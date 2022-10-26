Wabash Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Record quarterly revenue of $655.2 million

Operating income of $52.9 million with operating margin at 8.1% , up 430 basis points year-over-year

Record earnings per share of $0.73 , exceeding prior quarterly outlook range

Robust backlog of $2.3B establishes a third quarter record; increases 20% year-over-year

2022 EPS outlook increased to $2.15



/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Net sales for the third quarter 2022 of $655.2 million increased 35.8% versus the prior year quarter as the Company continued to execute well on strong customer demand. Consolidated gross profit was $92.0 million, or 14.0% of sales. Operating income was $52.9 million, or 8.1% of sales during the quarter. Versus the same quarter last year, gross and operating margins expanded by 340 basis points and 430 basis points, respectively. Third quarter diluted earnings per share was $0.73, which exceeded the Company's prior quarterly outlook.

Total company backlog as of September 30, 2022 was approximately $2.3 billion, which is an increase of 20 percent versus the third quarter of 2021 and also represents an all-time third quarter record.

“During the third quarter, Wabash executed very well to generate record sales of $655.2 million as well as record quarterly EPS of $0.73," explained Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer. “This is a meaningful step forward in our financial performance and what makes the quarter even more exciting is the progress made against our strategic plan as we added new dealers, announced a new product line brand, and added additional strategically-aligned expertise to our board of directors that will support Wabash for years into the future.”

For the full-year ending December 31, 2022, the company maintained its outlook for revenue of $2.5 billion and increased its EPS guidance to $2.15.

“Demand conditions remain strong as evidenced by our order book, which set a third quarter record at $2.3 billion and implies $1.7 billion of orders in 2023," said Yeagy. "Our process of booking orders has shifted from transactional to strategic as we engage with customers to plan for how Wabash can serve their needs from across our first to final mile portfolio for the next several years as opposed to the usual one-year out conversation and we expect to have updates on that front in the weeks and months to come.”

Business Segment Highlights

The table below is a summary of select segment operating and financial results prior to the elimination of intersegment sales for the third quarter of 2022 and 2021. A complete disclosure of the results by individual segment is included in the tables following this release.

Wabash National Corporation Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 New Units Shipped Trailers 13,365 12,455 Truck bodies 4,115 3,780 Transportation Solutions Parts & Services Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Net sales $ 611,779 $ 442,636 $ 46,728 $ 41,903 Gross profit $ 80,779 $ 44,705 $ 11,226 $ 8,268 Gross profit margin 13.2 % 10.1 % 24.0 % 19.7 % Income from operations $ 63,274 $ 25,970 $ 7,732 $ 4,148 Income from operations margin 10.3 % 5.9 % 16.5 % 9.9 %

Transportation Solutions’ net sales for the third quarter were $611.8 million, an increase of 38.2%, as compared to the prior year quarter, as operations continued to scale up. Operating income was $63.3 million or 10.3% of sales during the quarter.

Parts & Services' net sales for the third quarter were $46.7 million, an increase of 11.5% as compared to the prior year quarter as the segment continued to achieve milestones along its path of strategic growth. Operating income was $7.7 million, or 16.5% of sales during the quarter.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including operating EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted segment EBITDA, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income, and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Operating EBITDA includes noncontrolling interest and is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (including any loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of operating EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash provided by operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of free cash flow to cash used in operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted operating income and margin, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income and margin excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income and margin to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income to operating income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect adjustments for debt transactions and the impact of sales and divestitures, and the related tax effects of these adjustments. Management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company’s prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net income and diluted net income per share, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share to net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share, the most comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes noncontrolling interest and is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted segment EBITDA to income from operations, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Wabash will discuss its results during its quarterly investor conference call on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" section of the Company’s website at www.onewabash.com. The conference call will also be accessible by dialing (888) 440-6928, conference ID 6579482. A replay of the call will be available on the site shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at www.onewabash.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, all statements regarding the Company’s outlook for trailer and truck body shipments, backlog, expectations regarding demand levels for trailers, truck bodies, non-trailer equipment and our other diversified product offerings, pricing, profitability and earnings, cash flow and liquidity, opportunity to capture higher margin sales, new product innovations, our growth and diversification strategies, our expectations for improved financial performance during the course of the year and our expectations with regards to capital allocation. These and the Company’s other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include a continued or prolonged shutdown or reduction of our operations, substantially reduced customer orders or sales volumes and supply disruptions due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the continued integration of Supreme into the Company’s business, adverse reactions to the transaction by customers, suppliers or strategic partners, uncertain economic conditions including the possibility that customer demand may not meet our expectations, increased competition, reliance on certain customers and corporate partnerships, risks of customer pick-up delays, shortages and costs of raw materials including the impact of tariffs or other international trade developments, risks in implementing and sustaining improvements in the Company’s manufacturing operations and cost containment, dependence on industry trends and timing, supplier constraints, labor costs and availability, customer acceptance of and reactions to pricing changes and costs of indebtedness. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this press release and in the Company’s reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,478 $ 71,778 Accounts receivable, net 248,086 176,511 Inventories, net 309,701 237,621 Prepaid expenses and other 35,251 43,795 Total current assets 674,516 529,705 Property, plant, and equipment, net 252,383 232,425 Goodwill 188,441 188,443 Intangible assets, net 102,415 114,441 Other assets 51,560 42,057 Total assets $ 1,269,315 $ 1,107,071 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ — $ — Current portion of finance lease obligations — 59 Accounts payable 239,049 173,950 Other accrued liabilities 158,315 115,316 Total current liabilities 397,364 289,325 Long-term debt 443,662 428,315 Deferred income taxes 33,100 36,019 Other non-current liabilities 34,714 27,873 Total liabilities 908,840 781,532 Commitments and contingencies Noncontrolling interest 373 — Wabash National Corporation stockholders’ equity: Common stock 200,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 48,065,277 and 48,954,482 shares outstanding, respectively 765 759 Additional paid-in capital 662,581 653,978 Retained earnings 150,943 92,111 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (7,474 ) 859 Treasury stock at cost, 28,509,690 and 27,013,275 common shares, respectively (446,713 ) (422,168 ) Total Wabash National Corporation stockholders' equity 360,102 325,539 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 1,269,315 $ 1,107,071

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 655,150 $ 482,566 $ 1,844,680 $ 1,323,991 Cost of sales 563,145 431,521 1,616,586 1,170,172 Gross profit 92,005 51,045 228,094 153,819 General and administrative expenses 27,845 20,966 85,121 66,740 Selling expenses 7,752 5,590 21,337 18,320 Amortization of intangible assets 3,184 5,631 12,026 17,228 Impairment and other, net 349 595 692 (631 ) Income from operations 52,875 18,263 108,918 52,162 Other income (expense): Interest expense (5,210 ) (5,847 ) (15,341 ) (18,031 ) Other, net (179 ) 232 (577 ) (195 ) Other expense, net (5,389 ) (5,615 ) (15,918 ) (18,226 ) Income before income tax expense 47,486 12,648 93,000 33,936 Income tax expense 11,130 1,640 21,831 7,459 Net income 36,356 11,008 71,169 26,477 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 186 — 373 — Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 36,170 $ 11,008 $ 70,796 $ 26,477 Net income attributable to common stockholders per share: Basic $ 0.75 $ 0.22 $ 1.45 $ 0.52 Diluted $ 0.73 $ 0.22 $ 1.43 $ 0.51 Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 48,515 49,974 48,849 51,116 Diluted 49,402 50,581 49,651 51,785 Dividends declared per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.24 $ 0.24

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 71,169 $ 26,477 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation 25,239 19,593 Amortization of intangibles 12,026 17,228 Net gain on sale of property, plant and equipment and business divestiture (635 ) (1,447 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — 452 Deferred income taxes (178 ) (1,756 ) Stock-based compensation 7,367 5,889 Impairment 1,339 817 Non-cash interest expense 644 882 Accounts receivable (71,575 ) (118,176 ) Inventories (72,080 ) (96,818 ) Prepaid expenses and other (716 ) 1,054 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 101,101 65,424 Other, net (1,545 ) 6,152 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 72,156 (74,229 ) Cash flows from investing activities Cash payments for capital expenditures (42,304 ) (20,192 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets 1,445 21,967 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (40,859 ) 1,775 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,241 1,949 Dividends paid (12,176 ) (12,470 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 72,244 347 Payments under revolving credit facilities (57,279 ) (347 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (59 ) (259 ) Principal payments under term loan credit facility — (30,000 ) Debt issuance costs paid (1,023 ) (50 ) Stock repurchases (24,545 ) (55,019 ) Net cash used in financing activities (21,597 ) (95,849 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 9,700 (168,303 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 71,778 217,677 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 81,478 $ 49,374

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Wabash National Corporation Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Units Shipped New trailers 13,365 12,455 New truck bodies 4,115 3,780 Used trailers 20 15 Three Months Ended September 30, Transportation S

olutions Parts & Services Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated 2022 New Trailers $ 529,659 $ 1,150 $ (301 ) $ 530,508 Used Trailers — 693 — 693 Components, parts and service — 34,171 — 34,171 Equipment and other 82,120 10,714 (3,056 ) 89,778 Total net external sales $ 611,779 $ 46,728 $ (3,357 ) $ 655,150 Gross profit $ 80,779 $ 11,226 $ — $ 92,005 Income (loss) from operations $ 63,274 $ 7,732 $ (18,131 ) $ 52,875 Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 63,274 $ 7,732 $ (18,131 ) $ 52,875 2021 New Trailers $ 375,430 $ — $ — $ 375,430 Used Trailers — 465 — 465 Components, parts and service — 31,974 — 31,974 Equipment and other 67,206 9,464 (1,973 ) 74,697 Total net external sales $ 442,636 $ 41,903 $ (1,973 ) $ 482,566 Gross profit $ 44,705 $ 8,268 $ (1,928 ) $ 51,045 Income (loss) from operations $ 25,970 $ 4,148 $ (11,855 ) $ 18,263 Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 25,970 $ 4,148 $ (11,855 ) $ 18,263

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Wabash National Corporation Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Units Shipped New trailers 38,910 33,710 New truck bodies 11,550 13,330 Used trailers 80 70 Nine Months Ended September 30, Transportation

Solutions Parts & Services Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated 2022 New Trailers $ 1,476,052 $ 1,392 $ (973 ) $ 1,476,471 Used Trailers — 2,382 — 2,382 Components, parts and service — 105,208 — 105,208 Equipment and other 233,774 34,849 (8,004 ) 260,619 Total net external sales $ 1,709,826 $ 143,831 $ (8,977 ) $ 1,844,680 Gross profit $ 194,516 $ 33,578 $ — $ 228,094 Income (loss) from operations $ 142,944 $ 22,659 $ (56,685 ) $ 108,918 Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 142,944 $ 22,659 $ (56,685 ) $ 108,918 2021 New Trailers $ 966,193 $ — $ — $ 966,193 Used Trailers 165 1,690 — 1,855 Components, parts and service — 101,747 — 101,747 Equipment and other 223,815 35,586 (5,205 ) 254,196 Total net external sales $ 1,190,173 $ 139,023 $ (5,205 ) $ 1,323,991 Gross profit $ 129,776 $ 28,912 $ (4,869 ) $ 153,819 Income (loss) from operations $ 69,492 $ 18,509 $ (35,839 ) $ 52,162 Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 69,492 $ 16,635 $ (35,839 ) $ 50,288

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

SEGMENT AND COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Adjusted Operating Income1 Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Transportation Solutions Income from operations $ 63,274 $ 25,970 $ 142,944 $ 69,492 Adjustments: N/A — — — — Adjusted operating income 63,274 25,970 $ 142,944 $ 69,492 Parts & Services Income from operations 7,732 4,148 22,659 18,509 Adjustments: Gain on divestiture of Extract Technology — — — (1,874 ) Adjusted operating income 7,732 4,148 22,659 16,635 Corporate Loss from operations (18,131 ) (11,855 ) (56,685 ) (35,839 ) Adjustments: N/A — — — — Adjusted operating loss (18,131 ) (11,855 ) (56,685 ) (35,839 ) Consolidated Income from operations 52,875 18,263 $ 108,918 $ 52,162 Adjustments: Gain on divestiture of Extract Technology — — — (1,874 ) Adjusted operating income $ 52,875 $ 18,263 $ 108,918 $ 50,288

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Operating EBITDA1: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 36,356 $ 11,008 $ 71,169 $ 26,477 Income tax expense 11,130 1,640 21,831 7,459 Interest expense 5,210 5,847 15,341 18,031 Depreciation and amortization 11,941 12,343 37,265 36,821 Stock-based compensation 2,720 1,673 7,367 5,889 Impairment and other, net 349 595 692 (631 ) Other, net 179 (232 ) 577 195 Operating EBITDA $ 67,885 $ 32,874 $ 154,242 $ 94,241





Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders2: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 36,170 $ 11,008 $ 70,796 $ 26,477 Adjustments: Loss on debt extinguishment — — — 452 Gain on divestiture of Extract Technology — — — (1,874 ) Tax effect of aforementioned items — — — 327 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 36,170 $ 11,008 $ 70,796 $ 25,382





Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share2: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.73 $ 0.22 $ 1.43 $ 0.51 Adjustments: Loss on debt extinguishment — — — 0.01 Gain on divestiture of Extract Technology — — — (0.04 ) Tax effect of aforementioned items — — — 0.01 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.73 $ 0.22 $ 1.43 $ 0.49 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands) 49,402 50,581 49,651 51,785

1 Operating EBITDA includes noncontrolling interest and is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (including any loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance.

2 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect adjustments for debt transactions and the impact of sales and divestitures, and the related tax effects of these adjustments.





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW1

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (10,518 ) $ (61,143 ) $ 72,156 $ (74,229 ) Cash payments for capital expenditures (19,935 ) (9,129 ) (42,304 ) (20,192 ) Free cash flow1 $ (30,453 ) $ (70,272 ) $ 29,852 $ (94,421 )





Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (7,470 ) $ 124,134 Cash payments for capital expenditures (49,105 ) (20,131 ) Free cash flow1 $ (56,575 ) $ 104,003

1 Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash used in operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance.





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA1

AND ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA MARGIN1

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Transportation Solutions Parts & Services Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income from operations $ 63,274 $ 25,970 $ 7,732 $ 4,148 Depreciation and amortization 10,491 10,617 559 1,062 Impairment and other, net 258 109 15 492 Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 74,023 $ 36,696 $ 8,306 $ 5,702 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 12.1 % 8.3 % 17.8 % 13.6 %





Transportation Solutions Parts & Services Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income from operations $ 142,944 $ 69,492 $ 22,659 $ 18,509 Depreciation and amortization 32,729 31,455 2,237 3,674 Impairment and other, net (360 ) 935 5 (1,560 ) Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 175,313 $ 101,882 $ 24,901 $ 20,623 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 10.3 % 8.6 % 17.3 % 14.8 %

1 Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes noncontrolling interest and is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales.

Media Contact:

Dana Stelsel

Director, Communications

(765) 771-5766

dana.stelsel@onewabash.com

Investor Relations:

Ryan Reed

Sr Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

(765) 490-5664

ryan.reed@onewabash.com