in treating a wide range of conditions including mood disorders, depression, anxiety, OCD, ADHD, behavioral issues, and eating disorders. He completed a Triple Board Residency in Pediatrics, Psychiatry, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Brown University, where he was an Assistant Instructor and Chief Resident.

To learn more about Dr. Yeung, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/wilbertyeungmd/

