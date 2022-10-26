Left Atrial Appendage Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Technological Progress in the Making of Pregabalin in the Form of Medications Like Lyrica Is Set To Drive the Pregabalin Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pregabalin Market size is estimated to reach US$961 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.92% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Pregabalin is a medication utilized to treat epilepsy, anxiety, and nerve pain. Lyrica (pregabalin) and Topamax (topiramate) are anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) utilized to avert epileptic convulsions. Lyrica is also utilized to treat neuropathic pain related to diabetic peripheral neuropathy or postherpetic neuralgia and fibromyalgia. Epilepsy is a neurological ailment that brings about convulsions or different sensations and behaviors. Treatment may curb episodes. Certain children will outgrow the condition as they become older. Focal seizures (also termed partial seizures and localized seizures) are seizures that influence originally only one hemisphere of the brain. The brain is branched into two hemispheres, each consisting of four lobes – the frontal, temporal, parietal, and occipital lobes. Pregabalin, when utilized as an add-on medication for treatment-resistant focal epilepsy involving focal seizures, is considerably more efficient than placebo at generating a 50% or better seizure minimization and seizure independence. The technological progress in the making of Pregabalin in the form of medications like Lyrica is set to drive the Pregabalin Market. The extensive healthcare financing by large companies and different product launches by key players like Cipla Limited is set to propel the growth of the Pregabalin Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Pregabalin Industry Outlook.

Key Takeaways:

Geographically, North America Pregabalin Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing predominance of ailments like neuropathic diabetes and focal seizures amidst the elderly in the North American region.

Pregabalin Market growth is being driven by the increasing application of pregabalin in the treatment of ailments like epilepsy, neuropathic pain, fibromyalgia, restless leg syndrome, and generalized anxiety ailment. However, the most recurrent unfavorable events recorded with pregabalin were somnolence and peripheral edema and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Pregabalin Market.

Pregabalin Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Pregabalin Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Pregabalin Market Segment Analysis – By Product: The Pregabalin Market based on the product can be further segmented into Capsules, Oral Solutions, and Others. The Capsules Segment held the largest market share in 2021. The advantages of the capsule form like being tasteless, odorless, and effortless to administer and being appealing and neat in appearance are further propelling the growth of the capsules segment. Furthermore, the Oral Solutions segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the heightening application of oral solutions amidst patients who find it difficult to swallow capsules like Lyrica which comes as an oral solution too.

Pregabalin Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The Pregabalin Market based on the application can be further segmented into Epilepsy, Neuropathic Pain, Anxiety Disorder, and Others. The Epilepsy Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging predominance of epilepsy resulting in the greater application of pregabalin. Lyrica may be utilized to treat partial-onset seizures in mature grownups with epilepsy, as per a press release from Pfizer. The increasing utilization of pregabalin in the treatment of partial epilepsy is further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Neuropathic Pain segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing application of Lyrica in the treatment of neuropathic pain in conjunction with increasing hazard determinants like diabetes.

Pregabalin Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Pregabalin Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Pregabalin Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. As per the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), 1.2% of the complete U.S, population had active epilepsy in 2015 which is around 3.4 million people with epilepsy throughout the country: 3 million mature grownups and 470,000 children. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like profitable market growth opportunities attributed to the enormous pool of a patient population.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the pregabalin industry are -

1. Pfizer Inc.

2. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

3. Lupin Limited

4. Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd

5. Cipla Limited

