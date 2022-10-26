Hyperscale Data Centres Global Market Estimated To Grow At 16% Rate

Hyperscale Data Centres Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Hyperscale Data Centres Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Hyperscale Data Centres Global Market Report 2022”, the hyperscale data centres market is expected to grow from $30.46 billion in 2021 to $35.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The hyperscale data centers market is expected to reach $65.00 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.1%. The increase in the number of internet users increases the amount of data that is generated and needs to be managed and stored by hyperscale data centers.

Key Trends In The Hyperscale Data Centres Market

The major players operating in hyperscale data market are investing in finding alternatives to meet their high-power requirements for existing and new facilities across the globe to reduce their carbon footprint. The leading data center providers are purchasing clean, renewable energy sources.

Overview Of The Hyperscale Data Centres Market

The hyperscale data centers market consists of sales of hyper scale data centers and related services. This industry includes companies that have distributed data warehouses that focus on maintaining the scalability of the data along with managing a large amount of data. Hyperscale data centers operate in buildings or dedicated space within a building or a group of buildings that house computer systems and related components, such as telecommunications and storage systems on large scale with thousands of individual servers operating together through a high-speed network.

• By Type: Cloud Providers, Colocation Providers, Enterprises

• By Component: Solution, Service

• By Application: Manufacturing, Government Utilities, BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Energy

• By Data Center Size: Small and Medium-sized Data Centers, Large Data Centers

• By Geography: The global hyperscale data centres market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Digital Reality, NTT and Global SWitch.

