The Automotive Microcontrollers Market Bounces Back From The Covid Downturn

Automotive Microcontrollers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Annual revenues in the automotive microcontrollers sector increased by 20% in 2021, after an -8% slump in 2019, due to COVID lockdown and restrictions

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After recovering in 2021 – 2022 from the impact of COVID-19 on sales during 2019 – 2020, the sector’s growth trend is back on track and is expected to continue with steady, strong growth through to 2031.

The 32-bit segment (see segments below) continues to be the dominant sector, with 77% of the market share in 2021, rising to 80% by 2031. The market share of the 16-bit segment dropped from 18% in 2011 to 17% in 2021 and is expected to fall further to around 15% by 2031. The 8-bit segment is the smallest, with a 6% share in 2021 and 5% by 2031.

Revenues in the Asia-Pacific region have been growing steadily over the last decade (notwithstanding COVID), rising from 45% market share in 2011 to 47% in 2021. The region’s growth trend is expected to continue through 2031, with a 54% market share. North America remains the clear second region in terms of revenue, but its market share has been slowly declining, from 25% in 2011, to 24% in 2021, and down to 20% by 2031. Western Europe is the third largest market, but there too, market share is on the same downward trend as North America, dropping from 17% in 2011, to 15% in 2021, and forecast to fall to 12% by 2031. The other regions are dwarfed by the top three, with less than a 15% market share between them.

At the country level, the USA and China are the premier league players, with a 63% market share between them in 2021. Historically, Japan took third place, but Japan’s share has been eroded over the last decade, with an 11% share in 2011 and only 8% in 2021. The fastest growth between 2011 – 2019 came from India. However, since 2019, China has enjoyed the quickest growth.

The automotive microcontrollers market consists of sales of automotive microcontrollers that are used in automobiles to manage engine control systems, air conditioners, power windows, braking, headlights, and steering. In modern vehicles, microcontrollers are used in numerous additional applications, from position sensors to controlling windshield wipers.

The main types of automotive microcontrollers are:

• 8-bit - microcontrollers that run processes with an 8-bit data bus and can output data in byte-sized (8-bit) format. The microcontrollers are low in power, rugged, easy to use, and have fast development times.

• 16-bit - devices composed of the top on-chip peripherals for automotive designs that integrate scalable single-voltage embedded flash, from 128 to 832 Kbytes. The microcontrollers are designed for extreme operating conditions, providing real-time response and high reliability, as well as features for functional safety, to meet automotive design challenges.

• 32-bit - devices that are designed to develop applications for car entertainment using touch buttons, motor control, and in-vehicle networking that uses the LIN and CAN protocols. They are also used to keep the exhaust emissions and fuel consumption as low as possible.



Major players in the automotive microcontrollers market are:

• Toshiba Corporation

• Infineon Technologies AG

• NXP Semiconductors

• ON Semiconductor

• Analog Devices Inc

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• STMicroelectronics NV

• Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

• Microchip Technology Inc

• Rohm Semiconductors

• Texas Instrument Incorporated

• Maxim Integrated

• Silicon Labs Private Limited

• Fujitsu Limited

As per data on the Global Market Model

The Automotive Microcontrollers Market Report is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive microcontrollers market overviews, analyzes and forecasts automotive microcontrollers market size, share, automotive microcontrollers market players, automotive microcontrollers market segments and geographies, the market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares.

