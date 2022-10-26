Global Storage And Backup Software Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Storage And Backup Software Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Storage And Backup Software Global Market Report 2022”, the storage and backup software market grew from $16.09 billion in 2021 to $17.5 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s storage and backup software market research the market is expected to grow to $22.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.0%. The growing volume of data and the awareness among organizations to backup and protect their data are expected to benefit the storage and backup software market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Storage And Backup Software Market

One of the latest trends in the storage and backup software market is the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) based applications which can create, store and protect data. Artificial intelligence is an area of computer science which simulates human intelligence. AI based applications create information on their own and verify the source of information before composing bits of knowledge to a database. These applications can also refine database management policies, align data to database capabilities and assess metadata across organization storage infrastructure.

Overview Of The Storage And Backup Software Market

The storage and backup software market consists of sales of storage and backup software. The software provides users and programmers with a systematic way to create, retrieve, update and manage data. This software allows users to read, update and delete data, which can then be fetched directly and/or through programmatic access.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Storage Software, Backup Software

• By End User: Banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), Telecommunication, Consumer goods & retail, Media & entertainment, Healthcare & life sciences, Government

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-premise

• By Geography: The global storage and backup software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Dell Inc, HPE, Netapp, Hitachi, IBM, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Pure Storage Inc, Nutanix Inc, Micron Technology, Tintri, Inc, Cloudian, Inc, Quantum Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Fujitsu Ltd, VMware, Inc, Nexenta Systems, Netgear Inc, Inspur, Oracle, Acronis, Commvault, CA Technologies

Storage And Backup Software Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of global storage and backup software global market. The market report analyzes storage and backup software global market size, storage and backup software market growth drivers, storage and backup software market segments, storage and backup software global market major players, storage and backup software global market growth across geographies, and storage and backup software market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

