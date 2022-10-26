Submit Release
Editas Medicine to Host Conference Call Discussing Third Quarter 2022 Results and Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a clinical stage genome editing company, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET to provide a corporate update and results for the third quarter of 2022.

About Editas Medicine
As a clinical stage genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates and Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com

