“iOS Venture Apps” Released a well-searched book on iOS Application Development
PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The book gracefully manages to enlighten us regarding the world of iOS application development and has blessed the modern consumer in the form of the bestseller “iOS Venture Apps.”
The book revolves around the process of app development and guides the end user in the process required to create an app for the app store. The great aspect of the author’s explanation is how he separates design and development. The author believes that designing an application from the ground up is a process that needs to be performed in sync with the development of the application. The reason for this is the whole notion behind the usage of mobile apps. An application needs to be user-friendly, but for that to be possible, it is important to have an empathetic approach toward the whole development process. Until and unless an application is designed around usability, the user interface will not be intuitive, and the end-user will not be defined or either predetermined.
The subject of actual app development is just a means to an end to explain to the readers the concept of apps. Either iOS or Android or Uber. The book talks about freemium and premium and tries to define the reasoning behind a user’s will to spend money on an application. Until and unless an application is well-designed, no one will ever use it. The function an application performs is crucial, but the way users with apps and mobile phones achieve said function is important as well; it needs to be easy and user-friendly, and at least the app is runnable on the phone.
The author can confidently assure the readers that if they put in the necessary effort, they will be rewarded with reading results because they have put all of their attention into being able to read the book until the last page. The book can be obtained from retail, library, or official website, or contact the publisher with any local store address.
Vitalii Blazheiev
iOS Venture Apps
818-858-1328
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other