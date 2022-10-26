Daseke, Inc. to Release Third-Quarter 2022 Results November 9, 2022

/EIN News/ -- ADDISON, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (or the “Company”), the premier North American transportation solutions specialist dedicated to servicing challenging industrial end-markets, today announced that it plans to report results for its third quarter, ended September 30, 2022, on Wednesday, November 9. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results is scheduled for November 9 at 11:00 AM ET.



Investors, analysts, and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join the webcast of the call by using the following registration link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI512b251f6d7b42b6ae5017a5f56eb301. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in number as well as a PIN to enter the event. A participant may re-register for the conference call in the event of a lost dial-in number or PIN. Alternatively, interested parties can watch the live webcast of the call in listen-only mode with this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cquwvf4i. Accompanying presentation slides will be available on the Company’s investor relations page at https://investor.daseke.com. A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations page, under the Events and Presentations tab.

About Daseke, Inc.

Daseke, Inc. is the premier North American transportation solutions specialist dedicated to servicing challenging industrial end-markets. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to a diversified portfolio of many of North America’s most respected industrial shippers. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com .

Investor Relations:

Alpha IR Group

Tel 1-312-445-2870

DSKE@alpha-ir.com