The BASAN project ("Basan") today introduces its first CEX listing.
Basan is excited to announce that the $BASAN has been listed on its first CEX, Coinsbit, while listing on CoinGecko (GC) is imminent.
“This is an amazing milestone for the project and is a testament to the team's dedication and commitment to bringing Basan to life,” said Basan's Marketing Director, TBB. “Although it would be ideal if great tech and an amazing product alone were enough to get us across the finish line, CEX listings, along with CMC (CoinMarketCap) and CG listings are a vital part of getting in front of the masses—and we're happy to be able to work with Coinsbit and other awesome companies to further our goals.”
Basan is continuing to work tirelessly to be listed on more exchanges in the coming days, weeks, and months. CEX listings open the door to new investors and bring visibility and legitimacy to the project, making the Coinsbit listing another key step in Basan's journey to create a uniquely community-driven DeFi ecosystem.
"We think we can safely say that our recent conversations with CG have also been positive, and we're hopeful that everything will be finalized with a listing within the next week or so," explained TBB. "Meanwhile, we are still under assessment by CMC, where it generally takes longer for projects to be listed."
Basan decided to develop the beginnings of the DeFi ecosystem and get clear on a roadmap before launching publicly, a decision that has been beneficial so far, he said.
TBB continued, "By starting with a small group of diamond hand supporters who believe in our project, we're laying a stable foundation for future success. We are confident in what we're building and are grateful to have such a supportive community behind us."
About Basan:
Basan is an in-development Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem that will enable users to swap cryptocurrencies, earn interest on their cryptocurrency holdings, stake tokens for rewards, and ultimately trade stablecoins with zero slippage. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and utilises smart contracts to create a safe, secure, and transparent DeFi environment for users. Basan's core values are transparency, rewards-driven community participation, and accessibility, which are reflected in every aspect of the project.
The bulk of the ecosystem will be available via it’s already delivered dApp - app.basan.io
The native token of the Basan ecosystem is $BASAN, which will be used to fuel transactions and power the smart contracts that run the ecosystem. $BASAN will also be used for staking to secure the network and for providing holders with rewards for participating in governance.
For more information or to purchase tokens, visit basan.io.
TBB
