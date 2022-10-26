Submit Release
Alchip Technologies Joins UCIe Consortium

Will Help Define the Future of High Performance Chiplet Technology

/EIN News/ -- Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchip Technologies has joined the UCIe™ (Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express™) Consortium at the contributor level, reinforcing its position as the high-performance ASIC leader.

UCIe provides the ability to package dies from different sources, including different fabs, different designs, and different packaging technologies.  It is an open industry standard interconnect offering high-bandwidth, low-latency, power-efficient, and cost-effective on-package connectivity between chiplets.

As a contributor, Alchip will actively influence the direction of chiplet technology through its participation in technical working groups.

UCIe, as an advanced technology alliance, is important for Alchip and its high-performance computing ASIC customers because it addresses the growing demands of compute, memory, storage, and connectivity across the entire compute continuum spanning cloud, edge, enterprise, 5G, automotive, high-performance computing, and hand-held segments.

“It is imperative that Alchip becomes an active participant in the UCIe, given the initiatives’ importance to the future of advanced technology ASICs. By joining, Alchip assumes its rightful leadership role as an active contributor into technology standards that will guide the semiconductor industry’s future,” explains Johnny Shen, Alchip President and CEO.

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global provider of silicon and design and production services for system companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. The company provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced, including 7nm, 6nm, 5nm and 4nm processes. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3D package services, CoWoS/chiplet design and manufacturing experience. Customers include global leaders in AI, HPC/supercomputer, mobile phones, entertainment device, networking equipment and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661) and is a TSMC-certified Value Chain Aggregator.

Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express™ and UCIe™ are trademarks of the UCIe™ Consortium.

Charles Byers
Alchip Technologies
+ (408)-310-9244
chuck_byers@alchip.com

