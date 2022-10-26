Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 278,675 in the last 365 days.

Daseke, Inc. to Release Third-Quarter 2022 Results November 9, 2022

/EIN News/ -- ADDISON, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (or the “Company”), the premier North American transportation solutions specialist dedicated to servicing challenging industrial end-markets, today announced that it plans to report results for its third quarter, ended September 30, 2022, on Wednesday, November 9. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results is scheduled for November 9 at 11:00 AM ET.

Investors, analysts, and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join the webcast of the call by using the following registration link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI512b251f6d7b42b6ae5017a5f56eb301. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in number as well as a PIN to enter the event. A participant may re-register for the conference call in the event of a lost dial-in number or PIN. Alternatively, interested parties can watch the live webcast of the call in listen-only mode with this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cquwvf4i. Accompanying presentation slides will be available on the Company’s investor relations page at https://investor.daseke.com. A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations page, under the Events and Presentations tab.

About Daseke, Inc.
Daseke, Inc. is the premier North American transportation solutions specialist dedicated to servicing challenging industrial end-markets. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to a diversified portfolio of many of North America’s most respected industrial shippers. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com.

Investor Relations:
Alpha IR Group
Tel 1-312-445-2870 
DSKE@alpha-ir.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Daseke, Inc. to Release Third-Quarter 2022 Results November 9, 2022

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.