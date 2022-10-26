Online Microtransaction Global Market Estimated To Grow At 11% Rate

Online Microtransaction Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Online Microtransaction Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Online Microtransaction Global Market Report 2022”, the online microtransaction market size grew from $59.49 billion in 2021 to $67.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The online microtransaction market is expected to grow to $101.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.8%. The expansion of the gaming industry is to act as a major driver for the development of the online microtransaction market.

Key Trends In The Online Microtransaction Market

The companies adopting new loot box policies in order to adhere to the guidelines of the U.S. game industry trade group, the Entertainment Software Association is a major trend in the online microtransaction market.

Overview Of The Online Microtransaction Market

The online microtransaction market consists of sales of in-game virtual goods and its related services. Microtransactions are in-game purchases of virtual items for small amounts of money. These often appear in free-to-play games that do not have any cost for downloading the game and only includes the online cost for virtual goods. Microtransactions are done to unlock specific features or enhance the special abilities, content or character in a game.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: In-Game Curriencies, Random Chance Puchases, In-Game Items, Expiration

• By Device: Mobile, Console, PC

• By Model: Prepay Model, Postpay Model, Others

• By Geography: The global online microtransaction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as SmileGate (CrossFire); Riot Games, Inc.; Nexon Co., Ltd.; Wargaming.net; NCSoft; Activision Blizzard Inc.; Electronic Arts Inc.; Valve Corporation; Tencent Holdings Ltd.; NetEase Inc.; Microsoft Corp.; GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.; CyberAgent Inc.; The Walt Disney Co.; Ubisoft Entertainment.; Niantic Inc. and Take-Two Interactive.

