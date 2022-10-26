Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market Size 2018-2028 | Demand, Trends, Opportunity, Challenges, Competitive Situation

Douglas Insights

What is Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor?

Aluminium capacitors are polarized electrolytic capacitors whose anode electrode is made of a pure aluminum foil with an etched surface. The aluminum forms a very thin insulating layer of aluminium oxide by anodization that acts as the dielectric of the capacitor.

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market Size Analysis:

The aluminum electrolytic capacitor market size was valued at USD 5.22 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of XX% from 2021 to 2026. The demand for aluminum electrolytic capacitors is driven by their use in various applications, including power supplies, computers, automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and industrial equipment.

During the forecast period, the demand for aluminium electrolytic capacitors will increase as the global demand for consumer electronics grows. In addition, the increasing penetration of electronics in the automotive industry and the developing automation in manufacturing industries will drive the market forward in the coming years.

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market Drivers:

In the coming years, a greater concentration of original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers across industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and industrial, will significantly drive the growth of the electrolytic capacitors market in the APAC region.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the recovery, delaying the schedule for industrial equipment capital expenditures, while automotive-related products underwent production adjustments. During the pandemic, some overseas facilities had to restrict operations due to lockdowns. As a result of the work-from-home/stay-at-home (WFH/SAH) phenomenon, demand for products with high added value, such as conductive polymer capacitors for PCs and servers, was relatively strong.

In addition, the demand for space savings, weight reduction, and power efficiency for in-vehicle devices increases the performance requirements, such as miniaturisation, lower equivalent series resistance (ESR), and higher ripple current, which conventional electrolytic capacitors cannot handle. In response to these demands, Rubycon Corporation has developed a high-performance hybrid capacitor based on the conventional conductive polymer aluminium solid electrolytic capacitor (conductive polymer capacitor) utilising its proprietary hybrid technology, thereby contributing to the high functionality of in-vehicle equipment.

Regional Outlook:

The aluminum electrolytic capacitor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The increasing production of the manufacturing sector in the Asia-Pacific region to meet domestic demand for products of superior quality and the rise in exports from the region are factors contributing to the rise in demand for aluminium electrolytic capacitors in the region.

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market Keyplayers Analysis:

The Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor market is highly competitive with a large number of players. The key players in the market are: Nippon Chemi-Con Corp., Nichicon Corporation, Rubycon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, SUN Electronic Industries Corp., ELNA CO., LTD, AIC Tech Inc., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., TDK Corporation, Lelon Electronics Corp.

Key Questions Answered In This Report:

Covid 19 impact analysis on global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report:

Statistics on Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

