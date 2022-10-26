Global Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Market Growth Trajectory

Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Global Market Report 2022”, the DTH services market grew from $115.27 billion in 2021 to $128.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services market is expected to grow to $153.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.6%. The growth in demand for ultra HD quality content is driving the Direct-To-Home (DTH) services market.

Key Trends In The Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Market

The interactive TV service is a current trend emerging in Direct-To-Home (DTH) services market. The interactive services can be anything that can be accessed for movie-on-demand, video conferencing, e-mail or any other similar activity. Video conferencing, social media networking and streaming TV content have been growing rapidly due to an increase in demand for broadband internet services.

Overview Of The Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Market

The Direct-To-Home (DTH) services market consists sales of DTH services provided by broadcasting or streaming service providers and the products related to it. The Direct-To-Home (DTH) service is typically a digital satellite service that provides television streaming services to subscriber’s home/TV anywhere in the world. The DTH services can be accessed directly from satellite because of wireless technology. The DTH services can be provided in Standard Definition (SD), High Definition (HD), and Ultra High Definition (UHD) with basic and premium subscription plans.

Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Standard TV, HD, Ultra HD

• By End-User: Residential, Commercial, On-Vehicle

• By Subscription Type: Basic, Premium, Others

• By Geography: The global DTH services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Foxtel, DirecTV, Viasat, AUSTAR United Communications Limited, Astro All Asia Networks Plc, Star Group Limited, Sky Italia, Shaw Communications Inc., BCE Inc., Nahuelsat S.A., Optus Communications Pty. Ltd, Shin Satellite Public Company Ltd., True Visions Public Company Limited, Norsat International Inc., Pace Micro Technology Plc, Sun Direct TV Private Limited, SES SA, Eutelsat, Dish Home, TataSky, Airtel Digital, Videocon D2H, Sun Direct, Dish TV, Big TV, True Corporation Public Company Limited, Thaicom Public Company Limited, Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad, ARRIS International Limited, Sky Deutschland and Tivusat.

Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of DTH services market. The market report analyzes Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services market size, Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services market growth drivers, Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services market segments, Direct-To-Home (DTH) services market major players, Direct-To-Home (DTH) services market growth across geographies, Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services market trends and DTH services market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The Direct-To-Home (DTH) services market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

