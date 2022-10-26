Automotive Connector Market worth $23.5 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 6.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Automotive Connector Market Drivers Installation and Easy Handling Benefits

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Automotive Connector Market is estimated to surpass $23.5 billion mark by 2026, growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 6.8% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The key drivers of the market can be attributed to the increase in the number of electronic components used in cars and the increase in demand for automotive safety systems, navigation systems and power train. From the last decades, the increasing use of electrical components in the engine and gearbox compartment is projected to increase demand for Automotive Connectors over the forecast period. The rising demand for miniaturization has led to focus on reduction of connector housing and the connector itself for applications ranging from printed circuit board, data, power through to optical fiber connectors. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Automotive-Connectors-Market-Research-512372

Key takeaways:

1. Assistance devices deal with critical situations semi-autonomously or alert the driver. Traction control, automatic stability control, collision warning and an alert for system safety or lane departure. Signal cables are required to operationally incorporate them into the vehicles.

2. As the available space stays the same, miniaturization plays an important role on the one hand, and multi-function on the other.

3. Many wires built in a vehicle and then, consider installing only one device that incorporates many cables. Installing a single unit is obviously very quick compared to multiple units. Moreover, this also reduces the risks of incorrect wiring possibilities.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=512372

Segmental Analysis:

1. Plastic connectors are having major demands in the industrial connectors market replacing the traditional metal connectors. As compared to metal ones, plastic connectors are more cost effective and offer a light weight design with improved flexibility.

2. The passenger vehicles sector dominates the Automotive Connector market with 69% share in 2020 driven by significant adoption in luxury and high end vehicles. Key drivers for Automotive Connector segment were the increase in the number of electronic components used in cars and the increase in demand for automotive safety systems.

3. APAC remains the major market for Automotive Connector driven by significant automotive production in the region with a share of 37.5% in 2020. Automotive OEMs need to change their manufacturing and customer base footprints, supply chains, and product offerings to growing geographic and segment supply and demand patterns; and the evolving Chinese after-sales market offers new growth opportunities.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Automotive Connector industry are -

1. TE Connectivity

2. Amphenol

3. Rosenberger

4. Molex

5. Sumitomo

Click on the following link to buy the Automotive Connector Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=512372

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Cables And Connectors Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Cables-And-Connectors-Market-Research-505362

B. Circular Connectors Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18084/circular-connectors-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062