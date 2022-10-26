BI Software Global Market Estimated To Grow At 16% Rate

BI Software Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "BI Software Global Market Report 2022”, the BI software market grew from $32.73 billion in 2021 to $39.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The BI software market is expected to grow to $72.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.4%. An increase in data-driven projects will aid BI software market growth due to a substantial rise in the demand for real time analytics in the historic period.

Key Trends In The BI Software Market

Companies in the end user industries are increasingly adopting cloud based business intelligence tools in order to enhance security, access from anywhere online and benefit from the advantages of economies of scale. The cloud-based BI software is a virtual network, can be accessed via internet hosted on the vendor’s servers to aid efficient connectivity of devices. Cloud-based BI software benefit the companies with its cost effectiveness and low investment as no additional hardware costs are involved, short implementation time and others.

Overview Of The BI Software Market

The business intelligence software (BI software) market consists of sales of business intelligence software. This software enables users to project information, visualize data, derive insights, improve business operations and make strategic business decisions. The components of business intelligence are source data, data warehouse, and online analytical processing (OLAP), visualizations, dashboards, and extract, transform, load (ETL) processes.

BI Software Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Deployment: On-Premise, On-Cloud

• By Application: BFSI, Telecomm, IT, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life sciences, Manufacturing

• By Type: Unstructured Data, Semi Structured Data, Structured Data

• By Geography: The global BI software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Microsoft BI, IBM Congnos, SAP, SAS, Oracle BI, Micro Strategy, Qlik, Tableau, Sisense, Domo, Yellowfin BI, Pentaho, Jaspersoft, Style Intelligence, Board, Clear Analytics, Looker, Birst, TIBCO, BIRT, Good data, Thought spot, Target BI, Panorama Software and Actuate.



