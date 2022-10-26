Drivers Can Now Buy a Pre-owned 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL in Melbourne, Florida

Buyers in Melbourne, Florida, can purchase a used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL from Coastal Hyundai.

Prospective buyers in Melbourne, Florida, looking for a pre-owned vehicle have a chance to buy a pre-owned 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL at Coastal Hyundai.

The SUV is equipped with a Theta II 2.4-liter I-4 engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission. This model has a fuel economy rating of 22 mpg in the city and 29 mpg on highways. Furthermore, it has less than 45,000 miles on its odometer.

This pre-owned SUV comes with various other features such as-



ABS Brakes

Blind Spot Sensor

Braking Assist

Lane Keeping Assist

Child Safety Locks

Engine Push-Button Start

Multi-Function Display

Rear View Camera

Stability Control

Traction Control

Android Auto™

Apple CarPlay®

The SUV has a selling price of $27,995. Customers can purchase this vehicle by applying for an auto loan from the dealership. They are required to fill out an online application form and submit it. The dealership's finance team will develop a loan package that best suits the applicants' credit situation. Moreover, car shoppers can also sell or trade in their old vehicles and use the value obtained to purchase this model. They also have the option to buy this SUV in cash.

All interested parties are encouraged to log onto https://www.coastalhyundai.com/ or call 321-499-2999 for more information. They can also visit the dealership and have a chat with the sales team. The dealership is located at 915 New Haven Avenue, Melbourne, Florida.

