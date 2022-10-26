Continued Growth at International Citizens Insurance Prompts New Hires

Team Expands With New Directors of Group Sales and Operations

/EIN News/ -- HINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Citizens Insurance (ICI) is excited to welcome experienced manager Stephanie Veiga as its new Director of Operations. The company has also promoted Andrew Blomberg to the newly created position of Director of Group Sales to lead its expansion into group international insurance. It has additionally expanded its sales staff by adding Sales Development Representative Helli Patel.

Stephanie Veiga is a seasoned manager who is experienced with change management and operational efficiency across multiple industries. "Stephanie has demonstrated value at organizations from Fortune 500 companies to small non-profits. She will use her extensive experience to implement policies and procedures that improve ICI's day-to-day operations," said Joe Cronin, President of ICI. Prior to joining ICI, Stephanie was a Corporate Project Manager at Elligo Health Research, a Deployment Lead at Nielsen and a consultant across many industries.

"In his nearly six years with ICI, Andrew Blomberg has made a huge impact on the positive direction of the business by leading efforts in consumer sales," says Cronin. Blomberg will now pioneer ICI's expansion into group international insurance sales in the newly created role of Director of Group Sales. "We see group business as a logical expansion to better serve our clients as well as a significant growth opportunity for our company. We are confident Andrew will help our organization reach its goals," Cronin said.

To support its individual business, ICI has hired Helli Patel in the key role of Sales Development Representative. Helli's work will expand ICI's ability to help more clients and increase its responsiveness. Helli graduated from Suffolk University in December 2021 and interned at the digital marketing organization Pepper Gang prior to joining ICI.

ICI provides and markets high-quality resources, tools, and advice for expatriates, global citizens, and international travelers. The team at ICI has deep experience in both international travel and the insurance industry. This experience allows them to simplify the challenging process of selecting international insurance for their clients and ensure they get the best plan for their needs.

