Dental Services Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC

Consistent Economic Development and Accelerated Urbanization Worldwide Are Set To Drive the Dental Services Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental Services Market size is estimated to reach $570 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Dental Services indicate services for the diagnosis, prevention, treatment, or cure of a dental condition, sickness, hurt, or ailment. Oral and maxillofacial surgery is the treatment of issues influencing the mouth, teeth, gums, jaws, and associated facial structures. Maxillofacial surgery is also carried out to treat patients with oral cancer or jaw cysts. Laser dentistry is the application of special laser appliances in dental services. Root canal therapy is a necessary technique in the treatment of teeth that are seriously ruined, afflicted, or cracked. Early elimination of impacted third molar is recommended to avert the hazards inherent in keeping up these impacted teeth and to restrict forthcoming surgical hazards. A more cautious technique to impact the third molar is on the basis of the principle that the hazards related to the surgical technique are too great and that most of these teeth may never develop problems needing interference. Dentofacial orthopedics is for patients where the dental issues are really an outcome of a fundamental skeletal discord, either under or over developing jawbones. These patients normally demonstrate obvious facial proportion problems, but not in all cases. The consistent economic development and accelerated urbanization worldwide are set to drive the Dental Services Market. The proliferating technological advancements in dentistry like laser dentistry and the surging awareness of dentistry amidst communities are set to propel the growth of the Dental Services market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Dental Services Industry Outlook.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America Dental Services Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the expanding existence of self-reliant dental clinics and surging R&D activities in dentistry like laser dentistry in the North American region.

Dental Services Market growth is being driven by the accelerated marketing endeavors to commercialize dental practices like laser dentistry inclusive of study camps and online campaigns. However, the dearth of backing by dental schools for novel dentists in assisting in their establishment is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Dental Services Market.

Dental Services Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Dental Services Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Dental Services Market Segment Analysis – By Service Type: The Dental Services Market based on service type can be further segmented into Dental Implants, Orthodontics, Periodontics, Root Canal Or Endodontics, Cosmetic Dentistry, Laser Dentistry, Dentures, Smile Makeover, and Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery. The extensive R&D efforts in dental implants and laser dentistry are further propelling the growth of the dental implants segment. Furthermore, the Cosmetic Dentistry segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the heightening acceptance of enhancement techniques for superior teeth appearance. Certain cosmetic dental techniques involve teeth whitening to eliminate staining and heal discolorations. The soaring utilization of crowns, inlays, and on-lays, composite bonding, and veneers in conjunction with laser dentistry is further propelling the growth of this segment.

Dental Services Market Segment Analysis – By End-User: The Dental Services Market based on end-user can be further segmented into Hospitals and Dental Clinics. The Dental Clinics Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the amplifying preference for private practice dental clinics with increased accessibility of specialist consultants. Laser dentistry has yet to penetrate into the mainstream of the dental industry. Dental clinics are mostly operated by the owners. The count of self-reliant dental clinics is ascending worldwide. The technologically progressive machinery and the augmented cost-effectiveness are further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Hospitals segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure existing specifically in multispecialty private hospitals in conjunction with the application of advanced dental techniques like laser dentistry.

Dental Services Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Dental Services Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Dental Services Market) held the largest share with 38% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the preventive approach adopted towards oral care and hygiene in conjunction with the existence of self-reliant clinics. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like the soaring count of clinics and expanding dental tourism. The upsurge in awareness regarding oral care and the progressive healthcare infrastructure equipped with advanced technology and machinery in conjunction with the increased utilization of laser dentistry is further fuelling the progress of the Dental Services Market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the dental services industry are -

1. Aspen Dental Management Inc.

2. InterDent, Inc.

3. Dental Services - National Health Service England

4. Apollo White Dental

5. Abano Healthcare Group Limited

