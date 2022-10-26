Climb Channel Solutions Partners with Viking Enterprise Solutions to Provide Affordable, Secure and Scalable Public Cloud Alternative

Flagship Product Cloud Native Obsidian Among the Storage Offerings from Viking Enterprise Solutions Now Available

/EIN News/ -- EATONTOWN, N.J., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is partnering with storage and server market leader Viking Enterprise Solutions to offer their Cloud Native Obsidian storage solution.



The exponential growth of unstructured data has put enterprises in a challenging situation where they are now paying large, unpredictable, recurring fees to public cloud providers – and having to deal with performance, security, control, continuity, and complexity issues. This new partnership brings a cost-controlled, flexible storage alternative to public cloud storage platforms, giving companies complete control of mission-critical, frequently accessed data.

Viking Enterprise Solutions’ Cloud Native Obsidian (CNO) is a highly scalable, on-premise software-defined storage solution targeted to market segments including media/entertainment, video surveillance, backup and archive, and enterprise file services. Based on a cloud native and object-and-file storage architecture, CNO’s compatibility with public cloud platforms enables businesses to deploy a hybrid cloud strategy while reducing operational expenses. CNO simplifies storage implementation by providing flexibility, geo-redundancy, data durability, reliability, and scalability at predictable costs.

“With an industry push to move critical data to the cloud, businesses are struggling to find affordable, secure and scalable storage,” says Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “Offering Viking Enterprise Solutions’ Cloud Native Obsidian creates an amazing opportunity to provide on-prem cloud storage allowing critical data to remain secure and readily available.”

“In addition to CNO, Viking Enterprise Solutions’ full portfolio of solutions are now available through Climb,” says Mark DeVincent, SVP and GM of Viking Enterprise Solutions. “Viking advanced data center products including on-prem cloud storage appliances, storage servers and high density JBODs help solve the data challenges facing many enterprises.”

About Viking Enterprise Solutions

Viking Enterprise Solutions, a product division of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM), provides advanced data center products including solid-state memory and disk-based storage server appliances, JBOD storage systems and other products for a variety of data center and storage applications. Viking Enterprise Solutions award-winning products are tailored for integration into OEM, system integrator and data center products, reducing development and operating costs while improving time-to-market. More information is available at www.vikingenterprisesolutions.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Wayside Technology Group

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG). Read more at www.climbcs.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

