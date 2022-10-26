IoT In Manufacturing Global Market Estimated To Grow At 17% Rate

IoT In Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s IoT In Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "IoT In Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022”, the IoT in manufacturing market is expected to grow from $172.27 billion in 2021 to $209.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The IoT in manufacturing market is expected to reach $397.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.4%. Increasing need for customized products are expected to benefit the IoT in manufacturing market, as they enhance capabilities of manufacturers in discovering innovative ways to create customized products.

Key Trends In The IoT In Manufacturing Market

The increasing use of Digital Twins implemented by manufacturing companies in providing IoT solutions is gaining traction in the IoT in manufacturing market. Digital Twin is a merge of virtual and physical world to create digital copies of an industrial product that can be used to run simulations prior to its manufacturing and deployment. Digital twins support industry 4.0 solutions such as automated root cause analysis, predictive maintenance, predictive quality, supply chain optimization, and inventory intelligence in the manufacturing industry. The technology enhances the accuracy of predictive AI applications, increases efficiency and safety of IoT solutions, optimizes production processes, and enables companies to have digital foot print of their product from its design stage to the deployment stage. It is estimated that more manufacturers will adopt this approach in the near future.

Overview Of The IoT In Manufacturing Market

The IoT in manufacturing global market consists of sales of IoT enabled systems, devices and software in the manufacturing industry. The IoT in manufacturing market offers IoT-based solutions such as quality management, predictive maintenance, supply chain management and others with the help of IoT based systems and devices that enable interaction among machines, devices, and things in real-time. IoT in manufacturing includes IoT solutions in logistics and supply chain optimization, production flow monitoring, security and safety and others.

IoT In Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Solution, Platform, Service

• By Vertical: Energy And Utilities, Automotive, Food And Beverages, Aerospace And Defense, Chemicals And Materials, High-Tech Products, Healthcare

• By Platform: Device Management Platform, Application Management Platform, Connectivity Management Platform

• By Application: Process Optimization, Predictive Maintenance, Asset Management, Workforce Management, Emergency And Incident Management, Logistics And Supply Chain Management, Inventory Management

• Subsegments: By Services: Managed Services, Professional Services

• By Solution: Network Management, Data Management, Device Management, Application Management, Smart Surveillance

• By Geography: The global IoT in manufacturing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, General Electric, Huawei, PTC Incorporation, Zebra Technologies, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Wind River, Schneider Electric, Clearblade, Mocana, Impinj, Uptake, PalleTech, ELMODIS, Water.IO, SensEye, ARCSTONE, SupraControl, Zebra Technologies, Software AG, Texas Instruments, Hitachi Ltd., Konux and Robert Bosch GmbH

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

IoT In Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of IoT in manufacturing market.

